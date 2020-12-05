What's next for Liberty? Flames hope for second bowl berth in 'magical ride'

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw spent Saturday morning watching ESPN’s College GameDay, even though the Flames weren’t in Conway, South Carolina, for their game at Coastal Carolina. McCaw watched to see how ESPN chronicled the topsy-turvy week that saw No. 25 Liberty battle COVID-19 issues and pause activities Thursday, opening the door for BYU to begin preparations Wednesday to replace the Flames against the Chanticleers.

It was supposed to be Liberty’s opportunity to share the national spotlight with its former Big South Conference rival, two programs that have been in the FBS ranks for less than five seasons. The Flames had arguably their best chance to showcase their team and the strides that have been made in two seasons under Hugh Freeze.

Instead, the coaches and players were in Lynchburg trying to get the spread of the coronavirus under control. Gone was the chance to reach 10 wins and pick up Liberty’s first triumph over a Top 25 team.

What’s next for the Flames?

They hope a bowl appearance for the second straight season is in order, even as the bowl season is in question with 10 games already canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.