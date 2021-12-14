Willis focused on finishing season with his Liberty teammates before turning attention to NFL Draft

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze went on a rather lengthy tangent Monday when the topic of players opting out of bowl games was brought up. The idea of players, and coaches, electing not to finish the season doesn’t sit well with Freeze, and he even went as far as to say he would be disappointed if one of his players opted out.
Freeze doesn’t have to worry about star quarterback Malik Willis opting out of Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl. The Flames (7-5) face Eastern Michigan (7-5) at 5:45 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Willis is projected as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. There are players in his position who have elected to focus on preparing for the draft this season, but he has made it abundantly clear he is prioritizing his current teammates over his potential future professional career.
“I’m blessed with another opportunity, and we lost [the] last game. That sucks. I don’t want to end on no L,” Willis said, referencing the Flames’ 31-16 loss to Army on Nov. 27. “I’m going to go out there with my guys and get another W, man, and end that thing on a good note. We can be smiling and happy and all these types of things. I’ve still got stuff to work on, too, so I want to go out there and try to work on it.”
ESPN’s Todd McShay and Pro Football Focus released their 32-pick mock first rounds Tuesday, and both projections had Willis being selected in the second half of the first round.
McShay has Willis going to the Denver Broncos with the 17th selection and PFF has the Atlanta native going 24th overall to the Detroit Lions.
“I'm proud of Malik, proud of all of our kids that have chosen this is what we want to do — we want to finish, we want to finish together, we want to go to bowl games every year,” Freeze said. “It's a sacrifice, but the good things in life usually come from hard times or something that you had to sacrifice and work for. The easy things that you usually get, they don't last and they probably don't lead you to much good, to be honest.”
Liberty’s trip to Mobile will be the first of two for Willis in a seven-week span.
He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which also will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Feb. 5, and he said he laughed when a friend told him Mobile will be “my second home for a couple of months.”
The LendingTree Bowl and the all-star showcase will give Willis ample opportunities to increase his draft stock.
He built off an electric 2020 campaign by accounting for 67% of Liberty’s offense this season with 2,626 passing yards and 820 rushing yards. He has thrown for 24 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more scores.
“It’s a monster challenge,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said of facing Willis. “Is there a word that means more than two for dual? He can run it, he can throw it, runs their offense, he’s super, super talented. We know that he’s dangerous on the ground and in the air by design and on his own when things don’t go exactly how they had planned. Huge, huge challenge for us, for sure.”
Eastern Michigan has been stout in limiting opposing quarterbacks’ ability to break containment and pick up yards on the ground. The Eagles have allowed a total of 111 yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries to quarterbacks.
Ohio’s Kurtis Rourke tallied 55 yards on six attempts, and he is the only quarterback to rush for more than 35 yards against EMU this season.
Creighton and Eastern Michigan faced Wyoming’s Josh Allen in the 2016 regular season, and Creighton said the dual-threat Allen (now with the Buffalo Bills) was more a power runner compared to Willis.
“Malik is going to be a lot more explosive and dynamic in terms of running the ball,” Creighton said.
Willis has the opportunity to be the second Liberty football player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft (Eric Green in 1990) and has made an impact with the Flames in only two seasons.
The immense success he has experienced on the gridiron, though, is not the legacy he wants to leave behind. Willis has frequently cited the bigger picture each time he speaks with the media and he views the impact he’s left at Liberty will be bigger than the sport he’s played on Saturdays the past two seasons.
“Really, out of all the things I want to leave, I want to leave that mindset of just that we get to and we’re blessed to be in this position and we should go out there and try to use this platform to glorify God’s name regardless,” Willis said. “That’s more important than anything when you look at what people are remembered by. Yeah, you can score all these touchdowns and you can do all these things on the field, but what impact you leave on others, the people that are looking up, the people that are watching us on TV, watching us at games, what do you represent, what’s your why, and I just want to leave kind of my why, however they may want to tweak it and make it theirs. I just want to leave that impact on people, more positive than anything.”