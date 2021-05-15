Wilson's heads-up running helps Liberty claim first ASUN softball title

“Karlie just came in throwing heat, of course, and she keeps the ball down, which is the opposite of Kirby,” Hudson said. “Changing it up I think worked the best.”

The Flames took a 4-1 lead thanks to Denay Griffin’s solo homer in the fourth and RBI hits from Bishop-Riley and Sweat in the fifth inning.

The Owls struck back with two outs in the sixth against Kirby, with Taylor Cates providing the big hit on a three-run homer to left field that tied the game.

“That’s the crazy, exciting thing about championship softball is that everyone comes to play,” Sweat said.

Alexander, who scored in the third inning to tie the game at 1, reached on a two-out error in the seventh to bring Brea Dickey to the plate as the go-ahead run.

Dickey attacked a 2-0 pitch from Keeney that she fouled off down the left-field line.

Sweat raced over and secured the catch on the run to set off a wild celebration in foul territory.

“It was super exciting. A lot of hard work had went up into that moment,” Sweat said. “I just knew as soon as that ball was in the air, nothing was going to stop me and I was going to catch it because [Keeney] did her job getting the girl to get the ball in the air. It’s just awesome and super exciting for all that hard work to come down to that one play.”

