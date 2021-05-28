Lynchburg baseball, still perfect in NCAA regional, beats Birmingham-Southern

Lynchburg baseball, with the help of Birmingham-Southern, got back to its comfort zone Friday night at Truist Stadium.
In their second game of the High Point Regional, the Hornets, as they have most of the season, took advantage of Birmingham-Southern’s mistakes and the easy passes it issued. And UL, by also putting the bat to the ball at the right time, did enough offensively to pick up the second win of their NCAA Division III tournament stay, 6-3.
Lynchburg (36-13) and Salisbury (27-4), as the two undefeated teams among the four squads left in the double-elimination regional, will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Hornets, to reach Saturday’s winners’ bracket game, put together back-to-back, three-run victories Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s win and margin was the result of an offense built almost entirely on hits. On Friday against BSC (26-15), the Hornets were able to do what they’ve become known for — picking up a base or two here or there on the less-than-glamorous plays.
Lynchburg cashed in on a walk and error in the third inning, pulling ahead for good on the latter.
Avery Neaves, the Hornets’ leading hitter and one of the top 10 players in the country in walks drawn, added another base on balls to his season tally with one out, then came around to score on an error two batters later.
The two-out mistake put Lynchburg up 3-2, and the Hornets tacked on another run on PJ Alvanos’ single before the Panthers could escape the frame.
Neaves scored a second run in the fifth inning after singling and advancing to third on another BSC error. Cameron Lane reached on a fielder's choice to drive in Neaves.
The Hornets pushed the lead to 6-2 on Gavin Collins’ RBI single, which scored Lane, in the seventh. Lane made his way into scoring position on a double. The two hits both came with two outs.
BSC — after taking a 1-0 lead, then answering Lynchburg’s two runs in the bottom of the first with one more run that tied the game at 2 in the second — went scoreless for six frames before finally getting a run back in the ninth. But it was too little, too late.
Grayson Thurman, entering in relief for the second straight day, picked up two quick outs before running into a bit of trouble.
He plunked Drew Love (after also hitting a batter in the ninth the night before), and gave up an RBI single that sent Love home. But Thurman, an Altavista grad, induced a flyout to end it.
Brandon Pond (9-4) earned the win in his six-inning start before Thurman got his fourth save. Pond gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits, walked two and struck out two.
The two combined to strand 11 BSC runners.
Tristan Havrin (4-2) took the loss. He threw seven frames, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits, walking one and fanning nine.
Jack Fleming and Ian Hancock led BSC at the plate, each going 2 for 4. Fleming drove in two runs, and Hancock was responsible for the only one of the Panthers’ eight hits that went for extra bases.
Neaves, Collins and Ryan Long had two hits apiece for UL, which tallied nine total hits. Collins recorded two RBIs, and Lane and Parker Shaffer each had a double.