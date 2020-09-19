Willis leads Flames to season-opening victory at Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Malik Willis’ confidence grew with each passing moment Saturday afternoon. The Liberty quarterback found the running lanes when plays broke down against Western Kentucky and connected on passes to a slew of receivers.
One play, though, stood out in particular early in the fourth quarter with the Flames clinging to a one-touchdown lead.
Willis saw the defensive end collapse on a run-pass option call and elected to keep the ball instead of handing it off. The fake created a wide-open lane around the left side, and Willis tip-toed the sideline for the final few yards into the end zone in what turned into the game-sealing score.
Not too shabby for his first collegiate start.
Willis was magnificent for Liberty by accounting for more than 300 yards of total offense and scoring three rushing touchdowns as the Flames opened the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 season with a 30-24 victory before an announced crowd of 4,276 social-distanced fans at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Willis, who played in 12 games as a backup in two seasons at Auburn, showcased why the Liberty coaching staff was elated to have him in the fold.
The redshirt junior rushed for a game-high 168 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and he completed 13 of 21 passes for 133 yards.
He did not commit a turnover in keeping the Liberty offense efficiently moving throughout the game. The Flames (1-0) picked up at least one first down on nine of their 10 drives against the Hilltoppers (0-2).
Liberty finished with 487 yards of total offense against WKU’s 291 yards.
Willis scored twice on 4-yard runs to cap the Flames’ first and third drives of the game, and then his 18-yard run around the left side gave Liberty a 30-17 lead with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the game.
WKU cut the deficit to six points on Tyrrell Pigrome’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Craig Burt Jr., but Willis and Joshua Mack were able to finish off the victory on the ground.
Mack finished with 100 rushing yards on 23 carries. The redshirt senior picked up 81 yards on the ground in the second half.
Willis and the Flames scored on three of four first-half possessions and dominated for a majority of the opening 30 minutes.
Willis’ second rushing touchdown gave the Flames a 17-3 lead with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers, who had minus-3 yards of total offense after their first two drives, finally found a rhythm against the Liberty defense.
WKU recorded 91 of its 135 yards of first-half offense in the second quarter with quarterback Pigrome leading the way.
Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland making his second start for WKU, completed 8 of 12 passes for 77 yards. He capped a late second-quarter drive with a beautiful fade pass to a crossing Mitchell Tinsley for a 6-yard touchdown with a little more than 6 minutes remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 17-10.
The Flames had a robust 248 yards of total offense in the first half.
Peytton Pickett had 52 rushing yards on eight carries, and wide receiver CJ Yarbrough showcased why he is so highly touted by the Liberty coaching staff with two catches for 53 yards.
One of Yarbrough’s hauls was highlight-reel worthy. He secured a pass down the left sideline from Willis with his right hand and was able to get both of his feet in bounds to complete the 21-yard reception.
Alex Barbir made his first field goal attempt of 24 yards to put the Flames ahead 10-0, but he missed a 42-yard attempt with 39 seconds left in the half.
The missed field goal was the only drive in which Liberty did not score points in the first half.
Willis’ first collegiate start featured plenty of jaw-dropping runs and several escapes out of the pocket when he was under pressure.
He did display smooth touch on his throws.
The first drive featured two passes and both were completed for 44 yards — a 12-yard catch-and-run to DJ Stubbs on the first play of the drive and followed that up two plays later with a quick strike to Yarbrough that picked up 32 yards to the WKU 6.
Willis found seven different receivers in the passing attack.
