What's next for Liberty? Flames hope for second bowl berth in 'magical ride'

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw spent Saturday morning watching ESPN’s College GameDay, even though the Flames weren’t in Conway, South Carolina, for their game at Coastal Carolina. McCaw watched to see how ESPN chronicled the topsy-turvy week that saw No. 25 Liberty battle COVID-19 issues and pause activities Thursday, opening the door for BYU to begin preparations Wednesday to replace the Flames against the Chanticleers.
It was supposed to be Liberty’s opportunity to share the national spotlight with its former Big South Conference rival, two programs that have been in the FBS ranks for less than five seasons. The Flames had arguably their best chance to showcase their team and the strides that have been made in two seasons under Hugh Freeze.
Instead, the coaches and players were in Lynchburg trying to get the spread of the coronavirus under control. Gone was the chance to reach 10 wins and pick up Liberty’s first triumph over a Top 25 team.
What’s next for the Flames?
They hope a bowl appearance for the second straight season is in order, even as the bowl season is in question with 10 games already canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Certainly there’s more work to be done. To date, you’d have to say this is the most successful season in the history of our program and just a great credit to Coach Freeze and the team and just all of the accomplishments going back through — the two ACC wins, beating Virginia Tech and Syracuse, and the incredible start obviously,” McCaw said Thursday. “It’s been a magical ride. We expect that ride to continue a little longer after we complete our pause. I can’t speak enough for the job this coaching staff has done. When you think about it, it’s just our second full year as an FBS program. To be nationally ranked and have an opportunity to get to 10 wins, we’re so far ahead of schedule, it’s really remarkable.”
The Flames, at 9-1 and ranked 25th in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls, hope their body of work is enough to secure a bowl bid in a season in which bowl requirements have been waived because of COVID-19.
Liberty does have a way into a bowl game through its contract with ESPN Events to be placed in one of eight bowl games.
“We’re very hopeful for a bowl opportunity, and certainly very deserving with a 9-1 record and Top 25 ranking,” McCaw said. “I think bowl games will start to be selected as early as next week, and I think it would be on a kind of staggered basis. … Again, we remain very hopeful about our opportunities. We’ll pause our team, but expect to bring them back sometime next week and prepare for a bowl game.”
Freeze said Thursday the team will be tested again this weekend to see if the spread of the virus has been controlled before the focus turns to resuming football activities. He wants his players, whether or not they are in quarantine because of a positive test or contact tracing, to focus on their academics, nutrition and whatever training they can do before reconvening as a team.
“They’ll be ready for a bowl game,” he said.
Eleven of the 12 national outlets that publish bowl projection have Liberty in one of six bowl games owned by ESPN Events. (ESPN Events owns 16 bowl games.)
The Boca Raton Bowl and the Montgomery Bowl are the most popular projections. Athlon Sports, ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report have the Flames in the Boca Raton Bowl, while CBS Sports, USA Today and 247Sports place Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl.
The Montgomery Bowl is a substitute for the Fenway Bowl this season. The Fenway Bowl was set to debut this month before the coronavirus pandemic forced its debut to be pushed back to 2021.
Florida Atlantic is projected to face the Flames in five of those projections (Boca Raton Bowl by Athlon Sports, The Athletic and Bleacher Report, and Montgomery Bowl by CBS Sports and 247Sports), while Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl is ESPN’s pick, and Virginia in the Montgomery Bowl is USA Today’s projection.
The other four projections have the Flames in the Birmingham Bowl vs. Nevada (Yahoo! Sports), First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Sporting News), Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Appalachian State (College Football News) and Armed Forces Bowl vs. UTSA (College Sports Madness).
“We just really wait to hear from ESPN as to what opportunities may be presented to us,” McCaw said. “I think certainly one thing we’ve learned this year is nothing’s guaranteed, either in the regular season or the bowl season with all the games being canceled.”
Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy remains the only one who does not have Liberty in a bowl game, citing the bowl tie-ins the conferences have with the remaining bowl games.
The Flames’ contract with ESPN Events is as a secondary tie-in, which means they will fill a spot if there are not enough bowl eligible teams to fill those slots.
“Certainly we’ve seen bowl games already canceled and we understand there could be additional ones. This is a year of uncertainty and a year where you really can’t guarantee anything,” McCaw said. “At the same time, I think certainly the performance of our team during the course of the year makes us very deserving of a bowl game, and I expect that the team will have that opportunity.”
Fellow independent Army accepted an invitation to the Independence Bowl on Oct. 24, becoming the first team to secure a bowl berth.
BYU, another independent, is hoping it can advance to the College Football Playoff. If not, the Cougars are confident they will be in a bowl game.
“Bowl season is super important. We don’t have games set like we have in years past, but we do have a contract with ESPN, and based on where our record is right now, I have been told that we will have a game,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “If we’re in an ESPN game, we’ll be in a game.”
The bowl season begins Dec. 19, and the Boca Raton and Montgomery bowls are slated for Dec. 22 and 23, respectively.
That would have made a potential Liberty-BYU matchup to close the regular season nearly impossible for the Flames.
“We’ve certainly contemplated that as a possibility, but it does run into the beginning of the bowl season, and most likely that would be when our bowl game would be at the front end of it,” McCaw said. “I think right now we’re kind of waiting to see how the bowl situation unfolds, and we’ll go from there.”
