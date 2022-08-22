Zachary sets goal for explosive sophomore season at Liberty

Khristian Zachary has sent out an eight-character tweet each day since Aug. 8. He’ll post it to his timeline either when he wakes up, after the day’s practice or early in the evening.

The daily tweet simply reads: 25 sacks.

That’s it. Zachary, entering his sophomore season at Liberty, daily tweets out a goal he has for the upcoming season. It is an astronomical number, but one he believes he can attain entering a season in which he will see a considerable uptick in playing time.

“It’s a goal that I have. I believe you work hard because you have faith in doing the impossible,” Zachary said after Friday’s practice. “Twenty-five sacks is a goal, and I’m going to do the things necessary to work hard to get that.

“The Bible says faith is the evidence of the unseen, so I can’t see it right now because I don’t have 25 sacks right now, but I’m able to see it because I have faith in it. I have faith in God that hard work and dedication and going every single day hard, that’s going to contribute those things to me.”

Zachary enters the 2022 campaign as the primary backup to TreShaun Clark at defensive end, and Zachary is expected to figure prominently into the Flames’ defensive game plan.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Zachary is the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Liberty, spurning offers from Power Five programs such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee to sign with the Flames.

Those traditional blue-blood programs saw Zachary’s potential as a game-changing pass rusher. He has an explosive first step, brute strength and an innate ability to get into the backfield.

Zachary was easy to spot in Saturday’s open scrimmage at Williams Stadium. He recorded 2.5 sacks (quarterbacks were whistled down if they were touched) and used his explosiveness to quickly get into the backfield.

“I think even from the spring up until now, the kid has gotten better,” defensive ends coach Jeremy Garrett said of Zachary.

Zachary played in five games as a freshman and finished with four tackles, two tackles for a loss and a half sack. He missed six consecutive games while recovering from an ankle injury, then played in the final three games of the season against Louisiana, Army and Eastern Michigan.

“It taught me to stay consistent and to not take stuff for granted," Zachary said of the injury. “I came in here and I was like, ‘Bro, I’m about to blow this whole thing up.' But it kind of showed me to trust in God and trust on God’s timing, because it’s not me, it’s all God. The abilities I have are from God, everything’s from God. I had to be patient in God’s timing, so it helped me understand when I get the opportunity to play full speed and have a good body or have a healthy body, and I’m going to go all in. It’s helped me to kind of stay motivated and stay persistent.”

Clark enters the season as the starter at defensive end. He has been the most consistent player off the edge for the Flames over the past three seasons, and the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Clark has been a mentor to Zachary.

“TreShaun is detailed, very detailed. Those are some of the things I need to work on, on and off the field,” Zachary said. “TreShaun is very detailed with his work, and that’s just helped me kind of look at him play and see how detailed his alignments are and different things like that. That’s helped me really understand the playbook and understand certain assignments I have. It’s been good looking at TreShaun and what he can do, for sure.”

Zachary, who played at Carrollton High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, arrived at Liberty weighing 272 pounds. While most freshmen were working on building muscle and getting into shape to play at the college level, Zachary was ready to roll into the summer workouts.

His size allowed the Flames to move him into the rotation at defensive tackle, in addition to his work at defensive end, with the thought of having the flexibility of playing Zachary at both positions in the future.

Garrett elected to slot Zachary exclusively at defensive end so the talented sophomore didn’t have to worry about focusing on three-technique at tackle.

“Last year, since I was going to end and three-tech, I had to learn both of those things as a freshman, and that was really tough on me,” Zachary said. “Now that I can focus all of my attention on the ways I pass rush or see the gap or stuff like that and read plays. It’s easier for me. I’m able to lock in and put all my attention and my mind towards one position. That’s really awesome.”

Garrett said he has worked with Zachary on his angles coming off the edge. Instead of coming too wide or shallow off the edge, Garrett has narrowed Zachary’s window so he has the optimal path to the quarterback while being able to gain leverage against the offensive tackle or any double-team blocks.

“He’s definitely helped me with my angles. Last year, I didn’t really do that. I didn’t really have my angles down pat,” Zachary said. “He’s taught me a lot about angles and how you get to the quarterback as far as your angle and pursuit, and that’s really helped me and encouraged me, because I see how it’s working.”

So, what about the season goal of 25 sacks? The single-season NCAA sack record is 24, set by Arizona State’s Terrell Scruggs in 2002.

Zachary has his sights set high with a number that would rewrite the record books.

It also would shatter the Liberty single-season record (13 by Eric Simmons in 1981) and match the career record of 25 set by Chima Uzowihe.

What did Zachary think when he was told his season goal would match the career record at Liberty?

“That’s crazy," he said. "That’s crazy."