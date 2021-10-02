Willis shines as Liberty routs UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No team, including No. 2 Georgia, had been able to establish the run through the season’s opening four weeks against UAB.
Those teams didn’t have Malik Willis.
The Liberty quarterback danced around the pocket and slipped through the grasp of defensive linemen to avoid sacks. He executed read-options and picked up chunks of yards.
There was no stopping Willis once he broke containment.
Willis became the first player to rush for more than 100 yards against UAB this season with a season-best 144 yards on 15 carries Saturday night. He added 287 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the Flames ran all over the Blazers for a 36-12 victory in the inaugural contest played before 37,167 fans inside Protective Stadium.
“I’m just blessed,” Willis said.
The Flames (4-1) rebounded from last week’s three-point loss at Syracuse with a dominating performance against the favored Blazers (3-2, 1-0 Conference USA).
“I’m just really proud of our kids, and what about the effort from our defense,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “That team there [UAB] was really, really talented. … Really proud of the way we bounced back after a disappointing loss last week.”
Liberty racked up 213 yards on the ground to become the first team to rush for more than 140 yards against the nation’s 11th-ranked rushing defense.
Willis picked up most of those yards by eluding the UAB pass rush and getting into the open field against the spread-out defense.
He racked up 90 of his rushing yards in the second quarter with his ability to escape the pocket and extend plays.
Despite Willis’ gaudy rushing numbers, Liberty and UAB were tied at 3 after the opening 30 minutes.
“The first half, obviously, we did not get the points that we felt like we could have had,” Freeze said.
That changed in a big way to open the third quarter.
Willis scored on an 8-yard run to cap the first drive of the frame. After UAB was forced into its first of five three-and-outs in the second half, Willis connected with CJ Daniels for a 39-yard catch-and-run touchdown that extended the Flames’ lead to 17-3.
“Sometimes, he’s the best player on the field,” Freeze said of Willis. “That doesn’t take a smart coach to put it in his hands a lot. He took that loss from Syracuse hard, maybe close to as hard as I did. That speaks a lot to how determined he played tonight.”
Willis added a 1-yard run on a quarterback sneak late in the third quarter, and Joshua Mack (8-yard run) and Treon Sibley (33-yard reception from Johnathan Bennett) added to the scoring tally as Liberty’s lead ballooned to 36-3.
The Blazers scored two points by returning a blocked extra point for a score, and then Jermaine Brown Jr. rumbled 59 yards for a touchdown as UAB scored nine points once the game was well out of hand.
UAB got off to a rousing start by racking up 165 yards on its first two drives.
The first drive resulted in Matt Quinn’s 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead, but the second drive was stopped on a fourth-down play when quarterback Dylan Hopkins slid 1 yard shy of the line to gain.
UAB’s two red zone drives netted only three points.
“Once we made them stops, that gave us confidence and we just kept going from there and building on the energy,” Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson said.
The Liberty defense made the right adjustments to slow down the UAB attack.
The Blazers, before Brown’s 59-yard touchdown, had 21 yards of offense and two first downs in the second half.
UAB finished with 325 yards of total offense — 160 of which came after the first two drives.
Hopkins was sacked five times that contributed to the dominating defensive performance over the final three quarters.
“We started hitting the gaps and filling them real quick, and that’s what helped us,” Jackson said.
Jackson spearheaded the defensive effort with seven tackles and a highlight-worthy one-handed interception that ended the Blazers’ fifth drive of the second half.
That play perfectly summed up a defensive performance that was as equally as impressive to what Willis and the offense displayed.
Brown’s 59-yard touchdown run allowed UAB to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground.
He had 106 yards on nine carries, and the Blazers finished with 173 yards on 36 attempts.
“Once we shut the run down they were one-dimensional and that’s how we won the whole game,” Jackson said.