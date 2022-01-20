Williams Stadium seating to receive upgrade prior to 2022 season

Williams Stadium has undergone several phases of expansion and improvement since the Liberty football program moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks in 2018. The stadium got a needed facelift with additional seating and a south colonnade for 2018, premium seating has steadily been upgraded over several seasons, and the football operations center got a much needed overhaul.

The latest phase aims to improve every seat in Williams Stadium.

Liberty announced Thursday a major renovation project that will add chairback seating throughout the west side of the stadium, benchback seating in the upper deck of the east grandstands, and new cabana seating behind grated berm seating in the south end zone.

The changes are expected to be completed before Liberty opens its 2022 home schedule against UAB on Sept. 10.

“When fans enter Williams Stadium this fall, they’ll see a lot of improvements,” athletic director Ian McCaw said. “It’ll be a very different experience and we’re excited about the changes that are forthcoming.”

McCaw said work on the projects will begin at the end of January and is expected to be ready in time for the home opener. The Flames open the 2022 season on the road against Southern Miss.

“Typically we work up pretty close to game day, a little closer to game day than I would prefer,” McCaw said, “but it will be a busy spring and summer here on campus.”

The 2022 season was the target date for this upgrade of Williams Stadium. The six-game home schedule features two prominent programs visiting Lynchburg for the first time.

BYU visits on Oct. 22 and Virginia Tech makes the short trek from Blacksburg on Nov. 19.

McCaw said more 1,500 season ticket deposits have already been placed for the 2022 season and he expects previous season ticket and total ticket sales records to be eclipsed.

“We think the timing of this project works out really well. Obviously we’ve had 2022 circled because of the two home games with Virginia Tech and BYU, ones that we believe we can reach capacity,” McCaw said. “Finding ways to create additional opportunities, such as the berm, was something that we thought was important. It also gave us a chance to upgrade the overall seating within the facility. The timing of this project is right and we’re real excited about what it’s going to do for our program.”

Nearly every non-student seat in the stadium is getting upgraded. The west side of the stadium — which featured premium chairbacks, reserved benchbacks and reserved bleachers — will move to all chairback seating. There already were eight sections on the west side with chairback seating, and the upgrades will move the other 15 sections of seating (reserved benchbacks and bleachers) to chairs.

McCaw said the move will reduce capacity on the west side of the stadium, which necessitated the move to grate the south end zone berm into multiple terraces that will be used for students and overflow seating.

The berm, as it is currently constructed, is too steep for seating.

“I think the south end zone is going to be a very attractive place for fans to watch the game,” McCaw said. “There are a number of schools that have done a berm. We did one when I was at Baylor at McLane Stadium, and it became a really popular area for overflow seating. That’s the plan. It’s a little bit different experience where you can put a blanket down and sit on a terraced berm area and watch the game. We think it’s a very fan friendly type of environment. We’re excited about bringing that to Williams Stadium this fall.”

There will be 23 cabanas that will wrap around the colonnade from the west to east grandstands. Each cabana will seat eight people and will be furnished with a TV, fan, heater and waiter service.

The season ticket cost for one cabana is $4,000, and one of the 23 for the 2022 season was sold Thursday afternoon.

Cabana seating has become more popular in college football in recent seasons. Liberty played at two stadiums (UAB’s Protective Stadium and North Texas’ Apogee Stadium) that offered cabana seating, and McCaw and his team looked at how Mississippi State, UCF, Kansas and San Diego State marketed and utilized the seating areas.

“We think that they will be very desirable for both our fans as well as some of our Flames Club members,” McCaw said.

The east grandstand upper deck featured three sections of reserved benchbacks, and the other six sections will transition from bleachers to benchbacks.

“More of a premium experience for all of our fans and we’re really excited about being able to roll all this out,” McCaw said.

The turf field at Williams Stadium will be replaced with a new Astroturf 3D3 Rootzone Blend for the 2022 season.

“We’ll have a few changes in terms of field markings to enhance the overall appearance of it,” McCaw said.

