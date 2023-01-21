Williams shines in overtime as Liberty women finally defeat FGCU

Mya Berkman secured the final rebound. The buzzer to end overtime sounded. Berkman and her Liberty teammates met at the midcourt logo for a raucous celebration Saturday evening.

The Flames finally defeated FGCU.

Kennedi Williams scored eight of her career-high 24 points in overtime, and Liberty won a heavyweight matchup against the ASUN Conference-leading Eagles, 88-78, in overtime before an announced crowd of 1,242 inside Liberty Arena.

Liberty (11-7, 5-2 ASUN Conference) had come close to defeating FGCU, the queens of the ASUN, in the previous 11 matchups. There was a one-point setback inside the Vines Center during the 2018-19 campaign and a pair of close losses last season.

There were other instances in which the Eagles (18-3, 6-1) won convincingly.

Liberty finally put it all together Saturday evening by shooting 57% from the field, 8 of 15 from 3-point range and taking charge in overtime after a back-and-forth second half.

The Flames improved to 143-3 under coach Carey Green when shooting better than 50% from the field.

The game was tied seven times, and the teams exchanged the lead 18 times.

Williams led four players in double figures. Mya Berkman scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Dee Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Pien Steenbergen added 11 points off the bench.

The Flames trailed by three late in the fourth quarter, and Emma Hess hit a straightaway 3 with 3.5 seconds remaining to tie the game at 73. Brown forced a jump ball and then blocked a shot on FGCU’s final possession to send the game to overtime.

The Flames took the lead for good in overtime on Williams’ layup with 4:38 remaining. They never trailed in the extra period.

Tish Morehouse led FGCU with 27 points and hit five 3s. Sophia Stiles added a season-high 24 points, and Sha Carter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

FGCU led by 10 early in the second quarter, but Liberty cut the deficit to one possession four different times and trailed by three heading into halftime.

Williams scored all nine points during Liberty’s 9-2 run during the early stages of the third quarter that saw the Flames take a 43-42 lead with a little more than six minutes left in the frame.