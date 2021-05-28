Lynchburg baseball, still perfect in NCAA regional, beats Birmingham-Southern

Lynchburg baseball, with the help of Birmingham-Southern, got back to its comfort zone Friday night at Truist Stadium.

In their second game of the High Point Regional, the Hornets, as they have most of the season, took advantage of Birmingham-Southern’s mistakes and the easy passes it issued. And UL, by also putting the bat to the ball at the right time, did enough offensively to pick up the second win of their NCAA Division III tournament stay, 6-3.

Lynchburg (36-13) and Salisbury (27-4), as the two undefeated teams among the four squads left in the double-elimination regional, will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Hornets, to reach Saturday’s winners’ bracket game, put together back-to-back, three-run victories Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s win and margin was the result of an offense built almost entirely on hits. On Friday against BSC (26-15), the Hornets were able to do what they’ve become known for — picking up a base or two here or there on the less-than-glamorous plays.

Lynchburg cashed in on a walk and error in the third inning, pulling ahead for good on the latter.