Willis reunites with former coach as Flames aim to develop consistency on offense

Willis is 1 rushing yard away from reaching 1,000 for his career at Liberty, and he has accounted for 36 touchdowns (21 passing, 15 rushing) in amassing a record of 10-1 as a starter. (He missed one game in the 2020 season because of a right elbow injury.)

“It all starts with their quarterback Malik Willis,” Lindsey said. “A very, very talented player, one of the best in the country.”

For as good as Willis has become in the Flames’ offense, he is one of the first to admit the Flames (1-0) have plenty of work to do to improve heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Trojans (1-0).

Willis said he gave the offense a grade of C-plus after the win over Campbell, and he added Wednesday the grade hadn’t changed after watching the film.

“We’ve still got a long way to go. We’ve still got stuff that we can fix,” Willis said. “We’ve still got plays that everybody’s not doing the right thing, including myself. We’ve got plays that everybody is doing the right thing. It’s just a matter of consistency and that laser focus that we’re going to need if we want to continue to progress through the season.”