Liberty hasn’t had many opportunities throughout the season where it entered the final minutes with the game’s outcome yet to be decided. To be more specific, the Flames have played in only three games that have been decided by five points or less.

The intensity of each possession is heightened in the moment and eventually will be scrutinized during future film sessions.

Flames coach Ritchie McKay and his team had an opportunity after Saturday’s five-point loss at Lipscomb to enter into the clean-up film session and dissect what Liberty did well (consecutive defensive stands to cut an eight-point deficit to a single point in the final 2 ½ minutes) and what it didn’t (missed scoring opportunities to take the lead and put pressure on the Bisons).

He saw this teaching moment as an opportunity to get his team right for the final three weeks of the regular season. The Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN Conference) have waltzed through most of league play with 10 victories coming by comfortable margins, and the remaining six contests are important to remaining atop the conference standings.

“Sometimes I think it’s a negative to win by a lot if you’re at home or on the road because that just gives you a false illusion of what it’s going to be like the next time,” McKay said before Tuesday’s practice. “That’s the game of basketball and why we love it so much. It is a constant manipulation of the puzzle pieces to try and solve it. I’m infused by that process.

“I’d rather win than it be easy. … I think anytime you experience a little bit of adversity, you’ve got a chance to grow from it.”

Liberty begins the regular season’s closing stretch with a pair of home games against Bellarmine at 7 p.m. Thursday and Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Saturday. Win those games and a Feb. 16 showdown with Kennesaw State could determine which team has the No. 1 seed for the 10-team league tournament.

“Everything we want is still right in front of us,” forward Kyle Rode said.

The Knights (11-14, 6-6) enter as a completely different squad than the one Liberty defeated by 17 points in the conference opener Dec. 29 in Louisville.

Bellarmine went 2-2 over a four-game stretch that featured three games against two of the league’s top three teams. The Knights split a home-and-home matchup with their travel partner, EKU, fell in double overtime to Kennesaw and then pulled away to defeat Jacksonville State.

“They’re super disciplined. … Offensively, they are a machine. They move the ball, I know they pride themselves on cuts and really being able to score without dribbling,” Rode said of Bellarmine. “For us, it’s just our everyday defense, just being disciplined, outlasting and making it difficult on them. They’re a good team, they’re going to make shots and make runs, but just outlasting and really staying committed to the defensive end is huge for us.”

The Knights are 4-2 in games decided by seven points or less, including a one-point triumph over EKU on Jan. 26 in which Garrett Tipton made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Those late-game battles have tested defending tournament champion Bellarmine and prepared it for similar situations.

McKay wants his team to experience the same late-game scenarios. Star guard Darius McGhee said after Saturday’s loss at Lipscomb that a game like that was good for the Flames so they can be mentally prepared for the close games that will ultimately come in the conference tournament.

Liberty has proven it can rally from multiple-possession deficits and be within striking distance to win. It did that at EKU on Jan. 8 before losing by three points, and then again this past Saturday.

McGhee was battling a thigh injury at EKU. Joseph Venzant did not play the final 16 minutes after his left knee collided with Lipscomb forward Ahsan Asadullah’s bulky knee brace earlier in the game.

The Flames had to find a way to adjust without a starter on the court in each instance, and McKay’s hope is those experiences will have his team prepared for the next close contest.

“We have a good team and we have a good program and we’re capable, especially when we’re right, of competing with anyone. I really believe that,” McKay said. “You’re not right every time out. An injury could occur, you could go 3 for whatever from the 3-point. Last year, it was we couldn’t hold people under 80. How we navigate that and improve upon it and address it, I think is our charge as coaches to infiltrate into our guys.

“We’re taking the process seriously and I hope we’re prepared for a really good challenge on Thursday.”