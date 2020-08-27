 Skip to main content
Williams Stadium limited to 1,000 fans to begin Liberty's football season

Liberty vs. Syracuse

Liberty students flood the stands of the stadium before the first game of the season against Syracuse on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Williams Stadium.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Liberty announced Thursday it is limiting attendance at Williams Stadium to 1,000 fans to begin the 2020 football season, citing Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 requirements for reopening Virginia.

The governor’s requirements for entertainment and public amusement, which includes sports venues, mandate occupancy cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 1,000 patrons.

There will be no season tickets in general seating areas at Williams Stadium. Suite and Club ticket holders have been sent specific information regarding their ticket options, while Flames Club members and 2020 season ticket holders will be prioritized to request single-game tickets.

Ticket availability will be announced 10 to 12 days prior to each game.

The Flames’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Florida International.

In an email sent to Flames club members and season ticket holders, Liberty said it is moving forward with the plan under the current reopening guidelines, while remaining hopeful the occupancy limit will be increased prior to the start of the season.

Liberty updates football COVID-19 testing protocols
LU Sports

Liberty updates football COVID-19 testing protocols

Saturday afternoon, Liberty released a statement saying its protocols will follow NCAA requirements for testing, and the program will meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard.

