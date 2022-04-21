Watch Now: McGhee returns for fifth season at Liberty motivated to win fourth ASUN title

There was a nagging feeling in the pit of Darius McGhee’s stomach in the week after Liberty’s season came to an abrupt halt in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals. The electric shooting guard felt the Flames “left an opportunity on the table” after falling to Bellarmine and losing an opportunity to win a fourth consecutive league title.

McGhee knew by the middle of March he wanted to return to Liberty for a fifth season of eligibility. The 5-foot-9 guard, though, went through the process of meeting with scouts and receiving feedback. There was a driving force more powerful than any professional aspirations — winning a fourth championship.

“I definitely wanted to come back and get that fourth championship. I feel like we and, also I, left the opportunity out there for grabs,” McGhee said Wednesday. “That was a major contribution to my decision. I think it’s rare for people to get four conference championships in college, unless you’re Gonzaga or something.”

McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer this past season, announced last week he was returning to Liberty for his additional season of eligibility. He joins a growing list of players taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra season of eligibility for student-athletes who played through the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. Virginia point guard Kihei Clark also announced Monday he was returning for his fifth season.

“I think that there is a trend in guys coming back and using their fifth year,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think Darius’ scenario is very unique because he didn’t go and put his name in the [transfer] portal and explore his options. He decided to stay at quote-unquote a mid-major and use an additional year here, which I think speaks volumes to the teammates that he has, the experience that he’s enjoying at Liberty and just the blessing it is to do life together.”

The advent of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) was not a driving factor in McGhee’s decision. He only had a T-shirt deal this past season, but other athletes are projected to benefit immensely by returning to their respective schools.

Consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to Kentucky and forward Armando Bacot will suit up as a senior at North Carolina.

“I think it helps athletes as far as not feeling rushed, really honing in on the process. If you can make an affordable amount with NIL, then you’re not in a rush for money because you have more than enough to live on a day-to-day basis,” McGhee said. “It really lets you just focus in on the process of where you are as a player and you don’t have to try to make that jump and also make that growth happen in that small window of time.”

McKay said his initial inkling was “70-30” on McGhee having played his last game in a Liberty uniform on March 5 against Bellarmine. That changed as he went through the evaluation process with McGhee and heard the feedback the Roxboro, North Carolina, native was receiving.

Some suggested McGhee would benefit from a fifth season at the college ranks, and that is when McKay took a back seat and allowed McGhee to make the decision.

“When I could tell it was trending in that direction, I was just trying not to touch it because I wanted it to be his decision and didn’t want to manipulate it because I don’t think that’s honorable,” McKay said. “I was just waiting with obviously a great deal of anticipation.”

The feedback was something McGhee welcomed during the evaluation process, even as it centered around his defensive play. McKay, an avid NBA fan, has watched the opening games of the playoffs and noticed a trend in one particular game with a skilled shooter being attacked on the defensive end. “If you’re in the league at that level and you can’t defend your position, you’ve got no chance at staying,” the coach added.

“That’s always been a weakness of mine, even since I started playing basketball,” McGhee said. “That was kind of no surprise there, but there was a little credit on the defensive end, so I know the progress that I’ve made is real progress and I’ve just got to keep moving the ball forward. That was kind of just the main thing.”

McKay said the staff will put a “heightened premium” on McGhee’s defensive improvement so he has a “chance to play and stay at the highest level.”

Eight of McKay’s former players — Lovell Cabbil, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Keenan Gumbs, Ray Chen, Chris Parker and John Dawson — have played professionally after graduating from Liberty, and they all made defense a priority.

“I think the feedback played a vital role because ultimately, you want to be the best possible basketball player you can be,” McGhee said. “Receiving any feedback from anybody that’s respected in their craft, whether that’s my coaching staff here or we want to play in the NBA or professional level, so obviously their opinion matters. As far as your development as a player, you want to take it into consideration.”

McGhee’s return makes Liberty the unquestioned favorite to win the ASUN title for the fourth time in five seasons. He will be part of a rotation that only loses Keegan McDowell, and returns the likes of Kyle Rode, Shiloh Robinson, Blake Preston, Brody Peebles, Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield.

“I think it says a lot about Darius and who he is as a person and just the impact he’s had on our program as a player, person, and what he can do,” Rode said. “He’s probably one of my favorite all-time players just to play with, and just to have another season and year with him on and off the court is amazing.”

The chance for the same group to be on the floor together again was too much for McGhee to pass up, especially with the opportunity to win a fourth championship and continue to rewrite the record books.

“The main thing was just feeling like we left an opportunity on the table and also understanding that my growth as a basketball player, it can be through the roof if I stayed another year as well,” McGhee said. “I didn’t feel rushed to go jump into the professional world and try to grow as a player while establishing myself in the same sense. I think those were the two biggest components — winning the championship again and also growing.”

