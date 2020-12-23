Willis, back from bout with COVID, eager to lead Liberty against Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

Malik Willis, along with the rest of his Liberty football teammates, returned to the practice field this past Thursday following a two-week pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The quarterback, who had to quarantine for nearly two weeks because of a positive test result, admitted he was more than ready to get back on the practice field and likely pushed himself a little too much in his return to the gridiron.
“Not really moving or leaving my house for 10 days, that’ll have you feeling some type of way when you get back on the football field,” Willis said with a smile Wednesday, adding he was bored during his self-isolation.
Willis, though, is steadily returning back to normal after being forced to miss time around the program while experiencing not “really many symptoms.” He said it took him a couple of days working with strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski to get back into the rhythm he developed playing during the regular season.
His return to the lineup has the attention of No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) as the No. 23 Flames (9-1) prepare for Saturday’s Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
“It’s definitely going to be a great challenge. He’s a very mobile quarterback and he can hurt you with his legs and with his arm,” Coastal defensive end Tarron Jackson said. Jackson, the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year, posted 13.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks this season.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of keeping him contained with our pass rush. He has a pretty solid O-line; those guys protect him well. We’re going to have to do what we do and try to get pressure on him and make him uncomfortable in any way that we can.”
Willis is the only quarterback ranked in the top 50 in the nation in rushing yards with 807 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 120 carries.
The redshirt junior ranks 11th in the nation in total offense at 316.3 yards per game.
“Malik, he cares, he wants to lead well, he wants to prepare well. He needs to take care of the ball a little better, but as far as how he’s approached his leadership role here and stepped into his role on this football team, I think he’s done a phenomenal job with that,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I think the sky’s the limit. He’s only going to get better as he continues. This is his first year to really play college quarterback. I think he’s just going to continue to improve with another year in our system.
“He obviously had to sit out for a while with COVID and he’s had to knock a little rust off in practice. Hopefully he’ll settle in when the game’s kicked off and have one of his better games. He’s going to have to play really, really well for us to beat Coastal.”
Coastal’s defense has been one of the nation’s best this season with Jackson leading the way.
The Chanticleers rank 15th in scoring defense (allowing 18.7 points per game) and are in the top 55 in both team sacks and team tackles for a loss per game.
“He’s a good quarterback. He’s very athletic, I give him his props,” Coastal defensive tackle CJ Brewer said. “It’s just a matter of us doing what we’re supposed to do and just keep our hands on him, staying around him the whole game and trying to get him rattled, get him out of his comfort zone, and just go out there and have fun and play ball.”
Willis hasn’t been slowed down much this season in leading the Flames to nine victories and their first-ever Top 25 ranking.
He has completed 64% of his passes for 2,040 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.
North Carolina State is the only team that has contained Willis to an extent by limiting his chances to escape the pocket. Willis threw three interceptions (after only throwing one in his previous seven games) and was held to a paltry 2.9 yards per carry.
He rebounded with a stellar outing the following week against UMass (four total touchdowns), and he hopes there will be no rust in the month between the Flames’ Nov. 27 regular-season finale and Saturday’s bowl game.
“I’m really excited. It’s another opportunity we get to go out there and have another game with our guys and go out there and give it all we got,” he said. “We’re just blessed with the opportunity and we need to go out there and act like it.
“I feel like I’m doing a good job trying to work hard and focus on the little things and just continue to try to get better and prepare myself for Saturday.”