Willis named Liberty's starting quarterback

Malik Willis was widely expected to take over the reins of Liberty’s offense for the 2020 season following the graduation of record-setting signal caller Buckshot Calvert. The dual-threat quarterback who transferred from Auburn was seen as the type of athlete who would thrive in Hugh Freeze’s RPO offense.
Willis, who battled Chris Ferguson and Johnathan Bennett during training camp, was tabbed by Freeze on Monday as the Flames’ QB1 for Saturday’s season opener at Western Kentucky.
“Malik will get the start on Saturday,” Freeze said. “ … We feel very good about he and Chris and even JB. They both have continued to improve. Just feel like Malik maybe gives us just a little extra something when plays don’t quite go the way we want with his legs. He’s going to get the start on Saturday.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Willis gives the Flames an extra dimension to the offense that wasn’t available last season with Calvert. The program's all-time leader in most every passing category was a pure passer who could move around in the pocket with his eyes up the field, but was never a consistent threat to run the ball.
Freeze tailored the playbook to Calvert’s strengths with run-pass option calls that gave the quarterback favorable throwing situations if the defense presented certain looks before the snap. If Calvert didn’t like the look for a passing situation, he turned and handed the ball off to either Frankie Hickson or Joshua Mack.
“We won’t change our offense,” Freeze said. “We’re a tempo, RPO offense that we’ve got to find out if he can do those things. Obviously he’s able to run the football should we want to call some quarterback runs.
“Even in years that I had kids that could run it like Chad Kelly [at Ole Miss], you’re selective when you call those. Having a quality guy sitting there like Chris, it may give us the freedom to call some more of those should we need them to be successful.
“We’ll go into the game being who we’ve always been and that is a tempo, RPO-type offense that will look very similar, but we do have the ability obviously to run. Whereas last year with Buckshot, that just wasn’t his deal at all, but he sure could throw it. We’ll find out. We’re going to go in trying to be who we want to be.”
Freeze can utilize his entire playbook with Willis since the Atlanta native has the ability to run the ball and force defenses to account for him on every play.
“We look forward to that challenge,” Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said, adding he watched Willis during his time in high school and at Auburn. “He’s a good player and fits that offensive system well.”
Willis was widely seen to be Calvert’s heir apparent when he transferred from Auburn prior to the beginning of the 2019 season. Willis’ appeal to be immediately eligible was denied by the NCAA and forced him to spend the campaign working with the scout team while redshirting.
He is the dual-threat talent who has the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the backfield and turn a busted play into a positive gain. Though, the knock on him in his two seasons at Auburn as Jarrett Stidham’s backup was he could only run the ball and wasn't efficient in the passing attack.
Willis completed 11 of 14 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown while running it 28 times for 309 yards and two scores in 12 games.
“He’s really not had the opportunity to lead a football team in its entirety yet at the college level,” Freeze said of Willis.
Freeze reiterated the quarterback competition will continue in the early stages of the season, especially if Willis struggles against the Hilltoppers.
The coach said in the final week of training camp he would not hesitate in benching the starter for a series or two if a spark was needed to get the offense going in the right direction.
“It really will depend on how [Willis] is executing the offense and is he consistent in that,” Freeze said. “In my mind, the competition is still ongoing right now until we kind of get some live film and game situation to judge them on.”
Quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Kent Austin said Ferguson likely will receive the second-team reps during the week’s practices ahead of Bennett.
Ferguson played in 23 games at Maine before entering the transfer portal as a graduate student following the conclusion of the 2019 season. He threw for 5,157 yards, 34 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and gives the Flames a pocket passer who can utilize his feet if needed.
He is the only quarterback on the roster to start at the Division I level.
“Chris will be disappointed, but he’s a mature leader, one of the best leaders on our football team,” Freeze said of the Maine transfer not being named the starter. “Can’t say enough about him. I think he’s continuing to improve. The unknown is how either one of them are going to perform, in particular Malik.”
