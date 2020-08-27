Williams Stadium limited to 1,000 fans to begin Liberty's football season

Liberty announced Thursday it is limiting attendance at Williams Stadium to 1,000 fans to begin the 2020 football season, citing Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 requirements for reopening Virginia.
The governor’s requirements for entertainment and public amusement, which includes sports venues, mandate occupancy cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 1,000 patrons.
There will be no season tickets in general seating areas at Williams Stadium. Suite and Club ticket holders have been sent specific information regarding their ticket options, while Flames Club members and 2020 season ticket holders will be prioritized to request single-game tickets.
Ticket availability will be announced 10 to 12 days prior to each game.
The Flames’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Florida International.
In an email sent to Flames club members and season ticket holders, Liberty said it is moving forward with the plan under the current reopening guidelines, while remaining hopeful the occupancy limit will be increased prior to the start of the season.
