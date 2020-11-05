Willis, a former Tech pledge, thriving at quarterback as Liberty prepares for test against Hokies

Willis made an official visit to Liberty nearly three years after attending the camp in Blacksburg, and the weekend was spent talking football. Willis wanted to prove he was a Division I quarterback and was eager to show why he deserved the chance in Freeze’s offense.

The two spent most of the visit working on the whiteboard going over plays. Kent Austin, the quarterbacks coach, also worked with Willis during the visit.

“I just could tell this guy loves ball and he wants to be coached, he wants to learn our system, and I wanted to see how fast he could pick up on some stuff, too,” Freeze said.

Willis committed to Liberty and was forced to sit out the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules. The Hokies, though, weren’t in the picture during Willis' second round of recruitment. Fuente said he didn’t recall the situation and timeline of Willis’ transfer, but Tech already had a dual-threat quarterback waiting in the wings in Hendon Hooker, who attended the same June 2016 camp as Willis.

Hooker was viewed as a quarterback in 2016 by the Tech staff, while Willis was dripping with raw talent. He hadn’t enjoyed stellar success at quarterback at Roswell, which led Fuente and his staff to see where they could put him on the field to utilize his talents.