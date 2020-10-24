Willis accounts for seven touchdowns as Liberty tops Southern Miss

Malik Willis spent the first practice following Liberty’s Oct. 10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe critiquing his deep throws from that game on film. He cringed each time he saw a throw sail out of reach of his receivers who were behind the ULM secondary. Those were throws, in his mind, he should make every time.
The redshirt junior quarterback spent the past two weeks of practices making sure he wasn’t putting as much force into the throws. Instead, he was adding a bit of touch so his playmakers down the field could be in position to make those plays.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze dialed up one of those deep throws on the third play of Saturday's game against Southern Miss. Willis saw Kevin Shaa get behind his defender and lofted the pass beautifully into Shaa’s waiting arms in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.
The poise in the pocket. The accurate touch. The arm strength. It was all working for Willis and the Flames.
Willis threw five of his six touchdown passes in the first half, he added a seventh score on a lengthy rushing touchdown that helped put the game away in the fourth quarter, and Liberty remained undefeated with a 56-35 victory over the Golden Eagles before a social-distanced crowd of 1,000 at Williams Stadium.
The six touchdown passes match the most thrown in an FBS game this season, equaling the number set by Memphis’ Brady White and Florida’s Kyle Trask, and it ties the program record set by Phil Basso in 1984 against Mars Hill.
“It’s amazing. I didn’t even know I threw six touchdowns,” Willis said. “I was just trying to score so we could have some breathing room and get out of that game with another ‘W.’”
Willis primarily led the offense with his feet through the first five weeks and ranked second among FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards. He only had three touchdown passes (two coming against FIU and the other coming last week at Syracuse).
Southern Miss (1-4, 1-1 Conference USA), utilizing a 3-3-5 defense, presented some openings for Willis and his receiving corps to find plenty of room to move the ball through the air.
Willis completed 24 of 31 passes for a career-high 345 yards for the Flames (6-0). He also added a game-high 97 rushing yards and scored on a 38-yard run to put Liberty ahead 49-28 in the fourth quarter.
“That was amazing,” Liberty sophomore defensive end TreShaun Clark said of Willis’ performance. “I believe in him and I know that he’s going to get the job done.”
Willis’ six touchdown passes went to five different receivers, and the touchdown passes weren’t all sitting back in the pocket and picking apart the Golden Eagles’ secondary.
Willis was tasked with rolling out of the pocket on several plays and, instead of running like Southern Miss thought he would, he kept his eyes down the field and found his receivers when they were wide open.
“He’s a little bit of a magician,” Southern Miss acting coach Tim Billings said of Willis. “He made some great plays, and you’ve got to give him credit.”
Tight ends Chris Barrett and Johnny Huntley were the recipients of being lost in the defense for easy touchdowns of 18 and 10 yards, respectively, late in the second quarter. DeMario Douglas (six catches for 115 yards) took a screen pass and made his defenders miss for a 12-yard score late in the first quarter.
Shaa, who showed his speed on the Flames’ first touchdown, sat down in the zone and was the third option on Willis’ progression. It didn’t take long for Willis to find the open receiver midway through the second quarter.
“Once he goes through his progression and we made eye contact, I knew he was going to throw it to me,” said Shaa, who had three catches for 53 yards.
Willis capped his touchdown-throwing day by connecting on a deep pass to freshman CJ Daniels, who made a defender miss and fought through a would-be tackler to finish off a 42-yard score and a 42-28 lead.
“My main thing is trying to get better each week and each day and just trying to be the best that I can be,” Willis said. “We work really hard at practice with all our connections and all that type of stuff.”
Shaa said he knew Willis had the tools to throw the ball well when he transferred to Liberty from Auburn before the start of the 2019 season. Willis has been accurate when he’s needed to throw the ball this season (he entered the game completing 64% of his passes), but there were those few instances in which he wasn’t able to find the right touch for passes down the field.
Willis and the wide receivers spent time during and after practices working on those facets of the game. They knew there would come a time when the passing game would be relied upon, and they wanted to be ready.
“We’ve been progressing. Once I caught that one, we went to the sideline and we were happy for each other,” Shaa said of the first touchdown catch. “We finally hit on a deep ball, and from now I know we’re on point.
“He’s putting more touch on the ball and not just lasering it. He’s putting a lot more touch, and you saw today every throw he made was right on the money. He’s progressing really good and I think from now he’ll be on point.”
