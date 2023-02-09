The public address announcer’s voice echoed throughout Liberty Arena. The 3,149 fans rose to their feet with applause and cheers. In the moment through all the noise, Darius McGhee was able to hear every word Karl Hess said to him at midcourt.

Hess told McGhee he admired the way the 5-foot-9 guard plays the game, and then thanked the fifth-year senior for what he has done for the program. McGhee quickly reciprocated the praise and told Hess it was an honor to break his scoring mark that stood for nearly 43 seasons.

It wasn’t shocking to see McGhee’s first shot a few minutes later Thursday evening find the bottom of the net. Liberty’s new all-time leading scorer continued his scoring spree, and the Flames’ defense matched the intensity in a dominating 40-minute performance.

McGhee scored 21 points and dished out seven assists. Liberty constantly made it tough for Bellarmine to execute its offensive sets. The end result was a 70-50 win that kept the Flames atop the ASUN Conference standings.

“We thanked each other for everything we’ve done. It was my first time meeting him, so to have a man of that stature with that type of reputation to take time out of his day to be a part of that moment was super cool, just because he’s been the leading scorer for so long,” McGhee said of his interaction with Hess. “To have someone like him come out and watch the game — and you hear so many great things about him — so to meet someone like that was super dope, even though it was a short conversation. I wish it could have been longer.”

The 30-second interaction, complete with a commemorative basketball handed from Hess to McGhee, marked the passing of a torch in the Liberty basketball program. Hess’ scoring mark of 2,373 points stood from the conclusion of the 1979-80 season until this past Saturday, when McGhee eclipsed the mark and cemented his name atop the Liberty record book.

McGhee has 2,405 career points after his 21-point outing Thursday evening. His early scoring — he had five of the Flames’ first seven points — sparked an early barrage that saw the Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) take a 22-6 lead at the midway point of the first half.

“I thought it was a great defensive response to what I think is a really challenging team to guard,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

The Flames led by 21 points at halftime thanks to their sterling defensive showing. Bellarmine shot 35% from the field over the opening 20 minutes and missed all seven of its 3-point attempts.

“The way we were getting stops, the quality of them was awesome,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said.

Liberty had as many points off turnovers (16) as the Knights had in the first half, and Bellarmine (11-15, 6-7) committed 11 first-half turnovers. Five of those turnovers came on offensive fouls.

“I felt like our guys did a really good job of really just doing that tonight. It was great,” Rode said of the Flames’ imposing their will on the defensive end. “We had guys sacrificing their bodies, taking charges off ball and it was great to see.”

Rode had 15 points and four rebounds. He did not record an assist for the first time since Feb. 23, 2021, against North Alabama.

Brody Peebles added 12 points off the bench. He was 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

“He’s a good player and we need him to be aggressive,” McKay said of Peebles.

Liberty’s stellar defensive possessions led to a methodical offensive attack on the other end of the court. The Flames shot 51.1% from the field, and they were 17 of 18 from inside the 3-point line. (The lone miss came when the ball slipped from McGhee’s grasp on a layup attempt right before the halftime buzzer.)

“Certainly it always helps when you get out in front,” McKay said.

Bellarmine trimmed the deficit to 14 points twice in the second half, but McGhee responded on each occasion with either a driving layup or a pair of free throws, respectively, to get the Flames’ offense back on track.

The triumph led to Liberty’s seventh consecutive 20-win season and kept the Flames one game ahead of Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN standings. The Colonels visit Liberty Arena on Saturday.

“To come out here and have a performance like that, it definitely gives you a little bit of confidence,” McGhee said.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 74, Central Arkansas 43

Mya Berkman had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures, Liberty shot 58.5% from the field, and the Flames cruised to a win over Central Arkansas inside the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas.

Dee Brown had 12 points for the Flames (16-7, 10-2 ASUN Conference). Kennedi Williams (six assists) and Bella Smuda (seven rebounds) had 10 points apiece.

Liberty extended its winning streak to eight consecutive games thanks to shooting 17 of 27 from the field in the first half and taking a 42-21 lead into halftime.

Randrea Wright had 11 points for the Bears (7-14, 2-8). UCA shot 31.6% from the field.