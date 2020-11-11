Western Carolina begins abbreviated fall schedule with Saturday matchup at No. 22 Liberty

WCU is a member of the Southern Conference and joins Chattanooga, Mercer and The Citadel to play this fall. The Catamounts are playing three games this fall before embarking on an eight-game SoCon schedule in the spring.

“We really get to play as a team, practice as a team and grow and get through all of those beginning of the season type of ordeals and work out our kinks before we get to the SoCon,” linebacker Trevor Childers said. “It’s pretty cool and gives us the chance to be primed when we get ready for conference play.”

The Catamounts are slated to play Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina to close the fall 2020 schedule. EKU, out of the Ohio Valley Conference, is one of the seven teams not playing in the spring with a nine-game fall schedule, and UNC added WCU to the schedule after the Tar Heels’ “plus-one” game earlier this season against Charlotte was canceled because of COVID-related issues in the 49ers’ program.

“It’s going to help us on the field with getting extra practices, by us getting some opponents and seeing where we’re at as a team,” running back Donnavan Spencer said. “A lot of SoCon opponents are not playing due to the COVID, but this gives us an opportunity where we can see where our team is at and prepare for the spring time when we see those opponents on the other side.”