Willis accounts for seven touchdowns as Liberty tops Southern Miss

“He’s a little bit of a magician,” Southern Miss acting coach Tim Billings said of Willis. “He made some great plays, and you’ve got to give him credit.”

Tight ends Chris Barrett and Johnny Huntley were the recipients of being lost in the defense for easy touchdowns of 18 and 10 yards, respectively, late in the second quarter. DeMario Douglas (six catches for 115 yards) took a screen pass and made his defenders miss for a 12-yard score late in the first quarter.

Shaa, who showed his speed on the Flames’ first touchdown, sat down in the zone and was the third option on Willis’ progression. It didn’t take long for Willis to find the open receiver midway through the second quarter.

“Once he goes through his progression and we made eye contact, I knew he was going to throw it to me,” said Shaa, who had three catches for 53 yards.

Willis capped his touchdown-throwing day by connecting on a deep pass to freshman CJ Daniels, who made a defender miss and fought through a would-be tackler to finish off a 42-yard score and a 42-28 lead.

“My main thing is trying to get better each week and each day and just trying to be the best that I can be,” Willis said. “We work really hard at practice with all our connections and all that type of stuff.”