Willis leads Flames to season-opening victory at Western Kentucky

He did not commit a turnover in keeping the Liberty offense efficiently moving throughout the game. The Flames (1-0) picked up at least one first down on nine of their 10 drives against the Hilltoppers (0-2).

Liberty finished with 487 yards of total offense against WKU’s 291 yards.

Willis scored twice on 4-yard runs to cap the Flames’ first and third drives of the game, and then his 18-yard run around the left side gave Liberty a 30-17 lead with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

WKU cut the deficit to six points on Tyrrell Pigrome’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Craig Burt Jr., but Willis and Joshua Mack were able to finish off the victory on the ground.

Mack finished with 100 rushing yards on 23 carries. The redshirt senior picked up 81 yards on the ground in the second half.

Willis and the Flames scored on three of four first-half possessions and dominated for a majority of the opening 30 minutes.

Willis’ second rushing touchdown gave the Flames a 17-3 lead with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers, who had minus-3 yards of total offense after their first two drives, finally found a rhythm against the Liberty defense.