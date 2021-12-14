Willis focused on finishing season with his Liberty teammates before turning attention to NFL Draft

“Really, out of all the things I want to leave, I want to leave that mindset of just that we get to and we’re blessed to be in this position and we should go out there and try to use this platform to glorify God’s name regardless,” Willis said. “That’s more important than anything when you look at what people are remembered by. Yeah, you can score all these touchdowns and you can do all these things on the field, but what impact you leave on others, the people that are looking up, the people that are watching us on TV, watching us at games, what do you represent, what’s your why, and I just want to leave kind of my why, however they may want to tweak it and make it theirs. I just want to leave that impact on people, more positive than anything.”