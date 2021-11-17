Willis not letting interceptions change his demeanor heading into Liberty's final two regular-season games

Malik Willis has the same demeanor whether he scores three touchdowns or tosses a trio of interceptions in a game. The Liberty quarterback doesn’t let a highlight-reel performance or a lackluster showing get to him.
The turnovers, specifically the high volume of interceptions, are an eyesore in what has been a stellar season for the signal caller in which he has attempted to solidify his status as one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Willis, though, hasn’t let those interceptions change his perspective on his game. He elects instead to focus on the teaching aspects of each throw that ends a Liberty possession. He can walk through each interception, and then spends time in the film room and on the practice field making sure the same mistake doesn’t happen again.
“I can’t let it get me down or anything,” he said Wednesday. “We’ve just got to go out there and keep executing and stay mentally stable and stay mentally on the same level regardless of success or failure, and definitely eliminate it. Turnovers lose games.”
Willis threw three interceptions in the Flames’ most recent game against Ole Miss on Nov. 6. It was his third three-interception game of the season, and all nine of his interceptions have come in games against Louisiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss.
The Flames’ off week came at an ideal time for Willis to regroup and, more importantly, rest for a critical two-week stretch to close the season at home. Liberty (7-3) hosts Louisiana (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) at 4 p.m. Saturday before welcoming Army to Lynchburg for the first time the following week.
The three practices in the off week allowed Flames coach Hugh Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin to focus on the small details of Willis’ game that should help reduce the interceptions.
“Really just taking care of the ball and making sure it comes out on time, [even] if he needs to stand in there and take a hit to deliver a throw and do those things,” Freeze said. “He’s going to be Malik Willis at the end of the day and make some crazy good plays. If we can just get more consistency in those along with those freakish plays he makes, I think we’ll have a good chance to win our next couple of games.”
Willis spent the four days away from the program at his home in Atlanta. He said he “got some good cooking” and enjoyed the time with his family after being able to only see them after games.
The mental and physical rest, coupled with the work he put in earlier in the off week, allowed him to return to the practice field with a refreshed mind, ready for the challenge of facing a Louisiana defense that has recorded only six interceptions this season.
“They’re a good defense. … They do what they do and they try to do it the best they can,” Willis said of the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns. “I just think we’ve got to focus on how they’re going to try to play us, how they’re going to try to defend us, and try to focus on that and continue to try to go out there and execute whatever’s called to the best of our ability without forcing it. We’ve just got to take care of the football at the end of the day.”
Willis continues to be the spark for the Liberty offense. He leads the team with 755 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and he is completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,159 yards and 21 scores.
The Flames have a record of 1-1 against Associated Press Top 25 teams with Willis at quarterback, and this is the first time in program history Liberty will play ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.
It will be the first time Willis plays a Top 25 team in Williams Stadium after playing Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl and Ole Miss on the road.
“It’s really cool that we get an opportunity to play another Top 25 opponent two weeks in a row,” he said. “I think we’ve just got to go out there and try to take advantage of the opportunity we get and go out there and play 60 minutes as hard as we can.”