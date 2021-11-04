Willis, Liberty not buying into hype of facing SEC power Ole Miss

Malik Willis hasn’t been immune to the hype surrounding Saturday’s matchup between Liberty and Ole Miss. The Flames quarterback has heard the talk of scouts flocking to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to see him and Rebels signal caller Matt Corral as two of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.
The game is being billed as a heavyweight matchup featuring Willis vs. Corral, with an undercard of Flames coach Hugh Freeze returning to a stadium where he roamed the home sidelines for five seasons.
Willis isn’t buying into the hype of it being him versus Corral, at all. Just the opposite.
“Football is a team game,” Willis said with a whisper before breaking into laughter. “It can’t be me versus him and it can’t be all this other stuff that don’t really matter.”
That’s the way Liberty (7-2) has approached the week’s practices leading into the program’s second matchup against a Southeastern Conference opponent. The No. 15 Rebels (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are the third ranked team the Flames have faced since Freeze took over prior to the 2019 season.
The Flames are 1-1 against ranked teams under Freeze, with Willis guiding them to a thrilling overtime win over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl.
"He is our asset on offense. He's got to play really well. He's got to take care of the football. He gives you a fighting chance to score points offensively, along with our other kids,” Freeze said of Willis. “You've got to have a trigger guy if you're going to beat a team whose depth chart is deeper and probably more talented than yours. You better have a trigger guy that plays really well.
“It will hinge on how well he plays, how well I coach him, and obviously it would be nice to hold them to some field goals because they're super, super talented on offense also.
“Our front is going to have to hold up some, too. We've got to protect him. We can't expect him to make miracle plays every single time, particularly against a team that has the team speed that Ole Miss does. No doubt it will hinge on how well he plays and how well we protect him.”
Willis was on the Auburn roster in 2018 when Liberty played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and he scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 53-0 triumph over the still-transitioning-to-FBS Flames.
The speed and physicality of the Tigers’ defense overwhelmed Liberty. The Flames advanced into Auburn territory on their first drive and didn’t cross midfield the rest of the game.
There are still players from that team on the Flames’ roster, and they haven’t forgotten how that game unfolded.
“Those guys are very physical and those outside do cover well,” wide receiver DJ Stubbs said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re very technical and make sure we use all our techniques. Even though those guys are physical and they’re pretty good at coverage, we’re not going to shy away from those guys. We still want to go at them. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Ole Miss’ defense prides itself on creating turnovers and getting the ball back to the offense. The Rebels have scored 41 points off 14 takeaways.
Liberty has turned the ball over 10 times. Four turnovers have come in its two losses.
"You've got to prepare them just for the team first because you're playing the most talented teams we've seen,” Freeze said. “Hopefully you can have a scheme that gives you somewhat of a chance to compete. We'll have to play our best football, for sure.”
Liberty’s defense is significantly better than the 2018 unit that took the field against Auburn.
The Flames enter the game ranked 10th in total defense (300 yards per game), 13th in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), and they have held six of nine opponents below the 20-point mark.
Liberty has played four games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents since the beginning of the 2020 season and allowed an average of 23.75 points per game.
The Flames have been particularly stingy this season by holding opponents a 34% conversion rate on third down and 12 touchdowns on 22 red zone trips.
“I think it will be huge,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Anytime we get a chance to get them off the field, whether it’s third or fourth, they’re leading the country in going for it on fourth down and how aggressive they are. Any time we get a chance to get a stop, … when those opportunities if we get ourselves into those situations come, we’re going to have to be really good by putting our kids in the right situations and our guys making plays for sure. Same thing in the red zone. I think those are two huge areas that we’ll have to play really well to have a chance.”