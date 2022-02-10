 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young Liberty softball team enters season with lofty expectations

Liberty softball (copy)

Liberty right-hander Karlie Keeney delivers a pitch against Virginia last season at Liberty Softball Stadium. Keeney returns as one of the Flames' top two pitchers for the 2022 season.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Fans who tune into the Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament this weekend will see a drastically different Liberty softball team than the one that advanced to last season’s Knoxville Regional.

Three-fourths of the infield is brand new. The outfield is replacing two mainstays in the corners.

The Flames, though, return two of last season’s top pitchers in the ASUN Conference. Catcher Caroline Hudson is back after a full season behind the plate. And outfielder Kara Canetto, the ASUN preseason player of the year, is hoping to build off a stellar 2021 campaign.

Those returners, plus a stable of talented newcomers, have Liberty thinking of finally getting to a Super Regional after coming so close last season.

“We’re definitely building off of them. Last year was awesome,” Hudson said. “I loved getting to play with the leadership that we had, the seniors that we had. Playing with them was so much fun. I hope that this year we’re building off of what they started before us. I hope that we are building off of that and getting better, and I hope our leadership reflects some of the leadership that we’ve had in the past still.”

People are also reading…

Liberty enters the 2022 season with lofty external expectations. The Flames were the overwhelming pick to repeat as ASUN champions, and they are ranked in three major preseason polls for the first time in program history.

Liberty is ranked 24th in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, D1Softball.com poll and Softball America poll.

“We have an amazing opportunity with our schedule to show where we deserve to be,” coach Dot Richardson said. “We have to do it.”

This young roster, which features 12 newcomers, will be tested right out of the gate.

The Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament, held in Leesburg, Florida, will have the Flames face three ranked teams (Kentucky, Northwestern and Missouri) this weekend, and then the likes of UCF, Maryland, Ohio State and others await for the second week of play.

Liberty’s home schedule is loaded, as well. Familiar foes Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Duke visit Liberty Softball Stadium, and the Flames’ recent success has drawn more formidable foes to Lynchburg.

Rutgers, Notre Dame, Arkansas and last season’s Women’s College World Series darling James Madison are scheduled to visit in early March. Tennessee, which was eliminated by Liberty in the Knoxville Regional, visits April 27.

“I cannot wait to play those big-name schools here at Liberty and just show them how beautiful our campus is, how beautiful our facility is and just to show them we’re right there with you guys,” pitcher Emily Kirby said. Kirby is the reigning ASUN pitcher of the year and was picked to repeat the feat again this season. “I’m ready to see what the team can do on the field. Just having the schedule that we do have, it helps the team grow. Even if we don’t win those games, it gives us that experience facing those big schools, so when postseason does come, we’re ready for those teams.”

Kirby and Karlie Keeney are back as the main forces in the circle. Kirby went 15-5 with a 1.92 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 138⅓ innings. Keeney emerged late in the season and finished with a 17-5 record, 2.43 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 147 innings.

Richardson is high on the development of McKenzie Wagoner, Naomi Jones (E.C. Glass/Liberty Christian) and Megan Johnson to give the Flames more depth in the pitching rotation.

“I think that will be a big help to us this year having so much depth,” Keeney said.

The lineup will look drastically different without the Bishop twins hitting in the first two spots. Amber and Autumn Bishop rewrote the Liberty record book for five seasons. Outfielders Emily Sweat and Madison Via also graduated, which left big holes for Richardson to fill in the field.

Lou Allen, who starred at Michigan, is spending her final season of eligibility at Liberty and will man first base. Washington transfer Raigan Barrett is expected to replace Savannah Channell at shortstop, and Barrett has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Freshman Rachel Craine is the early favorite to start at second base, while third baseman Devyn Howard is the only returner in the infield.

Canetto, who led the team with a .385 batting average and 19 stolen bases last season, is moving from center to left field, and the move was necessary so Mary Claire Wilson can be slotted in center field.

Wilson was the Flames’ top late-inning pinch runner and Richardon said the move from the infield to center field will ease the burden of the transition.

Junior college transfer Janessa Plummer (Florida Southwestern State) and freshmen Rachel Roupe and Hailey Deter could start in right field.

Deter and Courtney Poulich are options as pinch hitters.

“This is probably the first year I’m going to have a deeper bench,” Richardson said.

The Skinny on Liberty softball

COACH: Dot Richardson, 260-192, ninth season at Liberty

2021: 44-15, 16-2 ASUN Conference; lost to James Madison 8-5 in Knoxville Regional final

WHO’S BACK: OF Kara Canetto (.385, 10 2B, 23 RBI, 38 R, 19 SB), LHP Emily Kirby (15-5, 1.92 ERA, 138.1 IP, 145 K, 51 BB), RHP Karlie Keeney (17-5, 2.43 ERA, 147.0 IP, 70 K, 42 BB; .235, 5 R, 2 2B, 8 RBI)

WHO’S NOT: 2B Amber Bishop (.382, 12 2B, 19 HR, 49 RBI, 43 R), 1B Autumn Bishop (.321, 21 2B, 12 HR, 38 RBI, 44 R), LF Emily Sweat (.257, 16 2B, 36 RBI), RF Madison Via (.257, 2 3B, 21 RBI)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: As James Madison proved in 2021, having a dominant pitcher who can limit teams to one or two runs can take you a long way. Odicci Alexander was that dominant pitcher who led the Dukes to the Women’s College World Series. Liberty gave Alexander fits in the Knoxville Regional, and the Flames’ top two pitchers from 2021 return in Kirby and Keeney. Kirby is the reigning ASUN Conference pitcher of the year and was picked to repeat the feat this season. Keeney was the standout down the stretch, and the two should be able to provide enough quality innings in the circle to rack up wins for Liberty. “I think honestly it just proved to us we are capable of going that far,” Kirby said. “The fact that last year JMU beat us out and did end up going to the World Series, it showed us that we weren’t quite ready at the time, but it is in perspective, it’s right there at our fingertips. Just to keep pushing for this year to go all the way.” The loss of the Bishop twins obviously will hurt, but Michigan graduate transfer Lou Allen and Washington transfer Raigan Barrett will be immediate contributors in the lineup. Canetto should continue to thrive in the middle of the lineup after a breakout 2021. And those new faces, like Janessa Plummer from Florida Southwestern State and freshman Rachel Craine, could provide a necessary spark against a grueling schedule.

WHY THEY WON’T: The aforementioned losses of the Bishop twins will be too much to overcome. They were mainstays on the right side of the infield and racked up conference player of the year honors for five seasons. Add in the losses of Sweat, Via and Savannah Channell, that means most of the offensive production will have to come from players who were not on last season’s roster. That is a heavy burden to put on players who will step into the batter’s box for the first time in a Liberty uniform against ranked competition from the get-go. Plus, Liberty is ranked in three preseason polls. That type of external pressure could be too much for a young group that will be learning on the fly how all the pieces fit together. Kirby and Keeney got the ball nearly every game in 2021, so will the likes of McKenzie Wagoner, Megan Johnson and Naomi Jones be ready when their number is called? “I also think that they think we’re the underdogs and maybe because we don’t have the same team as last year that we might not be as good,” Canetto said. “I’m hoping we can go in this year and prove them wrong that we are putting in the work, we do have some of the best coaches here, and that hopefully that will come together and everybody will see that we’re a team that loves the sport, loves God and hopefully we can get that message out.”

COACH SPEAK: “Respect is earned. I continue to believe I’ve dedicated this team and the program to the Lord. I know all of us are here because He has brought us here, my coaching staff included. Each of these players I look, no matter how long it might be having them, you hope to impact them first of all in their relationship with Jesus Christ. I think we are doing things, I think I heard Hugh Freeze say it as well, it’s great to do something that you know other people think is impossible because you know that with God all things are possible.” — Dot Richardson

