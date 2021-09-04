Willis sparks Flames' offense in rout of Campbell

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis spent five of the Flames’ six first-half offensive drives patiently sitting back in the pocket and reading through his progressions. Campbell elected to not bring much pressure and force Willis, the electric signal caller, to beat the Camels through the air.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze dialed up a trio of option calls on the final drive of the first half. Each call gave Willis the option to throw first, or quickly tuck and follow his blockers through the line of scrimmage.
Willis opted to run all three times. That proved to be the right decision to ignite an offense that had become stagnant for much of the second quarter.
Willis provided Liberty the jolt it needed with three big runs on the Flames’ final first-half drive. Liberty scored on five of its final six possessions and cruised to a 48-7 victory before an announced crowd of 15,834 at Williams Stadium.
“I was just trying to execute our plays the way they were designed. I wasn’t really trying to force anything,” Willis said. “ … Whenever there are plays to be made, I try to go make them and give us momentum and keep first downs moving.”
The Flames (1-0) needed Willis to make those plays after Campbell (0-1) scored early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Freeze called a pair of draw calls with options to throw first. Willis, as the plays developed, elected to tuck the ball into his right elbow and take off.
Those runs of 13 and 20 yards allowed the Flames to move into Campbell territory, and Willis capped the drive with a 13-yard run around the right edge that put Liberty ahead 20-7.
It was the momentum swing the Flames needed.
“When [Willis] had to take over the game, he did,” Campbell coach Mike Minter said. “That last drive right before halftime, he did a great job of really just taking over that whole drive.”
The Flames used that late first-half momentum to methodically put away the Camels.
Liberty rushed for 124 of its 218 yards in the second half, and three of the Flames' four second-half scores came on the ground.
Joshua Mack capped the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard plunge for a 20-point lead, and Shedro Louis dazzled on the subsequent drive with a quick cut and burst through the line to finish off a 36-yard touchdown run.
Those three touchdown runs on consecutive series allowed the Flames to extend a seven-point lead into a 34-7 advantage late in the third quarter.
“We took control of the game running the football, which was good to see because we were very inconsistent with that in the first half,” Freeze said.
Willis finished the game completing 15 of 23 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. He connected with DeMario Douglas on a 35-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring.
Willis added 55 yards on five carries.
“I don’t know a defense yet that stopped him, including the FBS, Power Five teams that played them last year,” Minter said. “I thought in the second half they started to take control of the line of scrimmage. They started running the ball better and just pounding us in the second half.”
Liberty’s defense yielded 188 yards of offense in the first half, which was highlighted by Caleb Snead’s 40-yard touchdown reception when he got behind the Flames’ zone defense and easily scored with 10:41 left in the second quarter.
The Camels finished with 81 yards of offense during the final 30 minutes.
They advanced into Liberty territory four times on 12 possessions.
“The defense held up and … they gave us the opportunity to go out there and put up some more points,” Willis said.
Backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives with the game already in hand.
He connected with Jaivian Lofton on a 27-yard scoring strike, and then the redshirt sophomore quarterback capped the Flames’ final drive with a 2-yard score.
Lofton’s touchdown was his first in a Liberty uniform, and Bennett tallied his first career rushing score.
The offensive jolt was more than enough for a defense that kept Campbell and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams under wraps.
Williams, a preseason all-Big South Conference selection, threw for 167 yards on 14-of-31 passing and had 26 rushing yards.
The Flames took a 14-0 lead with less than five minutes left in the first quarter when CJ Daniels pounced on a loose ball in the end zone. Mack, who had the carry on the play, had the ball poked loose at the 2-yard line, and Daniels was in the right place to secure the fumble for a touchdown.
Liberty had an opportunity to take a 17-0 lead, but Alex Barbir’s 41-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.
The Flames had 28 yards during their next two drives, while Campbell got on the board to cut the deficit to seven points.
“I really thought we lost momentum when we missed the field goal,” Freeze said. “We had an unfortunate holding call that put us behind the chains in the red zone. We’ve still got to come away with three points and you’re up three scores and your momentum continues. We didn’t execute it well at all in our field goal unit team two times. Those were points to keep the momentum going.”