Youthful Liberty men's basketball team aims to continue process of winning ways

Ritchie McKay’s teams during the past three seasons at Liberty have featured a wealth of talented upperclassmen. These seniors provided plenty of scoring, rebounding, stellar defense and leadership that led to three consecutive ASUN Conference titles and NCAA Tournament berths.
The past three teams also have featured talented juniors and sophomores who contributed to the successful run in the ASUN.
The Flames, this season, return six players who contributed to last season’s squad that fell to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. Five of those players are seniors and juniors while the sixth is a sophomore point guard who is expected to see a significant increase in minutes.
The new-look Flames open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against NCCAA program Regent inside Liberty Arena. It will give Liberty a chance to get into a rhythm after more than a month of practices and scrimmages against Virginia Tech and UNC Greensboro.
“The scrimmages served their purpose. There were times when we looked really good, and there times when I aged very quickly. I think it’s going to be like that,” McKay said. “The real is eight of our 13 scholarship guys are freshmen or sophomores. Ten of our 15 are freshmen or sophomores. We just have a young group and they don’t have the habits or the reps. There’s going to be some frustrating moments because we’re used to winning. Winning just doesn’t happen. There’s a process and the sacrifice that you have to honor to get there.”
The nucleus of this season’s Flames revolves around the five upperclassmen. Seniors Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell are joined by junior forwards Kyle Rode, Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson.
Those five combined for 57.6% of the team’s scoring last season, with forwards Robe, Preston and Robinson each have unique skill sets to help make the offense more dynamic.
Preston is the back-to-the-basket post player, while Rode and Robinson can stretch the defense and also finish inside.
“I think every one of us brings something different to the game,” Rode said.
The offense will revolve around McGhee, the reigning ASUN player of the year, who averaged 15.5 points and shot 40.8% from 3-point range last season.
“I think we’re just committed to ourselves and our team and how we do things,” McGhee said of the team mindset. “We want to go out there and be hard to play against on the defensive end and offensively we want to do it together. …
“Whoever gets the most great shots and who’s harder to play against is going to win the game.”
Drake Dobbs is the only sophomore who logged significant minutes during last season’s run to the NCAA Tournament, and he is expected to be in contention to start at point guard. Jonathan Jackson, Micaiah Abii and Isiah Warfield each played less than 10 minutes per game last season.
“Those guys didn’t have a whole lot to do with the nets that have been cut,” McKay said. “There’s some things that I see in our scrimmages or our practices that make me think we’ve got a ways to go. I wouldn’t put anything past this group.”
The four sophomores are expected to contribute more collectively this season, and a pair of freshmen have certainly turned heads in the preseason.
Guards Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant are projected to be in the rotation.
McGhee raved about both freshmen leading up to Thursday’s opener. He compared Venzant’s defensive prowess to Elijah Cuffee and Lovell Cabbil, the go-to perimeter defenders in helping establish the pack-line defense.
“Joseph Venzant, a tremendous athlete, got great instincts on the defensive end,” McGhee said. “Isiah Warfield is coming into a great defender as well. I think those two are our primary on-ball defenders. They’re talented in what they do.”
Peebles has the offensive skill set to give Liberty another perimeter shooter. McGhee compared Peebles to Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz in that Peebles doesn’t get sped up and has the poise to play against stingy perimeter defenders.
“I’ve never seen someone that young get to the spots and just score the ball the way he can,” McGhee said of Peebles.
The young group will be tested almost immediately. The Flames play at LSU on Monday and then face fellow NCAA Tournament participant Iona in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge on Nov. 19.
“My hope is just to continue to get better, play as tough of a schedule as we can so that once we get to conference play we’re prepared,” McKay said.
The marquee nonconference home game comes Dec. 2 when the Flames welcome Missouri to Liberty Arena. That matchup against a Southeastern Conference team should easily fill up the 4,000-seat arena that opened last season.
The arena’s capacity last season was set to 250 through the mandate set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and those restrictions have been lifted for indoor sporting events.
“Whenever you’re playing with that energy, it excites us even more,” Preston said.