Willis sparks Flames' offense in rout of Campbell

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis spent five of the Flames’ six first-half offensive drives patiently sitting back in the pocket and reading through his progressions. Campbell elected to not bring much pressure and force Willis, the electric signal caller, to beat the Camels through the air.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze dialed up a trio of option calls on the final drive of the first half. Each call gave Willis the option to throw first, or quickly tuck and follow his blockers through the line of scrimmage.

Willis opted to run all three times. That proved to be the right decision to ignite an offense that had become stagnant for much of the second quarter.

Willis provided Liberty the jolt it needed with three big runs on the Flames’ final first-half drive. Liberty scored on five of its final six possessions and cruised to a 48-7 victory before an announced crowd of 15,834 at Williams Stadium.

“I was just trying to execute our plays the way they were designed. I wasn’t really trying to force anything,” Willis said. “ … Whenever there are plays to be made, I try to go make them and give us momentum and keep first downs moving.”

The Flames (1-0) needed Willis to make those plays after Campbell (0-1) scored early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7.