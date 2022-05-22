Lynchburg baseball's season ends in NCAA regional

Lucas Jones knew his team faced an uphill battle heading into Sunday’s game against Salve Regina.

Lynchburg was staring down elimination, and the Seahawks had momentum on their side, having come back from a six-run deficit and notched a walk-off win in another regional game to set up the Sunday meeting at Bank of the James Stadium.

The hill the No. 11 Hornets needed to climb got even steeper in the first two frames, and by the end of nine innings, they were left looking up while Salve Regina, thanks to a 6-3 victory, stood atop the peak.

“It was really good baseball,” SRU coach Eric Cirella said after the NCAA Division III regional game. “Someone’s gotta win and someone’s gotta lose, I’m just glad it’s us that won.”

The Seahawks’ skipper said his squad’s goal coming in was to take advantage of scoring opportunities early, and his group did so when it turned two Lynchburg errors in the first two innings into runs.

SRU (30-12-2) saw its first two batters reach on an error and single, and Brandon Grover — who reached safely three times Sunday after going 5 for 5 in the Seahawks’ previous game — came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Cannoe (two RBIs). The Seahawks — who fell in the regional championship to Birmingham-Southern later Sunday — added two more in the second on the combination of another error and sacrifice fly.

“Scoring early is always our goal … opens up a lot of opportunities for us to play our game,” said Dustin Siqueira, who, like Dylan Ketch, went 2 for 3. Ketch also had two RBIs.

UL (36-12), which suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season, tied the score briefly at 1-1 in the top of the second when Riley O’Donovan doubled and then came home as Holden Fiedler hit into a fielder’s choice. But after Salve Regina, which tallied nine hits on the day, went back up, the offense couldn’t recover in time to make a difference.

Credit SRU starter Patrick Maybach (8-2) for keeping the Hornets from stringing anything together. Through the third, fourth and fifth frames, he faced two over the minimum, allowing one hit, walking one and recording four of his seven total strikeouts.

Three of those Ks came after Gavin Collins smoked a ball back to Maybach, who blocked the ball in front of his neck to knock it to the ground, found it to his right, gathered and threw to first to get the out.

“I just woke up this morning and thought, ‘I’ll give you all I got,’” Maybach, a sixth-year grad student, said. “And all I got worked for us.”

Avery Neaves was the most successful against the 6-foot-3 left-hander, going 2 for 3 in his at-bats against Maybach (he added an RBI single Andrew Roman in the eighth). Neaves’ second hit of the day came in the sixth, Maybach’s last inning of work, when he crushed a leadoff home run over the scoreboard in left-center field.

It was the junior’s 16th homer of the year. In two seasons at UL, he’s amassed 26 long balls and is on pace to shatter the career record (27).

Neaves’ run-scoring single in the eighth went down as Lynchburg’s final hit of the year and drove in Garrett Jackson, who tripled. Before Jackson’s at-bat, the 1, 2 and 3 hitters in the lineup were 1 for 11 with six strikeouts against Maybach and Roman (fifth save), who combined for 13 Ks and three walks and gave up three runs (all earned) on seven hits.

Lynchburg’s seven hits were the most it tallied in any of the three regional games. The Hornets recorded just five hits in their lone win of the weekend, against SRU on Friday, but they beat the Seahawks the first time around by taking advantage of free passes.

They couldn’t repeat that performance Sunday, despite another solid effort from Altavista grad and closer Grayson Thurman.

Thurman matched his longest outing of the season Sunday, going 4⅓ innings after doing the same against SRU on Friday. He came in to relieve Wesley Arrington (3-2), who started and threw 3⅔ innings, scattered five hits and gave up three runs (one earned) to take the loss.

With Grover on first when he entered in the fourth, Thurman and the UL defense picked off and caught the runner stealing. Thurman ended the 1-3-6-1 play when he ran down Grover and tagged him out a few feet from second base.

Thurman was appropriately fired up, but then SRU put four hits and three runs (all earned) on Thurman — the pitcher Cirella said his team would’ve liked to avoid, and could have if the squads had played as scheduled before lightning scuttled the game Saturday.

The Seahawks, in their third and fourth times facing the right-handed reliever on the weekend, had the answers Sunday they couldn’t find during Thurman’s scoreless outing in Lynchburg’s 7-3 win Friday.

“It helps me in a way,” the fifth-year senior, who threw two 1-2-3 frames to end his career, said of the chance to learn more about SRU with additional at-bats, “but at the same time they understand the pitcher that I am and my strengths and weaknesses, and they find a way to attack me and beat me as well.”

Thurman, who broke the single-season strikeouts record Friday, finished the season with 107 and career with 245, the latter good for third place in the UL record book.

“You don’t try to do it,” Thurman said of the single-season tally. “… It’s just going out and doing the same thing and letting it come to you.”

As the lone fifth-year player, Thurman is the only athlete who’s been with the program since Jones’ first year at the helm. Jones and Thurman both referenced the change in culture Jones implemented upon his arrival as a reason for UL’s back-to-back NCAA appearances, the Hornets’ first since the early 1980s.

Multiple seniors could return for a fifth year, Jones added, so his group looks to use as fuel the success of a second consecutive season with 36 wins (a program record) going forward.

“We [will] have a good nucleus back, two regional experiences,” Jones said, “… so I think we have a lot to build on.”

