'We have to be physical': A look at how a group of undervalued, overlooked offensive linemen became a strength for Liberty

Tristan Schultz arrived on the Liberty campus just as the calendar was turning to 2017. The offensive lineman, who was coming off an undergraduate season at Fork Union Military Academy in which he had no other reported offers, joined a group littered with players who were either underrecruited or had walk-on offers.

The Flames, during Schultz’s recruitment and his subsequent arrival, were still in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Turner Gill-led coaching staff prided itself in finding undervalued, overlooked linemen who played with a chip on their shoulder and possessed the work ethic to prove they deserved the opportunity to start at the Division I level.

The month after Schultz arrived on campus, Liberty announced it received a waiver from the NCAA to transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The mindset, though, didn’t change for Schultz and the rest of the offensive linemen.

“Honestly, right when I got here at Liberty, that was the mentality. We have to be physical,” Schultz, the Flames’ left tackle for the second straight season, recalled Tuesday. “While we were playing FCS, we were an undersized team. Now we’ve made the FBS jump, we’ve had to be physical no matter what every single game.”