Willis eyes steady improvement heading into Red, White and Blue Preview

Hugh Freeze admitted prior to the start of spring practice it was very easy to nit-pick a quarterback’s play. It is the only position in which the ball touches his hands on every snap. Every decision, especially in a run-pass option offense, comes down to the quarterback reading the defense prior to the snap and executing the play that gives the offense the best chance to succeed.
Malik Willis, in his first season as a starter in 2020, made the right decisions on a consistent basis. The junior led Liberty to a 10-1 record, accounted for more than 3,000 yards of total offense, and helped Freeze open up his offense to become more dynamic.
Yet, there are still things Freeze saw out of Willis’ play that needed to be improved, and Willis has stated he knows he needs to continually develop in all facets of the game. One thousand fans will get to see the improvement Willis has made through spring practices during the Red, White and Blue Preview at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Williams Stadium.
The open event will have the feel of a practice and not of a traditional spring game.
“It’s just really exciting,” Willis said earlier this month. “ … It’s good to get back on the field and do what we do.”
Willis was the primary backup to Jarrett Stidham for two seasons at Auburn before electing to transfer to Liberty prior to the 2019 season. He redshirted in 2019 and was given the reins to the offense following Buckshot Calvert’s graduation.
The 6-foot-1 Atlanta native threw for 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 844 yards and 14 scores in his first starts since his senior season in high school.
Willis displayed strong decision-making skills and knew when he needed to escape the pocket and pick up yards with his legs.
Freeze, though, was able to nit-pick several things he wanted Willis to improve on this spring and carry into the summer workouts.
Mechanics and accuracy are two elements both Freeze and Willis said needed to be worked on. Freeze dug deeper into Willis’ 2020 film and noticed there were instances the quarterback missed some quick throws in the RPO game that are “gimme throws” and access throws.” Plus, there were times Willis didn’t utilize a full 8-yard drop and that sometimes threw off the protection schemes and resulted in sacks or fumbles.
“That creates a problem,” Freeze said. “We had more sacks than we would have liked this year.”
Several position groups have the necessary depth to allow the upperclassmen to scale back their reps during the spring and get rested for the upcoming season.
Willis has been getting most of the work with the starters, with Jonathan Bennett, Nate Hampton, Sean Brown and Will Bowers getting necessary reps to be ready for the upcoming season.
The spring practice session was cut short last season because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and limited Willis’ ability to grow in the offense. Now with a full season under his belt, Willis knows what he needs to focus on Saturday and in the final spring practices to build momentum heading into the upcoming season.
“I just think it’s me going out there trying to get better and working at it,” Willis said. “That’s all it is — repetition, muscle memory, that’s it really. I’ve just got to go out there and try to be the best that I can be. Go out there and be accurate, go out there and make good decisions, and good decisions come from preparation.
“I’ve just got to be prepared.”