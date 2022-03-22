Watch Now: Malik Willis puts on a show at Liberty’s pro day

Malik Willis’ final deep throw attempt was a doozy.

He dropped back into the pocket, spun to the left to avoid the simulated pass rush from his private quarterback coach, Sean McEvoy, rolled out a few more yards and then uncorked a pass that traveled 70 yards in the air.

At the end of the pass was Kevin Shaa, a reliable target in Willis’ two seasons guiding Liberty’s offense, and the speedy receiver hauled in the catch to the applause of the NFL general managers, head coaches and scouts in attendance. Willis’ former teammates, gathered on the sideline to his left, erupted once Shaa secured the reception.

Willis didn’t hesitate to celebrate with Shaa in the end zone.

The main event of Liberty’s annual pro day, as expected, stole the show during Willis' 70-play scripted throwing session.

“He ran right up under it and I was excited. I was like, ‘That was a good one,’” Willis said of the deep pass to Shaa. “I ran down and our whole section of athletes, our whole section of football players, my teammates, they were so excited. It just gave me more energy. I went up there to get up with Kev real fast.”

Willis didn’t participate in any other drills during Tuesday’s pro day that drew personnel from all 32 NFL franchises. The final count came out to 60 personnel, which included two head coaches (Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Carolina’s Matt Rhule), two offensive coordinators (Carolina’s Ben McAdoo and Washington’s Scott Turner) and general managers from Atlanta, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Washington.

The Steelers, Panthers and Commanders are all in search of a franchise quarterback, and those teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Willis.

Willis had dinner with Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass Monday night, and he spent significant time talking with Rhule and others while his teammates were going through the board jump, 40-yard dash and shuttle runs at Liberty’s indoor practice facility.

“I got to chop it up with a lot of people,” Willis said. “I feel like that’s a blessing within itself, just these high-profile guys want to talk to me and be here to watch me and my teammates do what we do. Like I said, all the glory to God. It’s been the biggest blessing so far, other than waking up this morning.”

Willis’ entire throwing session was broadcast live on the NFL Network.

That allowed receivers like Shaa and DJ Stubbs to perform in front of an audience they didn’t get a chance to during their time at Liberty.

“It was a great opportunity. Everybody out here to see Malik,” Shaa said. “We always talked about, Malik, you’re putting us on to have eyes come see us. It was fun to go out there and be successful and do what I train for.”

Shaa and Stubbs were frequent targets for Willis on deep routes during his two seasons as the Flames’ quarterback, and he was able to utilize them in several different routes during the pro day.

Whether it was short routes outside the numbers, intermediate hitch routes or the deep passes that led them down the field, both of them showcased their ability to be in position to catch passes.

Shaa and Stubbs revealed they had not talked with NFL scouts before Tuesday.

“It was something that I was dreaming about every night, just picturing what this moment would be like, and to actually come in and just showcase everything to the best of my abilities,” Stubbs said. “Not worrying too much about numbers or anything, just wanting to go out and show the guys who I am. Today was just an amazing opportunity.”

Shaa and Stubbs were two of 16 former Liberty players who were able to make their case to NFL executives and scouts.

Linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive tackle Ralfs Rusins were the only ones of that group who met with all 32 teams prior to Tuesday’s pro day. The two participated in the Hula Bowl, and Jackson wanted to make sure his pro day numbers backed up what scouts had on film.

“It’s great exposure. I just wanted the opportunity and the stage, that’s why I came to Liberty and did what I had to do,” Jackson said. He added scouts have told him he could be drafted in the fifth or sixth rounds as a potential weakside linebacker. “God is blessing me with this opportunity and exposure I deserve.”

Defensive tackle Elijah James met with the Cowboys and Colts prior to Tuesday’s pro day, and both franchises indicated they could see him as a nose guard at the next level.

“I’m extremely happy. All I cared about was being able to showcase my talents,” James said. “All I can do is showcase. My film ain’t going to lie to them and out here, that’s not going to lie to them either. All I can do is see what I can do and see if they like it.”

Players like tight end Johnny Huntley, offensive lineman Tristan Schultz and others hadn’t heard from NFL scouts prior to the pro day.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze felt the exposure from pro day would highlight other players outside of Willis.

A safety like Skyler Thomas, who is projected to be a safety or nickelback at the next level, hopes that's the case.

"Everything I felt like has been good," he said. "I feel like God’s been looking out for me. I know He’s going to get me through these drills and everything. My main focus was being smooth and being as efficient as I can. I feel like I’ve done that so far."

Thomas and the others hope they got a chance to highlight their skills with Willis as the showcase talent, and the potential of getting a roster spot at the next level would rise dramatically.

Willis revealed that is why he wanted to do his pro day at Liberty.

“That’s why I didn’t do nothing at the combine. I wanted them to come to pro day and see my guys,” Willis said. “That was perfect and a lot of people came. A lot of eyes were on the them and I feel like they did what they’re supposed to do and did their thing, especially Kev. He snapped today.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.