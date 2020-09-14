Willis named Liberty's starting quarterback

“We won’t change our offense,” Freeze said. “We’re a tempo, RPO offense that we’ve got to find out if he can do those things. Obviously he’s able to run the football should we want to call some quarterback runs.

“Even in years that I had kids that could run it like Chad Kelly [at Ole Miss], you’re selective when you call those. Having a quality guy sitting there like Chris, it may give us the freedom to call some more of those should we need them to be successful.

“We’ll go into the game being who we’ve always been and that is a tempo, RPO-type offense that will look very similar, but we do have the ability obviously to run. Whereas last year with Buckshot, that just wasn’t his deal at all, but he sure could throw it. We’ll find out. We’re going to go in trying to be who we want to be.”

Freeze can utilize his entire playbook with Willis since the Atlanta native has the ability to run the ball and force defenses to account for him on every play.

“We look forward to that challenge,” Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said, adding he watched Willis during his time in high school and at Auburn. “He’s a good player and fits that offensive system well.”