Willis, a former Tech pledge, thriving at quarterback as Liberty prepares for test against Hokies

It didn’t take Justin Fuente long watching film of Liberty’s offense from his Merryman Center office to see what makes the Flames tick.
Each time a play begins to develop, the Virginia Tech football coach watches as the quarterback donning No. 7 makes something happen with his right arm or his legs.
Fuente sees how dynamic Malik Willis is in the Hugh Freeze-led offense. Willis commands the pocket, delivers the ball to the proper receiver at any spot on the field, and can make defenders miss and pick up yards when no one is open down the field.
Willis’ athleticism is nothing new to Fuente. Before Fuente coached his first game at Virginia Tech, he was building a recruiting pipeline that stretched into Atlanta, Georgia, where Willis played for Roswell High School. That’s where Fuente first saw the dual-threat signal caller as a junior. But he didn’t see the quarterback Willis has transformed into today. Fuente saw an athlete who could do anything on the field.
“When we had him in camp, he was an eyeful,” Fuente said this week, recalling when Willis attended a camp in Blacksburg in June 2016. “He could play about four positions on either side of the ball. This kid is super talented.”
Willis, who pledged to Virginia Tech that same month, eventually flipped his decision to Auburn in late December 2016 so he could play quarterback. After two years as the backup and then losing out on the starting job in 2019 spring practices, Willis elected to transfer and landed at Liberty with Freeze’s RPO offense.
The decision paid off for Willis, who has evolved into one of the most dynamic FBS quarterbacks. He leads the nation in scramble rushing yards and total rushing yards by a quarterback, and is coming off a seven-touchdown performance in the 25th-ranked Flames’ most recent game against Southern Miss.
“I feel like I’ve got a long way to go, a lot of room to grow, and … there’s nothing like going out there and doing it though,” Willis said as he and the Flames prepare for Saturday’s noon kickoff at Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC). “You can watch all the film in the world; you’ve still got to go out there and make it happen. I feel like these reps and these live reps are helping me make those decisions a little bit faster.”
Willis never started at the college level prior to this season. He served as Jarrett Stidham’s backup at Auburn in 2017 and 2018, and then was not among the final two for the starter’s job after the 2019 spring practices.
He entered the transfer portal in May 2019, and it didn’t take long for Freeze to reach out to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.
“I obviously immediately had an interest in him if he had an interest in us,” Freeze recalled. “I initiated the call to Gus and Gus’ first words to me were, ‘What an incredible kid he is and a great teammate and obviously a very good athlete.’ He couldn’t give him enough high marks on the type of person he is, and I wanted to know that first.”
Willis made an official visit to Liberty nearly three years after attending the camp in Blacksburg, and the weekend was spent talking football. Willis wanted to prove he was a Division I quarterback and was eager to show why he deserved the chance in Freeze’s offense.
The two spent most of the visit working on the whiteboard going over plays. Kent Austin, the quarterbacks coach, also worked with Willis during the visit.
“I just could tell this guy loves ball and he wants to be coached, he wants to learn our system, and I wanted to see how fast he could pick up on some stuff, too,” Freeze said.
Willis committed to Liberty and was forced to sit out the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules. The Hokies, though, weren’t in the picture during Willis' second round of recruitment. Fuente said he didn’t recall the situation and timeline of Willis’ transfer, but Tech already had a dual-threat quarterback waiting in the wings in Hendon Hooker, who attended the same June 2016 camp as Willis.
Hooker was viewed as a quarterback in 2016 by the Tech staff, while Willis was dripping with raw talent. He hadn’t enjoyed stellar success at quarterback at Roswell, which led Fuente and his staff to see where they could put him on the field to utilize his talents.
“He could have done anything," Fuente said. “. ... At the time, this is a really good kid, a good working kid with incredible talent. We’ll work it out. If he wants to play quarterback, we’ll let him play quarterback. He went through his senior year and it became apparent he could play quarterback, and that’s what he needed to play.”
Willis recalled being told he would have the option to play quarterback, wide receiver or defensive back at Tech, but sensed the staff wanted him to play a position other than quarterback.
“[Fuente] was always honest, he was always genuine and he always told me the truth. That’s what I appreciate the most,” Willis said. “There’s a lot of ifs and certain things that go down in the college football world in recruiting, and I’m glad he was honest with me and that type of stuff.”
Willis has shown he can lead an offense — he’s completed better than 67% of his passes for 1,122 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception this season — and he is equally dangerous in the run game.
Willis has rushed for 495 yards — 19 more than any other quarterback (Middle Tennessee’s Asher O’Hara has 476) — and 322 of those yards have come on scramble situations when the play breaks down and Willis is forced to escape the pocket.
Miami’s D’Eriq King has 246 scramble yards, a distant second to Willis.
“To me when I watch them play, Malik Willis stands out,” Fuente said. “This young man is a fantastic football player.”
Willis’ scramble ability and natural athletic talent has served the Liberty defense well. The Flames’ offense will spend part of practice going against the defense, and that time gives players like safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) an opportunity to see what it’s like chasing after Willis.
Scruggs said Willis has the speed of wide receivers, the cutting ability of playmakers, and other tendencies that help them prepare on a weekly basis.
“It gives us the opportunity to actually see live action, live reps in practice before we get to the game,” Scruggs said.
Willis’ scrambling ability is also part of his decision-making process. Freeze estimates Willis has made the right decision on 80% of the plays this season, an absurdly high number for how sophisticated the RPO attack is.
“They have molded or moved schematically as you could expect with their personnel,” Fuente said, before turning his praise to Willis. “Man, is he playing really well. I’m happy for him.”
