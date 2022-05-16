Wilson, a lifelong infielder, thriving as Liberty's center fielder

Mary Claire Wilson grew up utilizing her reflexes and quick instincts to make plays on the hot corner. Her 5-foot-5 frame was ideal for third base, plus her speed and strong arm allowed her to thrive at one of the toughest positions on the infield.

Wilson left her exit interview with the Liberty softball coaching staff after the 2021 season and headed back home to Vestavia Hills, Alabama, to begin working on becoming a center fielder. The position the Flames envisioned the speedy Wilson playing came with a caveat — she had never stepped foot into the outfield on defense prior to the 2022 campaign.

Her transition to becoming Liberty’s everyday center fielder has gone smoothly. In fact, she said the longest adjustment period came during the summer when her dad, Jeff, had to actually hit fly balls instead of the grounders he had come accustomed to hitting to her during practices.

“It took him a while to adjust to him hitting me fly balls and stuff, but that’s what we did,” Wilson said Monday after practice.

Wilson’s move to center field allowed the Flames to keep her steady bat and speed on the base paths in the lineup, and she has responded by turning in a sterling fielding mark covering the spacious gaps from left-center to right-center field.

“She’s really, really fast and she’s just so open to any tips that I give her,” left fielder Kara Canetto said. Canetto played center field prior to this season. “I just love working with her and she’s a really good athlete.”

Wilson, a sophomore, is the only starter on the Liberty roster who has not committed an error this season. She has recorded 83 putouts and four assists.

There have been instances in which she hasn’t taken the proper path to field a fly ball, resulting in her either missing the ball on a diving attempt or having the ball take a high hop that she is unable to corral.

She also has turned in some highlight-reel catches thanks to being able to chase down fly balls that hang in the air. In the past weekend’s ASUN Conference tournament against North Florida, she robbed Hayley Bejarano of a home run, but the ball popped out of her glove once she hit the wall and it fell to the warning track for a triple.

“She was beating herself up about it. I said, ‘Listen, you did everything you could to bring that ball back, don’t beat yourself up,’” Canetto said. “She did a really great job with that play and she’s just an outstanding athlete.”

Wilson has started 47 straight games in center field and appeared in all but two games this season. She is third on the team with a .331 batting average, tied with Canetto and Caroline Hudson for the team lead with three triples, and has a team-best 12 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

“What a heck of a job that Mary Claire Wilson is doing,” coach Dot Richardson said.

Wilson has thrived in an everyday role this season as the Flames (43-16) found a consistent lineup that led to a 26-1 overall mark against ASUN opponents and a berth into the Durham Regional. Wilson and Liberty face Georgia at noon Friday at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

“I think it’s going to be a really good regional for us, I really like the competition we’re going to face,” Wilson said. “Me being from the southeast, I’m really happy to play a Southeastern Conference team. It’s going to be a big moment for me just to be able to play those big teams and know we can compete with them is a lot of fun. I know it’s going to be a good regional.”

Wilson claimed an everyday role at third base as a freshman in 2021. She provided a spark hitting in the bottom third of the order and started the first 10 games of the season.

A torn hamstring relegated her to spot starts and primarily serving as a pinch runner as the season progressed. She scored the game-winning run in the ASUN championship game against Kennesaw State as the ligament healed and her potential was displayed on the base paths.

That is where the idea of having Wilson patrol center field came into focus. It would get her in the lineup on a regular basis, while allowing Devyn Howard and Denay Griffin to platoon at third base.

Howard has since established herself at shortstop and as a leadoff hitter, while Wilson has found a home hitting fifth in the order. She can get on base through either slapping or bunting her way home, and she has shown off her power with a two-homer, seven-RBI performance at Virginia Tech on May 3.

“I’m really, really happy with my position right now and how I’m contributing to the team,” Wilson said. “I love being able to come through for my team and be in those big moments.”

