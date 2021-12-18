Willis shines as Liberty wins LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Hugh Freeze spent the entire week leading up to the LendingTree Bowl telling anyone who would listen that he felt he hadn’t gotten the most out of his Liberty football team during a seven-win regular season.

The Flames’ best was unleashed Saturday evening at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The defense flew around and delivered crushing tackles. Quarterback Malik Willis had time in the pocket to find receivers for big gains. The running game picked up yards in bunches.

The performance more than overwhelmed Eastern Michigan.

Willis accounted for five touchdowns for the fourth time in his two-year Liberty career. Skyler Thomas’ pick-six helped solidify a dominating performance. And Liberty won its third straight bowl game with a resounding 56-20 win over the Eagles before an announced crowd of 15,186 on South Alabama’s campus.

“Coming off the way we ended the season, to watch our coaches and staff and players just prepare for this game and come out and play the way we did with the passion we did and the execution to win our third straight bowl game makes me feel a lot better heading into the offseason, I can tell you that,” Freeze said. “It would have been a long, long offseason had we not played well tonight. Not many programs can say they went to three straight bowl games in their first three years of FBS, much less won them against good football teams. We’ve been able to do that.”

The Flames (8-5) overcame an early deficit by rattling off five straight touchdowns on offense, with Willis leading the way.

The Atlanta native, named the game MVP, delivered the type of performance many have expected out of the potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

He completed 13 of 24 passes for 231 yards and added 58 rushing yards on eight attempts.

His three touchdown passes went to three different receivers, and he added rushing touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards.

“He’s good. We’ve got some pretty good athletes and it’s really hard to bring him down,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “It wasn’t even like bringing him down as much as just getting to him, actually getting hands on him. He throws a beautiful ball. He’s just super talented.”

Willis threw off his back foot and delivered a 54-yard strike to DJ Stubbs for the Flames’ first touchdown with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter. That gave the Flames a 7-3 lead, and they never trailed again.

“They gave us a look we had all week in practice and it worked just like in practice,” Willis said. “We took advantage of the opportunity and DJ did the rest.”

Liberty racked up 528 yards of total offense. It was the fourth time this season the Flames totaled more than 500 yards.

Willis connected with Johnny Huntley on a 20-yard score and he found DeMario Douglas on a 3-yard touchdown.

“We were pretty good. We probably could have scored a lot more if we would have stayed with our tempo,” Freeze said. “They didn’t like that a bit when we were going fast. We probably could have done some more things.”

T.J. Green had a season-high 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

His 34-yard score early in the second quarter gave the Flames a 19-10 lead and helped garner him offensive MVP honors.

“The run game was a key factor this week and Coach Freeze harped on it a lot that we’ve got to be able to run the ball and we got a lot of push up front,” Green said. “Those boys handled their business. When you’re able to run the ball, it makes the pass game easier, it makes the whole game easier. The score showed that today.”

The Flames rushed for 233 yards to mark the sixth time this season they have eclipsed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Thomas picked up the defensive MVP honors. His 27-yard interception return for a touchdown 41 seconds after Willis’ TD strike to Stubbs gave Liberty a 13-3 lead, and the Flames methodically pulled away thanks to an overpowering offense and a stifling defense.

Eastern Michigan (7-6) had 224 yards of offense in the first half. The Eagles had 153 yards in the second half.

“Defensively, we struggled a little early on, then started getting our cleats in the ground and was playing with better pad level,” Freeze said.

Liberty racked up six sacks and forced EMU quarterback Ben Bryant to often throw out of pressure.

Bryant completed 23 of 36 passes for 200 yards.

Eastern Michigan started the game about as well as it could have asked. The Eagles drove down the field by mixing its run and pass calls to keep the Flames guessing. The 14-play, 66-yard drive took more than seven minutes off the clock but was ultimately stopped shy of the end zone. Wide receiver Gunnar Oakes was called for a false start prior to a fourth-and-2 play from the Liberty 4.

The Eagles settled for Chad Ryland’s 27-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

“Anytime you can get a stop inside the red zone or the 2 to 3, it’s always great,” Thomas said.

Liberty then took over with touchdowns on five straight possessions, and the Flames never looked back in joining Appalachian State as the only teams to win three bowl games in their first three seasons of eligibility after transitioning from the FCS to the FBS.

