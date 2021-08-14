Willis drowns out expectations, focuses on leading Liberty's offense to greater heights

Malik Willis entered his first season as a starting college quarterback without any lofty expectations from national pundits. In fact, he read Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision signal callers entering the 2020 season and had to scroll to nearly the bottom of the list to find his name at No. 123.
That’s right. Willis was considered the eighth-worst quarterback in the nation.
The Atlanta native had learned to drown out the external noise and focus on daily improvement long before he suited up for Liberty. “If I live by expectations, my expectations last year would have been a lot less than what we did,” he said.
A spectacular 2020 campaign, one in which Willis’ name and game skyrocketed onto the national scene, has led to a level of hoopla and anticipation never before seen for any player at Liberty.
Not a week goes by in which Willis isn’t included on another preseason watch list (he’s already on six of them) or brought up as a potential first-round draft pick. His phone is filled with messages and notifications on a daily basis. Even Pro Football Focus has taken notice, ranking Willis at No. 19 on its preseason rankings for all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks.
But Willis enters a highly anticipated season with the same mindset he had last season as an unproven commodity. The national pundits, once unsure about Willis as a quarterback, now gush about his untapped potential. Yet all of that doesn’t matter to the signal caller, who freely tells anyone who asks that he has to take care of business on the field before he’ll entertain those outside expectations.
“The good news is you’ve got a young man here who hates outside distractions,” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said. “One of his great qualities is Malik has a great level of self-awareness … about his character, his integrity, what matters to him, what his priorities are, time management issues, these types of things. He’s got a really good grasp of that. He’s not going to let outside stuff derail him from his goals. I can promise you his goals start with the team first. Malik does care about winning.
“When you’ve got a guy that’s wired that way anyway, it makes it easier.”
Liberty’s success in 2021 ultimately will be dictated by how Willis develops in his second season as a starting quarterback. The former Auburn transfer was the most electric running quarterback in 2020, leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (944) and rushing touchdowns (14).
NFL Draft analysts, such as NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, have noted Willis needs to improve his passing accuracy and make tweaks to his mechanics to take full advantage of his powerful right arm.
Willis said he was told the same thing over the summer when he was a camp counselor at Elite 11 and the Manning Passing Academy.
“It was pretty much the same thing everywhere I went. It was always, ‘You’re really talented, you just have to fix the little things,’” Willis said. “When I say fix the little things, it’s the things that I already know coach tells me every day, that’s why you can’t worry about these outside expectations. If your coach is telling you something and you go somewhere else and somebody else tells you the same thing, then your coach is probably right. You should probably listen to that guy.
“I think it’s really cool that I got a different set of eyes on me and I can get that feedback. Just to hear some of the positives and negatives, I think it was really good for me and my growth and work on my fundamentals. It gave me a lot to work on during the summertime with the guys and stuff. I was very, very pleased with that.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Willis wasn’t too shabby throwing the ball for Liberty. He attempted only 14 passes in two seasons backing up Jarrett Stidham at Auburn, but he thrived when handed the reins to Hugh Freeze’s offense. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,260 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
His play landed him the Dudley Award as the top player in Virginia, the first time a Liberty player received the award, and VaSID offensive player of the year honors.
There were plenty of highlight-reel throws during the season, but Freeze noted in the spring that Willis left plenty of improvement on the table.
The 22-year-old signal caller often didn’t drop back the full 8 yards in the pocket, which resulted in the majority of the 19 times he was sacked.
“We’ve probably got the best quarterback in the nation on our team,” offensive line coach Sam Gregg said, “and we’ve got to take care of him no matter what.”
There also were the quick throws in the RPO game, called “gimme throws” and “access throws” by Freeze, Willis missed that could have resulted in big plays.
Willis, thanks to a full season under his belt in addition to a full spring practice slate, is beginning to take the necessary steps forward to mastering the offense and utilizing it to its full potential.
Austin, who charts each play in practice, said Willis is grading out around 90% on execution and between 90 and 91% on decision making. "If he keeps that up, we’re in pretty good shape," Austin said.
“Malik’s always going to have the physical ability. He’s going to be able to when things break down go make plays to make unbelievable throws and runs,” Austin, the co-offensive coordinator, added. “What we need him to do is deliver the football in a more anticipatory fashion by recognizing coverage sooner, processing that information faster, and delivering the ball when the defense is most out of position, before they’ve had time to mature their coverage, pattern read and start collapsing on us. He’s doing a good job with that right now.”
NFL scouts have come out in droves during the opening week of preseason camp. Sixteen teams have been represented so far, with the Ravens, Raiders and Broncos making multiple trips.
That type of attention doesn’t go unnoticed by Willis. These scouts, after spending time early in practice looking at other position groups, gravitate toward Willis and remain there throughout the remainder of the practice.
They want to see what development Willis has made since they last saw him live in the Flames’ thrilling overtime victory over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.
“I think he’s pretty even keeled and he understands that he’s only had one year of playing quarterback in the college game,” Freeze said. “The product he puts on the field will tell his story, and that’s his resume. It’s not some campaign on social media that’s going to get him drafted anywhere. I think he understands that, and he’s handling it pretty well.”
Willis repeatedly has told the media since taking over the starting job that he can’t focus on what the future may hold for him. He's instead focused on improving on a daily basis and not letting this opportunity slip away.
The mindset has rubbed off on his teammates, who have taken notice of how he’s handling the added attention.
“To help Malik’s back, we don’t really think down the line,” running back Joshua Mack said. “We take it day by day.”
Willis says he is flattered by the preseason watch list honors, which rolled in feverishly beginning in the middle of July with the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award on back-to-back days.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year, CFPA Performer of the Year and Manning Award were not far behind.
“Everybody else sees the highlight plays and whatnot, but I have a lot to fix, and I just want to go in there and fix that stuff in order to be a better player and help us win games. That’s the main goal,” he said. “You can’t really focus on getting awards and stuff. You’ve got to go out there and try to win games. Awards are cool, but like I said, that’s not what it’s about.”