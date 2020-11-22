Willis, who helped lead Liberty to new heights, shoulders blame for loss at N.C. State

“In no way are we really pleased with the way we played offensively,” Freeze said. “We couldn’t run the football and when you can’t do that, the defense has a big-time advantage. We couldn’t find a way to run it and that made it very, very difficult on us tonight.”

Willis was contained by the swarming N.C. State defense. He had 44 rushing yards on 15 carries, and the designed runs were limited to 2 or 3 yards with the Wolfpack having multiple defenders key on Willis.

And when Willis had to throw, he was frequently under duress and finished 13-of-32 passing for 172 yards. While he did have two touchdown passes that put the Flames ahead 14-7 midway through the third quarter, two of his three interceptions were throws that sailed over his intended receiver and into the waiting arms of safety help.

He credited it with the type of throw he was making, usually off of his back foot, that left it hanging in the air too long. It’s a trait he had early in training camp that was corrected and hasn’t been a problem much this season.