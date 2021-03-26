Willis eyes steady improvement heading into Red, White and Blue Preview

Hugh Freeze admitted prior to the start of spring practice it was very easy to nit-pick a quarterback’s play. It is the only position in which the ball touches his hands on every snap. Every decision, especially in a run-pass option offense, comes down to the quarterback reading the defense prior to the snap and executing the play that gives the offense the best chance to succeed.

Malik Willis, in his first season as a starter in 2020, made the right decisions on a consistent basis. The junior led Liberty to a 10-1 record, accounted for more than 3,000 yards of total offense, and helped Freeze open up his offense to become more dynamic.

Yet, there are still things Freeze saw out of Willis’ play that needed to be improved, and Willis has stated he knows he needs to continually develop in all facets of the game. One thousand fans will get to see the improvement Willis has made through spring practices during the Red, White and Blue Preview at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Williams Stadium.

The open event will have the feel of a practice and not of a traditional spring game.

“It’s just really exciting,” Willis said earlier this month. “ … It’s good to get back on the field and do what we do.”