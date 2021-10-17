Willis aims to learn from 'dumb turnovers' after second straight three-interception performance

MONROE, La. — No postgame speeches or any amount of encouraging words from coaches and teammates were going to change Malik Willis’ mind late Saturday night. The Liberty quarterback knew exactly what went horribly wrong in a stunning, unexpected loss.
Turnovers.
“That’s No. 1 regardless of win, lose or draw, we’ve got to take care of the football,” Willis said. “We did some good things, we did some bad things, but we’ve just got to take care of the football.”
Willis has echoed those same sentiments ever since he took over reins of the Flames’ offense entering the 2020 season. Every possession is valuable, and he’d much rather have a drive end with a punt instead of giving the other team momentum with either a fumble or an interception.
Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night intercepted Willis three times, the final one coming from Mark Williams with a little more than a minute remaining to secure one of the biggest upsets since the 2017 season.
ULM, a 32 1/2-point underdog, won 31-28 in one of the most surprising developments of the college football weekend. It was the largest point spread upset since Sept. 2, 2017, when 34-point underdog Liberty beat its first Power Five conference team (Baylor) and Howard stunned 45 1/2-point favorite UNLV.
The setback also snapped Liberty’s 12-game winning streak against Group of Five conference teams. The Flames are now 12-2 against teams from the Sun Belt, Conference USA, MAC and Mountain West since the beginning of the 2019 season.
“This is a great lesson for us,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “You have to come to play every single day, every single night, and we have to prepare better obviously, and I’ve got to coach better and I’ve got to coach our coaches better. Just got to look at everything right now because obviously this is a game that we felt like we should have won. I don’t want to take anything away from Monroe. They coached a great game, their kids played extremely hard, and I know this is a tough place to play.”
Willis, the electric quarterback who has been at the top of many NFL Draft analysts’ draft boards this fall, threw three interceptions for the second consecutive week and third time in his time with Liberty.
It has been a shocking turn for the Flames (5-2) after they committed only two offensive turnovers in the first five weeks of the season.
Willis was able to walk through each of his three interceptions in the win over Middle Tennessee, and did the same again Saturday night minutes after a humbling loss to a ULM team that had surrendered 50-plus points in back-to-back weeks against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.
“I’m pretty hard on myself, and this is not good right now. I’ve just got to learn from it, got to take it on the chin,” he said after throwing for 135 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 157 yards and two scores. “I’ve got to learn from it. Those guys played a heck of a game. They came in with a good plan. We’ve just to make sure that plan never beats us again.”
Willis’ first interception, which came in the second quarter, was on a pass he intended to throw out of bounds while on the run. Instead, the ball remained in play and was picked off by Tre Odom at the ULM 1.
Liberty cornerback Daijahn Anthony helped turn the tide two plays later with his first interception in a Flames uniform, and Willis took advantage of the short field with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
The second interception from Willis, though, helped turn the momentum in what can only be described as a hellish third quarter for Liberty.
ULM opted to double the slot receiver and play Cover 3 Cloud coverage on the outside for most of the game, and Willis didn’t see cornerback Josh Newton on a pass outside the numbers on the Flames' first drive of the second half.
Newton picked it off and returned it to the 1-yard line.
It was part of a third quarter in which ULM scored on all four of its possessions, Liberty had 36 yards of offense, and the Warhawks (3-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) took a 28-14 lead.
Liberty's defense had surrendered 13 third-quarter points and 31 total second-half points entering the game.
“You can’t turn the ball over and give it to them on the 1-yard line,” Freeze said. “That was a turn in the momentum of the game, for sure.”
Liberty's defense, to its credit, turned the corner in the fourth quarter. The Flames forced three straight three-and-outs and limited ULM to 13 yards of offense.
However, two big third-down plays, and a costly 15-yard penalty on Liberty, on the game-winning drive allowed ULM to get into range for Calum Sutherland's 53-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining.
Willis after the game said he wasn’t angry about his performance, citing a Bible verse, James 1:19, about being slow to anger. He wanted to learn from his mistakes for the second straight week and not allow this two-week performance to dictate his season.
He called them “just dumb turnovers,” and added he can’t sit around and be mad about what transpired inside Malone Stadium.
“That’s just me learning. I’ve just got to take care of the ball,” Willis said. “I’m not blaming it on them, I’m not making any excuses. I have to take care of the football. … I’m not angry. I just have to learn from it. It is what it is. We’ve got another opportunity next week.
“I’m going to learn from it.”