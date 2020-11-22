Willis, who helped lead Liberty to new heights, shoulders blame for loss at N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — A significant portion of Liberty’s offensive responsibilities fell on quarterback Malik Willis’ shoulders in the season’s first eight games. Each week, his maturation and understanding of Hugh Freeze’s complex RPO offense developed, and he steadily evolved into a true dual-threat quarterback. The Flames flourished on offense, and Willis was at the center of a well-oiled, high-powered attack.
The redshirt junior always deferred the praise sent his way. He credited his teammates for executing and the coaches for putting the players in a position to succeed. Willis didn’t see himself as the one making the offense flourish. It was a collective effort.
Collectively, the Flames struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball Saturday night against North Carolina State. There was no rhythm. The methodical, slow-it-down pace that worked incredibly well at Virginia Tech two weekends ago was stymied. Whenever tempo was utilized, there were mixed results.
Willis didn’t see it as a collective disappointment. He never looked at a stat sheet following the 15-14 heartbreaking loss. He honestly didn’t have to. Three times his passes were intercepted by the Wolfpack, and his first of two fourth-quarter picks led to the go-ahead touchdown.
For all the deferring Willis has done in the good times, he placed the blame squarely on his shoulders. The same shoulders that helped lead Liberty into the FBS Top 25 polls for the first time.
“I take the blame and God takes all the glory. It’s all on me. I take the blame for that loss,” Willis said, never hesitating or mincing his words, though the pain was evident when he spoke. “I take the blame for turning the ball over and just putting us in terrible situations when the defense was picking us up every time and the offensive line was doing their part, running backs doing their part. I’ve just got to take command and do what I’m supposed to do and go out there and take care of the football.”
The Flames (8-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeatens and out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll and Coaches Poll after the setback at Carter-Finley Stadium. It also prevented them from completing the ACC trifecta after toppling Syracuse and Virginia Tech earlier in the season.
Freeze, in Willis’ defense, said he hurt for the quarterback because of the way the game was called.
Freeze handles the majority of the offensive playcalling duties, and he was severely limited in what he was able to call against N.C. State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) because of the Flames’ inability to effectively run the ball to set up the RPO attack.
Liberty had a putrid 16 rushing yards on 18 attempts in the second half. The Flames were held to a season-low 107 rushing yards after averaging nearly 317 yards on the ground in their previous three road games this season.
“In no way are we really pleased with the way we played offensively,” Freeze said. “We couldn’t run the football and when you can’t do that, the defense has a big-time advantage. We couldn’t find a way to run it and that made it very, very difficult on us tonight.”
Willis was contained by the swarming N.C. State defense. He had 44 rushing yards on 15 carries, and the designed runs were limited to 2 or 3 yards with the Wolfpack having multiple defenders key on Willis.
And when Willis had to throw, he was frequently under duress and finished 13-of-32 passing for 172 yards. While he did have two touchdown passes that put the Flames ahead 14-7 midway through the third quarter, two of his three interceptions were throws that sailed over his intended receiver and into the waiting arms of safety help.
He credited it with the type of throw he was making, usually off of his back foot, that left it hanging in the air too long. It’s a trait he had early in training camp that was corrected and hasn’t been a problem much this season.
“God wouldn’t give me anything I couldn’t handle. I’m just going to keep working,” Willis said. “It doesn’t stop. It’s not the end of the world. I’ve just got to go out there and we’ve got to keep working. We’ve got two more games left and we need to focus on going into those games being as prepared as possible and having a better feeling than coming out of the game than this.”
It was the first time this season the Flames had less than 450 yards of total offense with Willis at quarterback, and the offense’s inconsistencies overshadowed a defensive effort that kept the Flames in the game.
N.C. State gained 210 yards (156 on the ground) in the first half. However, three trips in the red zone only resulted in seven first-half points, and the Liberty defense built off that confidence with a sterling second half.
The Wolfpack were limited to 111 yards in the second half, and 11 of those yards came on the ground. They had eight drives in the final 30 minutes — four resulted in three-and-outs and two others ended in punts.
“Our defense played their hearts out and gave us plenty of chances to win the football game,” Freeze said. “ … They did a heck of a job. Scott [Symons, defensive coordinator] and all those defensive guys did a heck of a job containing this offense and giving our team a good chance to win the game.”
The thoughts of a perfect regular season were vaporized after Vi Jones blocked Alex Barbir’s potential 39-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:18 remaining. The national chatter surrounding the program is likely going to quiet to an extent.
However, the Flames have two games remaining that could help them reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2008 and set them up for a potential strong bowl matchup.
That starts with a Black Friday matchup with UMass at Williams Stadium, followed by a Dec. 5 clash with former Big South Conference rival Coastal Carolina, currently ranked No. 16. The Chanticleers remained undefeated with a thrilling win over Appalachian State on Saturday.
“Something special’s happening here at Liberty and in our football program. We have a lot to play for,” Freeze said. “ … We’ve got a short week to get back on the field and try to get our ninth win and then go play a top-25 team to end the regular season. There’s still a lot to play for. Our kids understand that. They’ll be ready. We don’t like the feeling of losing a game we feel like we had a chance to win.”
