Lucas Jones, whose six seasons as head coach of the University of Lynchburg's baseball team culminated with an historic national title, stepped down from his post Monday, the school announced.

Associate head coach Travis Beazley, who has spent the last six years with the program, will immediately take over as head coach.

The news was made public by Lynchburg athletic director Jon Waters.

"The decision to step down as the head coach here at Lynchburg was not easy but it was made with hope," Jones said in the release. "Unfortunately, these last 17 years of collegiate coaching have worn me down mentally and physically. This felt like the best time to take a step back from my leadership role to focus on my own personal health."

Jones said via a social media post Monday that he will take a leave of absence from the program. The release also stated he hopes to return in the future to assist Beazley and another assistant coach, Oscar Garcia, who has been promoted to a full-time assistant position.

The news came almost two months after the conclusion of what turned into a dream season for the Hornets, who on June 8 captured the NCAA Division III baseball championship in thrilling fashion, defeating John Hopkins 7-6 in the final game of a best-of-three series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The victory was historic because it was the first DIII national baseball title for Lynchburg and the first such championship for any school in the state of Virginia. The Hornets' 48 victories set a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record.

A few weeks later, Jones — a Heritage High graduate and All-American in 2005 during his collegiate playing days at Lynchburg — was named national coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Sports.

"This particular recognition represents the whole to get to that elite level," he said after receiving that award. "It represents the group. That's what excites me about something like that."

After news of his departure became public Monday, Jones shared additional information about his decision, citing in detail concerns about his mental health. He described enduring panic attacks during the 2019 season, and noted that many of those feelings occurred again this season.

"Those [panic] attacks," he wrote, referencing a 2019 incident, "led to a severe amount of anxiety which transferred its aggression on to depression. I have spent the past five years getting up most days with the intent to persuade the audience that everything is alright but it is surely not. The mind is a mysterious thing, sometimes taking you to a place of unbelievable imagination but more often for me, a place of doubt and failure."

This year's run to the national championship, Jones said, was "indescribable."

"But with all the happiness, validation, accomplishment, and Glory, still came the anxiety and depression," he wrote. "My hope is to take this rime to be present with my wife, children, family, and friends, along with taking the right steps to get healthy."

After playing his first collegiate season in North Carolina at Lenoir-Rhyne, Jones enrolled at Lynchburg and began an illustrious three-year playing stint. The Hornets first baseman was named ODAC player of the year, all-state player of the year, South Region player of the year and captured first-team all-America honors on his way to being named Lynchburg's male athlete of the year in 2005. He also earned scholar athlete and Academic All-America honors. As a grad student the following year, he set records for hits in a season (77) and career batting average (.426).

He took over as head coach in 2018. Since 2020, Lynchburg has enjoyed plenty of success, going 131-39.

Beazley, a former ODAC and South Region pitcher of the year and second-team all-American during his playing days at Randolph-Macon, has worked primarily with pitchers at Lynchburg. He played as high as Double-A as a Boston Red Sox draftee before beginning his coaching career. He previously worked as an assistant and associate head coach at VMI.

"I could not be more excited for the future of Lynchburg Baseball with [Beazley] leading the way," Jones said via the school's release. "He is an exceptional talent with a skill set that not many coaches in this profession can match. His work ethic is second to none, and he has such a passion for what we have built here at Lynchburg. Most importantly, he has earned this opportunity to lead."