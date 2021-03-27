Watch Now: Newcomers make good first impressions during Liberty's Red, White and Blue Preview

The 11 defensive starters trotted into Williams Stadium on Saturday morning with the usual suspects manning their respective positions. JaVon Scruggs was calling out plays from his spot at rover. Chris Megginson and Marcus Haskins were comfortable in their spots at cornerback. The entire defensive line was back for another run at getting after the quarterback.

But there were noticeable changes. Freshman Ahmad Walker was directing traffic at Mike linebacker. Washington State transfer Skyler Thomas flew around and was constantly near the ball. Later, as the second- and third-strings saw action, Kaci Seegars was creating havoc in the backfield and breaking up passes.

Those three, along with Utah transfer running back T.J. Green, were among the many new faces who shined in the public’s first glimpses of the newcomers in a Liberty uniform during the Red, White and Blue Preview at Williams Stadium.

The 15-series practice featured two touchdowns and two field goals by the offense and one takeaway as the defense created a stop inside the red zone.