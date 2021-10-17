Willis aims to learn from 'dumb turnovers' after second straight three-interception performance

“This is a great lesson for us,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “You have to come to play every single day, every single night, and we have to prepare better obviously, and I’ve got to coach better and I’ve got to coach our coaches better. Just got to look at everything right now because obviously this is a game that we felt like we should have won. I don’t want to take anything away from Monroe. They coached a great game, their kids played extremely hard, and I know this is a tough place to play.”

Willis, the electric quarterback who has been at the top of many NFL Draft analysts’ draft boards this fall, threw three interceptions for the second consecutive week and third time in his time with Liberty.

It has been a shocking turn for the Flames (5-2) after they committed only two offensive turnovers in the first five weeks of the season.

Willis was able to walk through each of his three interceptions in the win over Middle Tennessee, and did the same again Saturday night minutes after a humbling loss to a ULM team that had surrendered 50-plus points in back-to-back weeks against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.