Wilson's heads-up running helps Liberty claim first ASUN softball title

Katie Greep nearly crashed into the outfield wall tracking down Caroline Hudson’s sixth-inning fly ball. The Kennesaw State center fielder regained her balance on the warning track and instinctively threw to the cutoff man, shortstop Faith Alexander, thinking Mary Claire Wilson was tagging up and advancing to third base.
Greep didn’t anticipate Wilson getting the green light from Liberty coach Dot Richardson to round third and keep running toward home plate on the fly ball. Once Alexander got the relay throw in shallow left field and turned toward home, Wilson was already safely sliding across the plate for the game-winning run.
Wilson’s heads-up baserunning allowed No. 25 Liberty to take the lead for good, Emily Sweat chased down a pop-up in foul territory to squeeze the final out in her glove, and the Flames secured the ASUN Conference softball tournament title with a 5-4 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Park in Kennesaw, Georgia.
“It’s a situation everyone dreams of in just having the opportunity to come through for my team, and it ended up being the determining run,” Wilson, a freshman, said in a phone interview. “It’s great. It’s huge. I’m so glad I got the opportunity to do it.”
The Flames (42-13) won the ASUN title for the first time in program history and locked in an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time (2002, 2011 and 2018). The other three titles came as members of the Big South Conference.
Liberty will find out which regional site it will play in next weekend during Sunday’s selection show. It will be televised at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
“That’s why these kids are here at Liberty and that’s why we coach here is to win championships,” Richardson said. “We’re just going to keep doing our best."
Wilson has been the primary late-inning pinch runner for the Flames since her return from a torn hamstring. The freshman suffered the injury early in the season, according to Richardson, and spent ample time with strength & conditioning coach Will Graham and athletic trainer Heather Deal rehabilitating the injury.
Wilson was cleared for baserunning duties, which is why she’s only missed 17 games. Graham and Deal, according to Richardson, felt it would be too tough for her to swing and take off right away out of the batters’ box.
Her speed has been a weapon late in games on the base paths. She scored the walk-off run on Autumn Bishop’s seventh-inning single in the semifinal win over Jacksonville on Thursday, and tallied five runs scored in the sixth ASUN tournament games.
“I save her for those later innings,” Richardson said. “ … She was giving everything she had and that won the game, her speed.”
Hudson’s sacrifice fly marked the second time in 10 games the freshman catcher drove in the winning run. Her two-run homer in the ninth inning on April 28 sent the Flames to a dramatic 5-3, nine-inning victory over Virginia Tech.
“I was just thinking I need to hit my pitch, I need to see my pitch and hit the ball,” Hudson said of her sixth-inning at-bat Saturday. “I hit it hard and I didn’t think it was going to go out. [Greep] made a great play. It was a super heads-up play by MC to score on that.”
Liberty super senior second baseman Amber Bishop-Riley went 2 for 3 with a fifth-inning RBI double and was named the tournament MVP.
Bishop, Emily Sweat and Hudson joined Bishop-Riley on the all-tournament team.
Sweat picked up the no-decision in the circle. The southpaw allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, walked one and struck out one in 5 2/3 innings.
She faced KSU (26-25) for the sixth time in the teams’ eight meetings this season. Liberty improved to 5-1 in those games.
“They’ve seen her like five times now [as a starter] and every time it gets a little bit harder and you’ve got to have an edge. She did,” Hudson said. “She did so well, and I really think she still would have competed had she stayed in. Switching it up and giving them a new look was a good decision.”
Karlie Keeney (15-4) allowed one hit and struck out one in recording the final four outs.
She and Kirby became the fifth set of teammates to win at least 15 games in the same season.
“Karlie just came in throwing heat, of course, and she keeps the ball down, which is the opposite of Kirby,” Hudson said. “Changing it up I think worked the best.”
The Flames took a 4-1 lead thanks to Denay Griffin’s solo homer in the fourth and RBI hits from Bishop-Riley and Sweat in the fifth inning.
The Owls struck back with two outs in the sixth against Kirby, with Taylor Cates providing the big hit on a three-run homer to left field that tied the game.
“That’s the crazy, exciting thing about championship softball is that everyone comes to play,” Sweat said.
Alexander, who scored in the third inning to tie the game at 1, reached on a two-out error in the seventh to bring Brea Dickey to the plate as the go-ahead run.
Dickey attacked a 2-0 pitch from Keeney that she fouled off down the left-field line.
Sweat raced over and secured the catch on the run to set off a wild celebration in foul territory.
“It was super exciting. A lot of hard work had went up into that moment,” Sweat said. “I just knew as soon as that ball was in the air, nothing was going to stop me and I was going to catch it because [Keeney] did her job getting the girl to get the ball in the air. It’s just awesome and super exciting for all that hard work to come down to that one play.”