Watch Now: Newcomers make good first impressions during Liberty's Red, White and Blue Preview

The 11 defensive starters trotted into Williams Stadium on Saturday morning with the usual suspects manning their respective positions. JaVon Scruggs was calling out plays from his spot at rover. Chris Megginson and Marcus Haskins were comfortable in their spots at cornerback. The entire defensive line was back for another run at getting after the quarterback.
But there were noticeable changes. Freshman Ahmad Walker was directing traffic at Mike linebacker. Washington State transfer Skyler Thomas flew around and was constantly near the ball. Later, as the second- and third-strings saw action, Kaci Seegars was creating havoc in the backfield and breaking up passes.
Those three, along with Utah transfer running back T.J. Green, were among the many new faces who shined in the public’s first glimpses of the newcomers in a Liberty uniform during the Red, White and Blue Preview at Williams Stadium.
The 15-series practice featured two touchdowns and two field goals by the offense and one takeaway as the defense created a stop inside the red zone.
“Our main focus is getting better every single day,” Thomas said. He finished with a tackle for a loss to highlight his day. “Focusing on the little things, no task is ever too big or too small and just coming to the facility with a great mindset and trying to get better every day. That’s the biggest thing I feel like we need to focus on moving forward.”
Seegars, who flipped his commitment from Texas A&M and Liberty prior to the December signing period, recorded two sacks and a pass breakup in his time serving as a backup Will linebacker.
“I think Kaci Seegars is going to be a handful,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “He plays with a high motor, and I think he’s going to be really good. I thought he flashed some today.”
Seegars and Walker saw extended playing time with several veteran linebackers out with injuries. Louisiana-Monroe graduate transfer Rashaad Harding sported a blue non-contact jersey and didn’t participate Saturday. Carl Poole Jr., Tyren Dupree and Amarii Jenkins did not dress because of injuries.
Aaron Pierre was the only veteran linebacker who participated Saturday, giving ample chances for Seegars, Walker, Jerome Jolly, Gabe Fuster and Micah Glaize (Brookville) to get reps.
“It was great,” Walker said. “[Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott] Symons, he really does a good job with the culture and everything, and he’s just telling me to read my keys and play football and play smart and do your job.”
Green, who played sparingly at Utah, rushed for 81 yards on six attempts.
Seventy of those yards came on a touchdown run to cap the ninth series of the practice. Green took the handoff from Malik Willis, cut to the right and accelerated up the field for the quick-strike score.
“It was my O-linemen. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” Green said. “They made my job easy, and I was just able to do what I could do.”
Willis solidified his spot as the starting quarterback with the most consistent showing of the five quarterbacks. The junior completed 7 of 10 passes for 104 yards in his three series.
“I thought Malik was fine. I thought he moved well in the pocket and kept his head and eyes down the field, which has been an area of concentration for us this spring,” Freeze said. “I thought he played solid.”
Will Bowers, the only walk-on of the five signal callers, completed 6 of 8 passes for 79 yards.
Johnathan Bennett completed 4 of 8 passes for 48 yards.
Joshua Mack, the No. 1 running back, touched the ball once Saturday, and it resulted in a 58-yard touchdown run to conclude the first series.
That allowed Green, Shedro Louis, Troy Henderson and Malik Caper to receive more carries in the backfield.
Caper, who was recruited to play linebacker at Liberty, was moved to running back in the last practice before the Cure Bowl, according to Freeze. The 6-foot, 240-pound Caper rushed for 22 yards on seven carries and gives the Flames a bigger body in the backfield.
“Definitely he’s got the size and I’ve been impressed with the times he has been called upon to run it,” Freeze said. “We’ll continue to see where that goes.”
Two freshmen wide receivers, Kylen Austin and Ahmad Jackson, took advantage of their limited opportunities Saturday. Austin had three catches for 32 yards, and Jackson held on to a 19-yard reception while he was hit and had his helmet knocked off.
The new faces getting the majority of the reps was intentional for Freeze. The Flames have 16 super seniors on the roster and a projected 18 to 19 starters back for the 2021 season, and those players have spent most of the first 13 practices this spring resting and getting in shape for the fall season.
“Getting these young kids the reps, there’s nothing you can do to simulate that,” Freeze said. “It’s been pretty normal and we’ve pretty fortunate that our bubble principles here are still working really well and we haven’t had many people have to miss because of COVID.”
Jason Stricker converted on a pair of 31-yard field goals
The lone injury scare came when Johnny Huntley hauled in an 8-yard reception from Bennett. Huntley was being tackled by defensive end TreShaun Clark when Thomas came in to finish the play and landed awkwardly on Huntley’s lower back.