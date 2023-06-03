The Lynchburg Hornets had to wait an extra three hours to begin play in the NCAA Division III baseball championship, but after finally getting underway late Friday, they used a five-run inning to pull ahead and turned back Wisconsin-La Crosse’s comeback try to win early Saturday morning after storms gave way to clear skies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Hornets — who were making their DIII championship debut — scored five times in the sixth, saw five players record multiple hits and got a save from an unlikely source for an 8-6 triumph and a spot in the winners’ side of a double-elimination bracket. UL, seeded third for the championship tournament, was slated to take on seventh-seeded East Texas Baptist on Saturday evening in a game that ended after press deadline.

In the opener, UL (44-7) struck first with a two-run second inning, surrendered the lead in the top of the sixth when the sixth-seeded Eagles scored twice, but responded by putting together a two-out rally in the bottom half of the frame.

Lynchburg took the lead for good by recording five hits, including an RBI single each from Holden Fiedler and Brandon Garcia and a two-run double from Ben Jones, and also cashed in on an Eagles error.

The Hornets went back on top, 7-2, and tacked on a run in the seventh, their final score of the night, for insurance.

Wisconsin-La Crosse (36-12) came back with four unanswered runs in the final two innings: a sacrifice fly in the eighth pulled them within 8-3, and Jordan Williams’ three-run homer in the ninth turned a seemingly foregone conclusion into a ballgame again.

UL closer Jack Bachmore was uncharacteristically shaky after entering in the eighth, and was responsible for all four runs — for the most unearned runs he’s surrendered all season. But Mason McDowell, a freshman with only one decision to show for 15 previous pitching appearances, took the ball with one out in the ninth (following Williams’ homer that cut the UL lead to two runs) and allowed just one base runner. He plunked the first batter he faced, struck out the next and induced a groundout after that to secure the win and end the game at 2:17 a.m. on the East Coast.

UL used just three arms in the win, with starter Zach Potts throwing seven solid frames. He gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits, walked two and fanned seven on the way to his 12th win of the season. He has yet to take a loss.

At the plate, the Hornets got contributions from up and down the lineup. Fiedler, the No. 8 hitter, went 3 for 4 to match the output of cleanup hitter Sean Pokorak, a freshman designated hitter. Garcia, Jones and Gavin Collins had two hits apiece.

Mac Born led Wisconsin-La Crosse by going 4 for 4 with a double. The Eagles had 10 hits. Three pitchers combined to issue just one walk and strike out eight.

Lynchburg has now won four straight games and is 10-1 in neutral-site games.