Willis' return sparks Liberty's second-half rally at North Texas

DENTON, Texas — The last sight Liberty fans had of Malik Willis in the first half Saturday was not a good one. The star quarterback was not putting any pressure on his left foot as he walked out of Apogee Stadium and was promptly loaded into a passenger van to be transported off site to have his foot evaluated.
Two and a half hours later, those fans weren’t worrying about Willis at all.
They were celebrating an improbable victory with him.
Willis went from being unable to put any pressure on his left foot to scrambling around, finding open receivers and helping Liberty get into the end zone. He returned midway through the third quarter and engineered two scoring drives that allowed the Flames to erase a double-digit deficit and rally for a dramatic 35-26 victory before an announced crowd of 13,454.
“I was kind of scared, though. I didn’t want to put no pressure on it,” Willis revealed. “Then I started putting pressure on it and it felt good. So I was good, so I came back and played.”
Willis didn’t disclose if he was taken to an off-site medical facility, but he was away from his teammates from more than half an hour between the time he walked to the passenger van to when he returned to the sidelines after the third quarter started.
There was concern on the sideline as trainers tended to his foot following a sack with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter. Willis was quickly whisked to the training room for an initial look, and he emerged on the south end of the field to walk to the van with 1:41 left in the first half.
But with 7:27 left in the third quarter, he re-entered the game and gave the Flames (6-2) a jolt of life that was needed trailing 26-14.
“What a kid. What a warrior. He’s just a ball player,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of Willis. “He just fought for this team.”
Willis, despite missing what amounted to 14 minutes, 36 seconds of game time, was able to help the Flames move the ball through the air. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
More importantly, he did not throw an interception after tossing six picks in a two-game stretch against Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe.
However, he was sacked six times and lost 49 yards on those sacks.
Willis finished with minus-8 rushing yards. It was the first time he was held to less than 44 rushing yards in his time at Liberty.
“That’s kind of how the game played out,” Willis said. “We were trying to take what they gave us.”
Willis and backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett combined to throw for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Bennett, who replaced Willis for four drives spanning the second and third quarters, threw for 88 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-18 passing.
He connected with CJ Daniels on a 39-yard strike that cut the deficit to 20-14.
UNT (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA) had scored on three straight drives to take a 13-point lead before Bennett’s touchdown pass.
“I was confident because I take pride in preparing myself to be the best backup I can be. God forbid something happened to Malik, I was going to be ready,” Bennett said. “I just wanted to install the trust in my teammates for me to go out there and have confidence in me. I was pretty confident. I was worried, though. I was worried about Malik. We pulled it out.”
Willis’ first drive back resulted in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Daniels, who finished with 135 receiving yards on seven catches, and then Willis helped secure the victory when his third-down screen pass to Shedro Louis led to a 37-yard touchdown for a 35-26 lead with 11:19 remaining.
“I’m good. It ain’t no foot injury no more,” Willis said. “ … I’m good. I am straight though. It just kind of scared me a little bit, but it’s fine.”
Willis completed 8 of 14 passes for 162 yards after his return to the game.
The victory wasn’t improbable solely because of Willis’ return.
North Texas outgained Liberty by 103 yards and held a staggering 201-yard edge in rushing.
The Flames held UNT to 19 points on seven trips into the red zone and did not allow the Mean Green to score over the final 22 1/2 minutes.