Watch Now: Liberty men's golf preparing for high temperatures, tough conditions at national championship

Liberty men’s golf coach Jeff Thomas elected to have his team travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday afternoon following practice at Clarkson Clubhouse.

The itinerary featured practice rounds on area courses Tuesday and Wednesday, then getting onto Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course for Thursday’s 18 practice holes leading into the Division I national championship.

Why would Thomas want his group on site three days before the championship’s start? He saw how eye-opening the experience was last season at the same course. His players weren’t accustomed to the sweltering temperatures in the desert city nestled outside of Phoenix, and the Raptor Course’s undulating greens were challenging.

Liberty spent three days adjusting to the high temperatures and the types of fairways, rough and greens it will experience when the national championship tees off Friday. The Flames are paired with North Florida and BYU and tee off at 10:27 a.m.

“It’s important to be able to play out there,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be windy in the afternoon, so it’s just important for the guys to be able to see that.”

Friday’s forecast in Scottsdale calls for a high of 104 degrees and triple digits are likely Saturday. Sunday’s third round could feature temperatures in the mid-90s.

“Obviously the heat plays a big factor,” senior Kieran Vincent said.

Redshirt sophomore Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) summed up his experience in last season’s third round by describing it as a student playing kickball during the afternoon and laying on the blacktop. “You just bake,” he said, adding the elevation prevented him from sweating to cool down in the heat.

Vincent, Simmons, Jonathan Yaun and Austin Barbin are four of the Flames’ five golfers slated to take the course Friday, and they each played at least one round in last season’s national championship at Grayhawk.

Austin Duncan, a transfer from North Greenville, makes his debut on the course after ranking second on the team in scoring this season at 71.69.

“They’re just kind of helping me understand the layout of the golf course. I think that’s a huge key is knowing where to hit it and what spots to miss it in,” Duncan said. “Golf’s not a perfect game, unfortunately, and just knowing where you can miss those shots out here is going to be very important for us as a team.”

The par-70, 7,289-yard course was challenging for the Flames last season. They shot 39 over through three rounds and failed to place in the top 15 to advance to the fourth round.

The team combined for one eagle, 26 birdies, 63 bogeys, 16 double bogeys and one triple bogey.

“Last year it was pretty firm. The course played really fast, the greens were firm and the rough was very high,” Yaun said.

He added the key for the team this weekend is to stay relaxed, hit fairways and then go from there.

“If we make some putts, that will really make some noise,” he said.

The Flames advanced to the national championship by shooting 6 under over its final four holes in the Stockton Regional to earn the fifth and final qualifying spot.

The players credited the team’s struggles throughout the season as the building blocks for getting back to the national championship. Liberty finished dead last in the Gator Invitational in the middle of February and had two other finishes outside the top five.

The Flames also have posted eight top-five finishes this season, including finishes of third and fifth in the ASUN championship and Stockton Regional, respectively, to know they have the skill to contend this weekend.

“I think our experience at regionals is going to be very comparable to nationals,” Yaun said. “It’s just a matter of sticking to one shot at a time, a good routine, and committing to that process.”

