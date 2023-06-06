In baseball, a single game can go either way. One swing of the bat, one bad play, one missed pitch can change momentum, or flip an outcome, in a hurry.

But in a series, that’s where teams can display their full set of skills. Where consistency and depth get to shine.

That’s why Lynchburg is betting on itself, even as it takes on a juggernaut, with everything on the line.

The Hornets are set to play Johns Hopkins, a squad that is both ranked the No. 1 team in the country and seeded first for the NCAA Division III championship, where only these two teams remain. A 1 p.m. (EST) contest Wednesday is Game 1 of the best-of-three series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that will determine the national champion. (Game 2 is set for Thursday, and the if-necessary third game also is scheduled for that day.)

“Just a great honor,” Hornets left fielder Avery Neaves said, explaining during a video conference Tuesday his team’s perspective on the chance to stand on so big a stage this week.

Lynchburg, the first school to represent the commonwealth of Virginia in the championship, and Johns Hopkins both are in search of a first national title.

JHU (47-6) has history and experience on its side — the team is playing in the DIII season’s final tournament for the sixth time, while UL (46-7) made its debut this year — and an offensive edge when it comes to statistics, to tip the scales in its favor before first pitch.

But momentum has been building on Lynchburg’s side for weeks now. Of late, Hornets pitchers have been responsible for providing much of that energy.

“We’ve really established ourselves as the dominant force on the mound,” UL senior Zack Potts said.

He climbed the bump for his team’s championship tournament opener, the only game of the Hornets’ three contests in Iowa that featured more than one hurler. Two relievers in Mason McDowell and Jack Bachmore finished off the win.

In Games 2 and 3, Lynchburg, seeded third in Iowa, got a complete game each from Brandon Potts and Wesley Arrington. The two combined to allow just four runs.

Add to that a day off over the weekend and the fact that it avoided playing a second game Monday by not dropping a single contest in the double-elimination portion of the tournament, and Lynchburg’s arms are well rested for the next test.

The Hornets’ offense, in turn, is confident it can deliver enough runs for the final edge.

The ability of a lineup that features three freshmen to stay disciplined at the plate has resulted in plenty of base runners. Timely hits, too, have been difference-makers in UL’s postseason run, which began one month ago, at Fox Field.

In Game 1 of a best-of-three series during opening weekend of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, UL lost to Bridgewater in what ultimately became its only home loss of the season.

But the group didn’t panic, and bounced backed with a pair of 11-1 wins to advance.

The following weekend, in Richmond, Lynchburg stared down an elimination game as it fell behind 8-0 to second-ranked Shenandoah.

Even then, though, UL wasn’t worried.

“We just knew we had to continue fighting,” Neaves said Tuesday, remembering a key moment in his team’s path to the title tilt.

The final result, a 13-5 win for the ODAC crown, was the proof, he added, that “we can do this against this level of team.”

Neaves and his teammates compared Shenandoah, which boasted a lineup that torched opponents 1 through 9, to their next opponent.

Johns Hopkins’ offensive numbers jump off the page. The Blue Jay entered the NCAA championship tourney in the top 10 in the country in hits, doubles and scoring. They’re also the nation’s home runs leader — and NCAA Division III single-season record holder, after breaking the previous mark of 104 that stood for 26 years — with 110 in 53 games.

But JHU hasn’t belted a homer in Iowa so far. And the Blue Jays, who left for the Midwest having not lost away from home in nearly two months, suffered a setback against Baldwin Wallace in the semifinals Monday before coming out on top of the elimination game.

So Lynchburg, with its pitching staff and an offense that’s gotten contributions from not only the top portion of the lineup but also from somewhat unexpected sources, believes in its chances to come out on top.

Holden Fiedler, whose strengths most obviously lie in his ability to control the game as the man behind the plate, has chipped in three RBIs while hitting .354 in Iowa as the No. 8 batter. Eric Hiett, who played in just three of UL’s first 14 games, is hitting .385 in the postseason as part of an expanded role at first base and in the 5 hole in the lineup.

Then there’s the top three guys — Brandon Garcia and Ben Jones, both freshmen, and Neaves — who are coming off a win in which they combined to go 7 for 13 at the plate, with six RBIs.

Inside the program, players say, they’ve always known they were capable of those big performances on big nights. The rest of the Division III baseball world has learned that lately, too.

And on Wednesday and Thursday, Lynchburg hopes Johns Hopkins gets to personally experience Lynchburg’s strength.