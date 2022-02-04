Willis looks to conclude 'big week' with strong showing in Senior Bowl

Hugh Freeze got a quick glimpse of Malik Willis during Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice before being swept into the suites at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. There the Liberty football coach spent the majority of the day talking with representatives from four NFL teams.

Those conversations made one thing abundantly clear to Freeze: This might be the most important week for Willis’ chances to entrench himself as the top quarterback for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I do think from talking to those teams that this is a big week, in their words, probably more so than any recent memory they have,” Freeze said Wednesday. “Typically they would feel like there’s one or two guys that come into the Senior Bowl pretty well declared as this is the order.

“I think this year is pretty wide open for what is the order. I think everyone would agree that Malik is the best athlete in the draft and I think this Saturday will help start formulating — I don’t think it’s an end all be all situation — in people’s minds kind of not only who is the best athlete but who is kind of separating themselves to be maybe the best quarterback in this draft.”

Willis’ stock has dramatically risen through the three days of practices leading up to Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The all-star game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

NFL Draft experts, ranging from national outlets such as ESPN, CBS Sports and NFL.com, have moved Willis up their draft boards.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Willis as his QB1 and Mel Kiper Jr. projects the 6-foot signal caller as the first quarterback to be taken.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote Willis “did his job, and in the process, improved his draft stock" in Wednesday’s practice, and the website’s latest mock draft has Willis being the first quarterback taken with the ninth overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

The rise up the draft board coincides with the arm strength and speed Willis has displayed in Mobile. Zebra Technologies, using its MotionWorks tracker, tracks each individual player’s running speed and acceleration, quarterback’s distance and speed on passes, and statistics for kickers and punters.

Willis leads all quarterbacks in top running speed (20.58 mph), longest air distance on a throw (64.7 yards), average air distance (22.6 yards), highest initial air speed (75.7 mph) and average initial air speed (48.5 mph). He is second to UNC’s Sam Howell in average spin rate at 483.9 rpm.

The initial and average air speeds are Senior Bowl records.

“It was obvious to me that his arm strength and velocity on the football, I thought by far, was the best there,” Freeze said.

The defensive players on the American team, which Willis is on, voted him the top quarterback on their roster.

Willis’ quarterback teammates are Howell and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.

“I think he throws a nice ball,” Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell told media at the Senior Bowl. Campbell and the Lions staff are coaching the American team. “I think he’s pretty athletic, he’s built better than [I expected]. From afar, you don’t know. That’s why to see these guys up close [is so valuable]. He’s a good-looking player. He’s built right, looks like he’s built to last.”

Freeze said Willis’ 220-pound frame features more muscle than when he last played for Liberty in the LendingTree Bowl, which also was held at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Willis threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and two more scores in the Flames’ 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the bowl game.

That game capped a stellar two-year run as the Flames’ starting quarterback.

Willis, who transferred to Liberty after not starting a game in two seasons at Auburn, completed 377 of 604 passes for 5,117 yards, 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on 339 attempts.

Willis frequently credited his development to Liberty quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Kent Austin, and Freeze tailored the offense to suit Willis’ strengths.

“We were just trying to get a guy in here that could help us win football games that I knew was a dual-threat and a great kid. We got that in Malik,” Freeze said. “Obviously after Year 1, then you start thinking, it’s more than just us winning games, he might have a future in this deal. We quickly learned in Year 1 that he’s got a chance. We were right and he’s got a chance and an opportunity.

“I don’t know what that looks like for the draft yet. It’ll start developing itself throughout all the interviews and all the workouts and pro day and combine and all of that will sort itself out. The great thing is we can take great pride and comfort in the fact that we helped him achieve a dream, and we helped develop him.”

