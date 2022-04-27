Willis, with tremendous 'upside,' has a chance to make Liberty history in NFL Draft

Malik Willis arrived on Liberty’s campus in the summer of 2019 as a relatively unknown commodity at quarterback. Most college coaches who recruited Willis out of high school in Atlanta envisioned him playing defensive back or some other skill position, and he never had an opportunity to flourish during his two seasons at Auburn behind Jarrett Stidham.

Two seasons. That’s all it took for Willis to transform from an unknown talent into one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 22 year old’s journey at Liberty, one in which he emerged as one of college football’s most electric signal callers, will conclude this weekend in Las Vegas when he is selected in the NFL Draft. Willis is one of 20 former college stars who accepted invitations to attend the annual spectacle held this year at the Caesars Forum, and he is projected to be selected in the first round and could possibly be the first quarterback to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s really awesome to see good things happen to really good people. That whole saying, ‘Nice guys finish last,’ not in this case hopefully with Malik,” Liberty quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said Monday. “He is probably the most humble player I’ve ever coached who’s also the most talented guy I’ve ever coached, which is a unique combination. Just really happy for him that he’s going to have an opportunity. We’ll see how it plays out on draft day. Real credit to Malik’s diligent work ethic and humility to be in the position that he’s in right now.”

The 6-foot, 219-pound Willis will become the first Liberty quarterback ever selected in the NFL Draft, and he can surpass tight end Eric Green (21st overall in 1990) as the highest drafted player from Liberty in the common-draft era.

Green is the only former Liberty player who has been selected in the first three rounds.

A slew of recent mock drafts compiled by the likes of ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today and NFL Network have Willis being selected in the first round. Most publications now have the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Willis by either trading up in the draft or waiting until the 20th selection. Other outlets predict teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and even the New Orleans Saints taking the quarterback.

“I’m just out here working. I feel like it’s not my place to say where I should and shouldn’t go, but I can have a feeling where I think I should be,” Willis said after his pro day in late March. “That’s not to say I’m just better than everybody. That’s just the confidence in my ability and the backing I’ve got of God. I just work every day and try to be the best man I can be. Other than that, it’s cool, though.”

Willis will be joined in Las Vegas with his family, Flames coach Hugh Freeze and several of his former teammates at Liberty.

“Just to see him be on that stage and for him to get his name called on the 28th is going to be amazing,” Johnathan Bennet, Willis’ backup each of the past two seasons, said after the April 9 spring game.

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay each have Willis listed as their No. 1 quarterback prospect in their final rankings, and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has raved about Willis’ long-term potential for several months now.

“In terms of the upside, I don't know how you'd see anybody other than Malik Willis just in terms of what he can do once he gets it all figured out, but he's got a huge arm,” Jeremiah said in a Feb. 25 conference call. “Not real tall obviously, just a little over 6 feet tall, but he is built. He is a powerfully built guy who can drive the ball.”

Willis played in 12 games over two seasons at Auburn. He ran the ball 28 times and passed it only 14 times. That left a lot to be desired when he elected to transfer from Auburn following the 2019 spring practices and looked for another college destination.

Freeze, in his first season at Liberty, used his connection with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to gauge the type of player and person he was going to get if he began recruiting Willis. Malzahn’s report checked the boxes for Freeze, and Willis arrived on campus in time for the 2019 training camp.

Willis’ appeal for immediate eligibility was denied and he spent the season serving as the scout team quarterback as Buckshot Calvert led the offense.

“Everything that’s in front of Malik is really a credit to Malik,” Austin said. “He came here with a great attitude. He knew he was going to have to sit, he didn’t complain, he worked hard. … Malik really spent a ton of time making sure that he learned the offense and understood the nuances of the offense and what was expected from this position in the year that he sat out. He didn’t just go away and was the scout team quarterback; he applied himself right to make sure he came up the learning curve such that when we went to spring of the year that he was eligible, his first year, he was ready to play. That was a real credit to him.”

Willis was certainly ready to play once he was named the starter leading into the 2020 opener at Western Kentucky. He rushed for three touchdowns in that victory as a precursor to a spectacular campaign that led him to becoming the first Liberty player to win the Dudley Award, handed out to the top college player in Virginia.

Willis threw for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 944 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Liberty went 10-1, won the Cure Bowl in a thriller over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina, and finished the season ranked 17th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“I knew he could do some things, but certainly when we got to the season and the games started, you kind of said, ‘Oh, there’s something to this,’” Freeze recalled Monday. “What he’s been able to do here, I think we both feel Liberty football and Liberty University did some good things for Malik, and Malik did a lot of good things for here. It was a good marriage.”

Willis followed up his spectacular 2020 season with a career-high 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and he added 891 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The downside to his 2021 campaign was being sacked 51 times and throwing 12 interceptions.

However, his draft stock rose nearly every week following his dominating performance in the LendingTree Bowl against Eastern Michigan. He received rave reviews at the Senior Bowl and then shined in his throwing session at the scouting combine.

“Malik has not played a lot of football. He’s played two years of college football. His upside is really high,” Austin said. “He’s a lot more accurate of a passer than some of the pundits think. I think they found out real quickly on his pro day and down at the Senior Bowl how good of a passer he really is. His knowledge of football is much greater as well.”

Austin is a former executive in the Canadian Football League and used his previous experience as an evaluator to tell head coaches, general managers and scouts what Willis will need to thrive at the next level.

Those discussions ranged from “intangibles to physical attributes to areas of his game that need improvement, types of throws that need improvement, decision making, what is on his plate as far as communication to get a play called and snapped, how he understands defenses, how he goes through those processes of defensive recognition, all of these things, all the way down to his personal life to how he spends his time by himself when he’s not at the facility.”

As Austin put it, teams willing to invest a first-round selection on a quarterback like Willis have thoroughly investigated Willis' background to know what they are getting when he arrives at their facility.

“He does need to be coached fundamentally every day because there were some fundamental flaws that we inherited with him that you can’t just think you can coach that out of a player one time and that it would stick,” Austin added. “ … The things that you know he might revert back to fundamentally has to be coached constantly. A good quarterback coach, which I’m sure he’ll get, will recognize those things and make sure that those are coached out of him where he has a level of consistency that allows him to play and deliver the ball accurately at that level.”

Willis has focused his time outside of the Senior Bowl, combine and pro day trying to refine the small aspects of his game. He said numerous times during his two seasons at Liberty that he didn’t do much outside of football and classwork, and the free time was spent studying the playbook and watching film.

That work during this offseason will help him get ready for the next level, wherever that stop may be after this weekend’s draft.

“Just my footwork. That’s all I’ve been focused on with Quincy [Avery] and coach Sean [McEvoy], just making sure I’m on base and balanced, and even when I’m on the run coming under control and just being able to drive the football,” Willis said. “I think that was the biggest thing, just focusing on this footwork stuff. I don’t have any more film to get, so you can’t tell. It is what it is. I just try to come out every time I get to throw and be better than I was the last time.”

