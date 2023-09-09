Liberty “got embarrassed” in last year’s shellacking by New Mexico State, new head coach Jamey Chadwell said recently.

On Saturday evening, the Flames turned embarrassment into exuberance.

Kaidon Salter threw for 276 yards, including 245 in the first half alone, and accounted for four scores, and New Mexico State never had an answer for the high-powered offense as the Flames claimed a 33-17 victory at Williams Stadium, more than nine months after the Aggies entered Lynchburg and bludgeoned the home team.

But revenge, Chadwell added after Saturday's victory, was not the motivating factor that led his team to the win.

"I know it makes a lot of people happy and they look back because of what the game was last year, and I'm excited for those guys," Chadwell said, "but I didn't to make it about revenge, because when it's about revenge you're fueled with hatred. And that's the opposite of what we talk about in our program. And so I talked about it's not about revenge, it's about us playing for something bigger. ... But for everybody that was upset last year, there you go."

Last year’s 49-14 loss on Nov. 26 was the worst loss for Liberty in four seasons. Then-coach Hugh Freeze described it as one of the worst games he’d ever coached in, a contest defined by distractions caused by media reports of his departure. It was, quite simply, a dark day for the program.

But no heads hung low on the home sideline Saturday. LU celebrated, in raucous fashion, whenever it scored or snared an interception or recovered a New Mexico State fumble or delivered a big blow on defense.

And there was plenty to celebrate. Liberty (2-0) scored on six straight drives after its first drive of the night ended in a fumble, and there were highlight-reel plays all over the field.

For the second straight week, Salter successfully engineered an offense that, at times, ran crisp and seamless.

The bulk of the sophomore quarterback's first-half output occurred after he fumbled on LU’s first drive of the game. New Mexico State got out to a 7-0 lead, capping its six-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown punch by Jamoni Jones.

Liberty tried to counter, but Salter fumbled at the NMS 24-yard line. It was his only glaring mistake of the night.

"It was just all mental," Salter said. "I knew the mistake that I made. ... I just had to respond and make a drive, throughout the whole game."

The Flames QB completed his first six passes and, when his first errant pass went out of bounds near midfield, Salter responded by unloading a 60-yard bomb to Daniels, who made an over-the-shoulder snag under double coverage and was tackled at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Salter ran in the touchdown for a 13-10 lead.

Daniels finished the game with four catches for 129 yards. He scored on a 40-yard reception that tied the game at 7 with 2:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

"Number one, I always expect to get the ball," Daniels said when asked about his 60-yard haul-in. "You've got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready. ... [Salter] threw a perfect ball."

New Mexico State went ahead 17-13 with 5:18 remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Diego Pavia connected with Trent Hudson on a 17-yard pass. But it was the last time the Aggies found the end zone, and the Flames went on to score 20 unanswered points.

Salter said his team didn't talk much about last year's loss prior to the rematch.

"Last year [there] was a whole lot of things going on with that loss and that game, but this year we came in, had our heads forward and went in to strike the stone," he said, referencing one of Liberty's mantras for the season.

Another major difference: the work Liberty's defense did on Pavia. The quarterback entered Williams Stadium last year and tossed six touchdowns, completed 16 of 21 passes and threw for 214 yards, with 125 rushing yards tacked on. But on Saturday, the senior was 12 of 21 for 150 yards. Liberty picked him off twice and sacked him on two occasions. The Flames also recovered a NMS fumble with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter, on its way to pitching a second-half shutout.

"We came out and played as a unit," sophomore Brylan Green said after finishing with an interception, a pass break-up and six total tackles.

LU didn't punt until the 13:40 mark of the fourth quarter, a stat that showed just how efficient the offense was.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley led the team in rushing yards, with 106 on 20 carries.

The victory marked Liberty's first against a Conference USA opponent, which Chadwell stressed as important heading into the week.

"That's something we wanted to accomplish, and we talked a lot about that," Chadwell said. "We had a chance to make history, write history."

An idea Chadwell talked about with players this week: victors get to write history.