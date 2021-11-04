Willis, Liberty not buying into hype of facing SEC power Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ defense prides itself on creating turnovers and getting the ball back to the offense. The Rebels have scored 41 points off 14 takeaways.

Liberty has turned the ball over 10 times. Four turnovers have come in its two losses.

"You've got to prepare them just for the team first because you're playing the most talented teams we've seen,” Freeze said. “Hopefully you can have a scheme that gives you somewhat of a chance to compete. We'll have to play our best football, for sure.”

Liberty’s defense is significantly better than the 2018 unit that took the field against Auburn.

The Flames enter the game ranked 10th in total defense (300 yards per game), 13th in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), and they have held six of nine opponents below the 20-point mark.

Liberty has played four games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents since the beginning of the 2020 season and allowed an average of 23.75 points per game.

The Flames have been particularly stingy this season by holding opponents a 34% conversion rate on third down and 12 touchdowns on 22 red zone trips.

“I think it will be huge,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Anytime we get a chance to get them off the field, whether it’s third or fourth, they’re leading the country in going for it on fourth down and how aggressive they are. Any time we get a chance to get a stop, … when those opportunities if we get ourselves into those situations come, we’re going to have to be really good by putting our kids in the right situations and our guys making plays for sure. Same thing in the red zone. I think those are two huge areas that we’ll have to play really well to have a chance.”

