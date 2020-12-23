Willis, back from bout with COVID, eager to lead Liberty against Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

“We’re going to have to do a good job of keeping him contained with our pass rush. He has a pretty solid O-line; those guys protect him well. We’re going to have to do what we do and try to get pressure on him and make him uncomfortable in any way that we can.”

Willis is the only quarterback ranked in the top 50 in the nation in rushing yards with 807 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 120 carries.

The redshirt junior ranks 11th in the nation in total offense at 316.3 yards per game.

“Malik, he cares, he wants to lead well, he wants to prepare well. He needs to take care of the ball a little better, but as far as how he’s approached his leadership role here and stepped into his role on this football team, I think he’s done a phenomenal job with that,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I think the sky’s the limit. He’s only going to get better as he continues. This is his first year to really play college quarterback. I think he’s just going to continue to improve with another year in our system.

“He obviously had to sit out for a while with COVID and he’s had to knock a little rust off in practice. Hopefully he’ll settle in when the game’s kicked off and have one of his better games. He’s going to have to play really, really well for us to beat Coastal.”