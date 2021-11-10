 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youthful Liberty men's basketball team aims to continue process of winning ways
0 Comments

Youthful Liberty men's basketball team aims to continue process of winning ways

  • 0

Ritchie McKay’s teams during the past three seasons at Liberty have featured a wealth of talented upperclassmen. These seniors provided plenty of scoring, rebounding, stellar defense and leadership that led to three consecutive ASUN Conference titles and NCAA Tournament berths.

The past three teams also have featured talented juniors and sophomores who contributed to the successful run in the ASUN.

The Flames, this season, return six players who contributed to last season’s squad that fell to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. Five of those players are seniors and juniors while the sixth is a sophomore point guard who is expected to see a significant increase in minutes.

The new-look Flames open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against NCCAA program Regent inside Liberty Arena. It will give Liberty a chance to get into a rhythm after more than a month of practices and scrimmages against Virginia Tech and UNC Greensboro.

“The scrimmages served their purpose. There were times when we looked really good, and there times when I aged very quickly. I think it’s going to be like that,” McKay said. “The real is eight of our 13 scholarship guys are freshmen or sophomores. Ten of our 15 are freshmen or sophomores. We just have a young group and they don’t have the habits or the reps. There’s going to be some frustrating moments because we’re used to winning. Winning just doesn’t happen. There’s a process and the sacrifice that you have to honor to get there.”

The nucleus of this season’s Flames revolves around the five upperclassmen. Seniors Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell are joined by junior forwards Kyle Rode, Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson.

Those five combined for 57.6% of the team’s scoring last season, with forwards Robe, Preston and Robinson each have unique skill sets to help make the offense more dynamic.

Preston is the back-to-the-basket post player, while Rode and Robinson can stretch the defense and also finish inside.

“I think every one of us brings something different to the game,” Rode said.

The offense will revolve around McGhee, the reigning ASUN player of the year, who averaged 15.5 points and shot 40.8% from 3-point range last season.

“I think we’re just committed to ourselves and our team and how we do things,” McGhee said of the team mindset. “We want to go out there and be hard to play against on the defensive end and offensively we want to do it together. …

“Whoever gets the most great shots and who’s harder to play against is going to win the game.”

Drake Dobbs is the only sophomore who logged significant minutes during last season’s run to the NCAA Tournament, and he is expected to be in contention to start at point guard. Jonathan Jackson, Micaiah Abii and Isiah Warfield each played less than 10 minutes per game last season.

“Those guys didn’t have a whole lot to do with the nets that have been cut,” McKay said. “There’s some things that I see in our scrimmages or our practices that make me think we’ve got a ways to go. I wouldn’t put anything past this group.”

The four sophomores are expected to contribute more collectively this season, and a pair of freshmen have certainly turned heads in the preseason.

Guards Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant are projected to be in the rotation.

McGhee raved about both freshmen leading up to Thursday’s opener. He compared Venzant’s defensive prowess to Elijah Cuffee and Lovell Cabbil, the go-to perimeter defenders in helping establish the pack-line defense.

“Joseph Venzant, a tremendous athlete, got great instincts on the defensive end,” McGhee said. “Isiah Warfield is coming into a great defender as well. I think those two are our primary on-ball defenders. They’re talented in what they do.”

Peebles has the offensive skill set to give Liberty another perimeter shooter. McGhee compared Peebles to Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz in that Peebles doesn’t get sped up and has the poise to play against stingy perimeter defenders.

“I’ve never seen someone that young get to the spots and just score the ball the way he can,” McGhee said of Peebles.

The young group will be tested almost immediately. The Flames play at LSU on Monday and then face fellow NCAA Tournament participant Iona in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge on Nov. 19.

“My hope is just to continue to get better, play as tough of a schedule as we can so that once we get to conference play we’re prepared,” McKay said.

The marquee nonconference home game comes Dec. 2 when the Flames welcome Missouri to Liberty Arena. That matchup against a Southeastern Conference team should easily fill up the 4,000-seat arena that opened last season.

The arena’s capacity last season was set to 250 through the mandate set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and those restrictions have been lifted for indoor sporting events.

“Whenever you’re playing with that energy, it excites us even more,” Preston said.

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Nov. 15 at LSU

The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2019-20 season when the Tigers handed the Flames their first loss of the season, 74-57, in Baton Rouge. Liberty makes the trip to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first of two games against SEC teams this season. LSU was picked to finish sixth in the SEC preseason media poll and will be led by forward Darius Day. The preseason All-SEC second-team pick opened the season Tuesday with 30 points and six rebounds against Louisiana-Monroe.

Nov. 19 vs. Iona

This is the marquee matchup of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge with the teams facing off on ESPNU from the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Report. Liberty and Iona both advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, and the Gaels are led by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Iona opened the season Tuesday with a 65-53 win over Appalachian State. Iona and Liberty have met three times before, with the Gaels winning all three matchups.

Dec. 2 vs. Missouri

This matchup is expected to bring a capacity crowd to Liberty Arena, the $65 million arena that could only welcome up to 250 fans for home games during the coronavirus pandemic last season. Missouri signed a three-game contract with Liberty that began last season in Columbia, Missouri, and the middle game sees the SEC program visit Lynchburg. The Tigers opened the season Tuesday with a 78-68 over Central Michigan and five players scored in double figures to lead a balanced offense that was picked to finish 10th in the SEC preseason media poll.

Jan. 29 vs. Jacksonville State

The Gamecocks are one of three new members in the ASUN Conference, and they certainly made a strong first impression Tuesday night. Wichita State needed a 3-pointer from the midcourt logo with 1.6 seconds left to claim a 60-57 win. JSU was picked to finish fifth by the media in the ASUN preseason poll. Darian Adams, a preseason all-conference selection, had 14 points and eight assists against the Shockers. This meeting against the Flames inside Liberty Arena is the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Feb. 5 at Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky was picked to finish second in both the ASUN media and coaches preseason polls. The Colonels are led by former Hargrave Military Academy postgraduate coach A.W. Hamilton. The teams have met four times prior with each team winning once at home and once on the road, and the most recent meeting came in the 2011-12 season with EKU winning 73-65 in Lynchburg. The lone regular-season meeting between the teams comes inside McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky, and concludes a road swing for Liberty that opens at Bellarmine.

2021-22 Liberty Flames Men’s Basketball

THE SKINNY

COACH: Ritchie McKay, 177-93, ninth season at Liberty

2020-21: 23-6, 11-2 ASUN Conference, lost to Oklahoma State 69-60 in NCAA Tournament first round

WHO’S BACK: G Darius McGhee (15.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 45.2 FG, 40.8 3FG, 85.4 FT, 61 assists, 12 blocks, 24 steals), F Blake Preston (9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 61.3 FG, 12 blocks), F Kyle Rode (7.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 48.8 FG, 85 assists, 21 steals), G Keegan McDowell (6.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 40.0 3FG, 39 assists), F Shiloh Robinson (4.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 50.5 FG, 18 blocks)

WHO’S NOT: G Chris Parker (10.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 45.5 FG, 82.6 FT, 98 assists, 20 steals), G Elijah Cuffee (9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 48.7 FG, 42.9 3FG, 51 assists, 10 blocks, 20 steals)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: Liberty hasn’t needed to rebuild during its three-year run as the king of the ASUN Conference. The Flames simply reload. They did it following the graduation of four integral pieces in 2020, and they are poised to do that again after Elijah Cuffee and Chris Parker finished their time with the program. Senior Darius McGhee, the ASUN preseason player of the year, leads five upperclassmen who have advanced to conference championship games in each of their seasons on the floor with Liberty. The Flames have reloaded with the addition of four talented freshmen in Joseph Venzant, Brody Peebles, DJ Moore and Bryson Spell. Venzant and Peebles are expected to contribute immediately and join a rotation that includes sophomores ready to take the next step in Drake Dobbs, Jonathan Jackson, Micaiah Abii and Isiah Warfield. Liberty has the type of depth Ritchie McKay has purposefully targeted to make sure his team is competitive on a yearly basis.

WHY THEY WON’T: Parker was sensational in his lone season with Liberty, and it will be tough to replace his offensive production. The bigger loss, though, is Cuffee. He transitioned into being the go-to perimeter defender following the graduation of Lovell Cabbil. Drake Dobbs seems to be the next in line to take over at point guard for Parker, but who is next to be the lockdown perimeter defender in the pack-line defense? The nonconference slate with LSU, Missouri and five neutral site contests should help solidify the pecking order of who becomes the stalwart on the perimeter. That will be needed against a beefed-up ASUN that features Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, Jacksonville State and Bellarmine.

COACH SPEAK: “I think our group has the maturity to be about the process and not about the outcome. That being said, I do know they have a competitive streak that will warrant an opportunity. We’ll see how it goes.” — Ritchie McKay

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert