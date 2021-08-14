Willis drowns out expectations, focuses on leading Liberty's offense to greater heights

“The good news is you’ve got a young man here who hates outside distractions,” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said. “One of his great qualities is Malik has a great level of self-awareness … about his character, his integrity, what matters to him, what his priorities are, time management issues, these types of things. He’s got a really good grasp of that. He’s not going to let outside stuff derail him from his goals. I can promise you his goals start with the team first. Malik does care about winning.

“When you’ve got a guy that’s wired that way anyway, it makes it easier.”

Liberty’s success in 2021 ultimately will be dictated by how Willis develops in his second season as a starting quarterback. The former Auburn transfer was the most electric running quarterback in 2020, leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (944) and rushing touchdowns (14).

NFL Draft analysts, such as NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, have noted Willis needs to improve his passing accuracy and make tweaks to his mechanics to take full advantage of his powerful right arm.

Willis said he was told the same thing over the summer when he was a camp counselor at Elite 11 and the Manning Passing Academy.