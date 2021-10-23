Willis' return sparks Liberty's second-half rally at North Texas

DENTON, Texas — The last sight Liberty fans had of Malik Willis in the first half Saturday was not a good one. The star quarterback was not putting any pressure on his left foot as he walked out of Apogee Stadium and was promptly loaded into a passenger van to be transported off site to have his foot evaluated.

Two and a half hours later, those fans weren’t worrying about Willis at all.

They were celebrating an improbable victory with him.

Willis went from being unable to put any pressure on his left foot to scrambling around, finding open receivers and helping Liberty get into the end zone. He returned midway through the third quarter and engineered two scoring drives that allowed the Flames to erase a double-digit deficit and rally for a dramatic 35-26 victory before an announced crowd of 13,454.

“I was kind of scared, though. I didn’t want to put no pressure on it,” Willis revealed. “Then I started putting pressure on it and it felt good. So I was good, so I came back and played.”

Willis didn’t disclose if he was taken to an off-site medical facility, but he was away from his teammates from more than half an hour between the time he walked to the passenger van to when he returned to the sidelines after the third quarter started.