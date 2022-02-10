Young Liberty softball team enters season with lofty expectations

Fans who tune into the Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament this weekend will see a drastically different Liberty softball team than the one that advanced to last season’s Knoxville Regional.

Three-fourths of the infield is brand new. The outfield is replacing two mainstays in the corners.

The Flames, though, return two of last season’s top pitchers in the ASUN Conference. Catcher Caroline Hudson is back after a full season behind the plate. And outfielder Kara Canetto, the ASUN preseason player of the year, is hoping to build off a stellar 2021 campaign.

Those returners, plus a stable of talented newcomers, have Liberty thinking of finally getting to a Super Regional after coming so close last season.

“We’re definitely building off of them. Last year was awesome,” Hudson said. “I loved getting to play with the leadership that we had, the seniors that we had. Playing with them was so much fun. I hope that this year we’re building off of what they started before us. I hope that we are building off of that and getting better, and I hope our leadership reflects some of the leadership that we’ve had in the past still.”

Liberty enters the 2022 season with lofty external expectations. The Flames were the overwhelming pick to repeat as ASUN champions, and they are ranked in three major preseason polls for the first time in program history.

Liberty is ranked 24th in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, D1Softball.com poll and Softball America poll.

“We have an amazing opportunity with our schedule to show where we deserve to be,” coach Dot Richardson said. “We have to do it.”

This young roster, which features 12 newcomers, will be tested right out of the gate.

The Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament, held in Leesburg, Florida, will have the Flames face three ranked teams (Kentucky, Northwestern and Missouri) this weekend, and then the likes of UCF, Maryland, Ohio State and others await for the second week of play.

Liberty’s home schedule is loaded, as well. Familiar foes Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Duke visit Liberty Softball Stadium, and the Flames’ recent success has drawn more formidable foes to Lynchburg.

Rutgers, Notre Dame, Arkansas and last season’s Women’s College World Series darling James Madison are scheduled to visit in early March. Tennessee, which was eliminated by Liberty in the Knoxville Regional, visits April 27.

“I cannot wait to play those big-name schools here at Liberty and just show them how beautiful our campus is, how beautiful our facility is and just to show them we’re right there with you guys,” pitcher Emily Kirby said. Kirby is the reigning ASUN pitcher of the year and was picked to repeat the feat again this season. “I’m ready to see what the team can do on the field. Just having the schedule that we do have, it helps the team grow. Even if we don’t win those games, it gives us that experience facing those big schools, so when postseason does come, we’re ready for those teams.”

Kirby and Karlie Keeney are back as the main forces in the circle. Kirby went 15-5 with a 1.92 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 138⅓ innings. Keeney emerged late in the season and finished with a 17-5 record, 2.43 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 147 innings.

Richardson is high on the development of McKenzie Wagoner, Naomi Jones (E.C. Glass/Liberty Christian) and Megan Johnson to give the Flames more depth in the pitching rotation.

“I think that will be a big help to us this year having so much depth,” Keeney said.

The lineup will look drastically different without the Bishop twins hitting in the first two spots. Amber and Autumn Bishop rewrote the Liberty record book for five seasons. Outfielders Emily Sweat and Madison Via also graduated, which left big holes for Richardson to fill in the field.

Lou Allen, who starred at Michigan, is spending her final season of eligibility at Liberty and will man first base. Washington transfer Raigan Barrett is expected to replace Savannah Channell at shortstop, and Barrett has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Freshman Rachel Craine is the early favorite to start at second base, while third baseman Devyn Howard is the only returner in the infield.

Canetto, who led the team with a .385 batting average and 19 stolen bases last season, is moving from center to left field, and the move was necessary so Mary Claire Wilson can be slotted in center field.

Wilson was the Flames’ top late-inning pinch runner and Richardon said the move from the infield to center field will ease the burden of the transition.

Junior college transfer Janessa Plummer (Florida Southwestern State) and freshmen Rachel Roupe and Hailey Deter could start in right field.

Deter and Courtney Poulich are options as pinch hitters.

“This is probably the first year I’m going to have a deeper bench,” Richardson said.

