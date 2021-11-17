Willis not letting interceptions change his demeanor heading into Liberty's final two regular-season games

The three practices in the off week allowed Flames coach Hugh Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin to focus on the small details of Willis’ game that should help reduce the interceptions.

“Really just taking care of the ball and making sure it comes out on time, [even] if he needs to stand in there and take a hit to deliver a throw and do those things,” Freeze said. “He’s going to be Malik Willis at the end of the day and make some crazy good plays. If we can just get more consistency in those along with those freakish plays he makes, I think we’ll have a good chance to win our next couple of games.”

Willis spent the four days away from the program at his home in Atlanta. He said he “got some good cooking” and enjoyed the time with his family after being able to only see them after games.

The mental and physical rest, coupled with the work he put in earlier in the off week, allowed him to return to the practice field with a refreshed mind, ready for the challenge of facing a Louisiana defense that has recorded only six interceptions this season.