Willis reunites with former coach as Flames aim to develop consistency on offense

Chip Lindsey admitted earlier this week he hasn’t had to prepare for the type of challenge his Troy Trojans will face Saturday when Liberty, led by star quarterback Malik Willis, visits Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Lindsey is speaking from first-hand experience. The third-year coach previously served as Gus Malzahn’s offensive coordinator Auburn in 2017 and 2018, and Willis served as the Tigers’ backup quarterback in both of those campaigns.
Willis never cracked the starting lineup at Auburn. That didn’t stop Lindsey from envisioning what the future could hold for the signal caller.
“He was still developing” Lindsey remarked, “but you could see the talent that he had, and I knew that he was going to be a really good player with him down the road.”
Fast forward to the second week of the 2021 season and Lindsey is preparing to face Willis and the Flames in a matchup between programs that opened their campaigns with relatively easy victories over Football Championship Subdivision programs.
“Definitely a great dude,” Willis said of Lindsey. “He taught me a lot about the game. I look forward to seeing him after the game. I don’t want to see him before the game.”
Willis entered the transfer portal following the 2019 spring practices at Auburn, and Lindsey said he had some conversations with Willis about coming to Troy. However, the appeal of playing for Hugh Freeze at Liberty drew Willis to the Hill City, and he has flourished in 11 games as a starting quarterback.
Willis is 1 rushing yard away from reaching 1,000 for his career at Liberty, and he has accounted for 36 touchdowns (21 passing, 15 rushing) in amassing a record of 10-1 as a starter. (He missed one game in the 2020 season because of a right elbow injury.)
“It all starts with their quarterback Malik Willis,” Lindsey said. “A very, very talented player, one of the best in the country.”
For as good as Willis has become in the Flames’ offense, he is one of the first to admit the Flames (1-0) have plenty of work to do to improve heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Trojans (1-0).
Willis said he gave the offense a grade of C-plus after the win over Campbell, and he added Wednesday the grade hadn’t changed after watching the film.
“We’ve still got a long way to go. We’ve still got stuff that we can fix,” Willis said. “We’ve still got plays that everybody’s not doing the right thing, including myself. We’ve got plays that everybody is doing the right thing. It’s just a matter of consistency and that laser focus that we’re going to need if we want to continue to progress through the season.”
Freeze has been critical of the offense since the beginning of training camp. He reiterated Thursday that the offensive inconsistencies are linked to the standard with which the team is practicing on a daily basis. Freeze hasn’t seen intensity in execution being sustained throughout the practices, and for the offense to realize its full potential, that needs to change.
“I’ve coached long enough to know that if you are not preparing the right way and you’re letting other things capture your focus other than the way we prepare, that’s a danger, danger, dangerous mentality and situation to put yourself in, particularly playing the schedule with people like Troy on it,” Freeze said. “That’s how I feel.”
The Flames coach added he felt Thursday was a step in the right direction with the intensity picking up and players being vocal about what needed to be done.
Willis said Wednesday he felt the Flames left “some yards and some points” on the field against Campbell, and the focus of this week’s practices was to correct those errors with the hope of finishing drives with points against Troy.
Lindsey’s Trojans switch between three- and four-man defensive fronts, and they will show some quarter looks in the secondary.
“I think they do what they do and we’ve got to figure out how we want to go about our progression on offense and how we want to take that next step in where we want to attack and how we want to attack,” Willis said.
Lindsey spoke highly of Willis multiple times during his Tuesday press conference. He even mentioned his four children — Claire, Caroline, Cooper and Conner — are “big fans of Malik every day.”
“Except for this Saturday,” he added with a chuckle.
Note: Freeze said Thursday wide receiver Noah Frith (right hand) is expected to play, and cornerback Daijahn Anthony (meniscus) has been cleared to play. Right tackle Bryce Mathews (knee) is ready to play after practicing this week. Wide receiver Jaivian Lofton (right knee) and left guard Damian Bounds (high ankle sprain) are questionable, while cornerback Marcus Haskins (hamstring) and right tackle Cooper McCaw (unspecified) are doubtful.