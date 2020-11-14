Willis, No. 22 Liberty have no problem routing Western Carolina

Entire defenses don’t often bite on pump fakes. Even Malik Willis couldn’t believe his eyes when a running lane presented itself after he faked a pass to the boundary on a designed bubble screen.

The Liberty quarterback did what he’s done frequently this season: get into the end zone.

Willis’ 43-yard touchdown scamper embodied No. 22 Liberty’s 58-14 thrashing of FCS member Western Carolina on a sun-splashed Saturday at Williams Stadium.

The Flames (8-0) racked up a season-high 627 yards of total offense and had little trouble dismantling the Catamounts (0-1), who were playing their first game this fall.

Willis completed 14 of 19 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards and two more scores on a meager eight carries.

The redshirt junior quarterback has accounted for 16 touchdowns in the past three games. He’s thrown for 12 touchdown passes in that span after throwing only three touchdown passes in the season’s first five games.

Liberty made things look much easier in its second week ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after needing a career-long 51-yard field goal from Alex Barbir with one second left to stun Virginia Tech last weekend.