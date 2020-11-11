Western Carolina begins abbreviated fall schedule with Saturday matchup at No. 22 Liberty

Western Carolina football coach Mark Speir doesn’t have a big board or wall on which he has marked off the days since the last time the Catamounts took the field. All he knows it’s been close to a year since he led his players into a stadium for a college football game.
“We hadn’t played this game since we played Alabama,” Speir said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It’s almost one year since we played a football game.”
Speir’s estimation is accurate. It’ll be 357 days between Western Carolina’s last game against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 23, 2019, to Saturday when the Catamounts take the field for a noon kickoff against No. 22 Liberty at Williams Stadium.
“I think it’s going to be pretty awesome. I’m just excited and just blessed to be able to play this fall,” quarterback Will Jones said. “We’re looking at it as a huge game for us and we just want to play our best. I’m really excited to go play against Liberty. They’re a really good team.”
Western Carolina is the 15th team from the Football Championship Subdivision to play this fall. The second-tier FCS, made up of 127 programs, announced it will hold its championship in the spring, and most of the teams in action this fall are playing limited nonconference schedules.
Seven of 15 teams playing in the fall elected not to play in the spring, including North Alabama, which played at Liberty on Oct. 3.
WCU is a member of the Southern Conference and joins Chattanooga, Mercer and The Citadel to play this fall. The Catamounts are playing three games this fall before embarking on an eight-game SoCon schedule in the spring.
“We really get to play as a team, practice as a team and grow and get through all of those beginning of the season type of ordeals and work out our kinks before we get to the SoCon,” linebacker Trevor Childers said. “It’s pretty cool and gives us the chance to be primed when we get ready for conference play.”
The Catamounts are slated to play Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina to close the fall 2020 schedule. EKU, out of the Ohio Valley Conference, is one of the seven teams not playing in the spring with a nine-game fall schedule, and UNC added WCU to the schedule after the Tar Heels’ “plus-one” game earlier this season against Charlotte was canceled because of COVID-related issues in the 49ers’ program.
“It’s going to help us on the field with getting extra practices, by us getting some opponents and seeing where we’re at as a team,” running back Donnavan Spencer said. “A lot of SoCon opponents are not playing due to the COVID, but this gives us an opportunity where we can see where our team is at and prepare for the spring time when we see those opponents on the other side.”
Western Carolina lost its entire spring practice schedule because of the pandemic, and the players said these practices and three games serve as a replacement for the lost time in the spring.
Speir said North Carolina’s COVID restrictions prevented the team from gathering as a full unit until the fall. Even though players returned in the summer, they were limited to virtual meetings with the coaches and small gatherings for workouts.
The coach added the team was able to put pads on to practice Oct. 13 and Tuesday’s practice was the 18th as a team.
“This is my 30th year of coaching college football and it’s just unprecedented. Everybody’s out of their comfort zone," he said.
The challenge for Speir and his staff has been getting the entire roster on the same page. It’s been especially difficult on defense, with new coordinator Andy McCollum having to spend the majority of the summer attempting to install the defense’s philosophy on Zoom calls.
“We’ve got a young football team. Fifty-one of our 109 players are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen,” Speir said. “We’re going at this kind of like an NFL preseason game. When the Patriots line up to go play somebody in the preseason, they want to win. They’re going to have a very specific goal of playing a lot of players, coming out of that game healthy and not putting players in bad situations. That’s the way we’ll be.”
