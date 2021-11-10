Lynchburg field hockey ends season in first round of NCAA Division III tournament

Lynchburg led Salisbury for more than 32 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament at Shellenberger Field. The contest was tied for over 27 minutes. Salisbury had an advantage on the scoreboard only once.
But for the Hornets, there was no coming back from the goal that put the Sea Gulls ahead. After finding the back of the cage for the equalizer in the fourth quarter, Molly Reardon added the golden goal just 66 seconds into overtime, suddenly sending Salisbury to a 3-2 victory.
“We fought tooth and nail,” UL coach Enza Steele said of her Hornets, who finished at 14-8 after bowing out of the tourney in the program’s 18th overall appearance. Lynchburg reached NCAAs despite falling in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, becoming just one of seven teams in the country to earn an at-large bid and just the second squad in school history to advance via the at-large route.
The loss brought to an end a postseason run in which the Hornets overcame their worst seeding for the ODAC tournament since 2003. The No. 3 spot forced UL to play three games, rather than two, in a week’s time.
The extra contest helped a UL squad that started a handful of underclassmen, according to Jackie Lerro, one of three graduate students on the roster who chose to take advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. Through much of the first half, the Hornets, with their mix of experience and youth, weathered the offensive pressure from Salisbury (12-7). They finally put together an offensive spurt of their own near the end of the first quarter.
Lerro delivered her 17th assist of the season to sophomore Brooke Hyland in the 12th minute, and Hyland shoveled it past Dom Farrace (two saves) into the cage to give UL a 1-0 lead.
Salsibury answered on McKenzie Mitchell’s unassisted goal in the 27th minute that quickly followed a penalty corner, but the lead was short-lived.
The trio of UL grad students connected with less than a minute left in the first half on a penalty corner. Emma Strouse inserted to Lerro, who pushed the ball to Dudley. Dudley unleashed a rocket of a shot, and junior Emily Yanes deflected the ball into the goal.
Down a couple key starters in Kessa Romero (a first-team all-ODAC selection) and Ryleigh Cameron (a third-team all-ODAC honoree), who both were out with injuries, the Hornets couldn’t add to their lead or stave off SU’s increased pressure in the second half.
“In the second half we just played a little bit too safe,” Strouse said. “I think we were holding back a little bit.”
Strouse explained the Sea Gulls were particularly effective transitioning from defense to offense, and UL had a hard time recovering. SU used its speed on the left side of the field, in particular, to weave through the Lynchburg defense and to the goal.
“We struggled to adjust to that a little bit,” she said.
Reardon’s first score of the day came after Allie Davis broke away on the left side and delivered a pass to Reardon only steps from the cage. Reardon didn’t miss on her prime opportunity, getting the ball past Lynchburg sophomore goalie Kayla Brady (13 saves).
“Just happened to be in the perfect spot for the pass,” Reardon said.
The game’s final goal was all Reardon.
The Sea Gulls immediately took and maintained possession to open the overtime period, Reardon took the ball into the circle just over a minute in, and she released a shot that thudded into the left side of the cage to end Lynchburg’s season.
UL’s showing in the NCAA tournament marked its third straight; the Hornets won at least once in the tourney in each of their previous two showings.
The end of their 2021 campaign also marked the end of a stellar career for Lerro, who vaulted into the top 15 in NCAA Division III history in both career points and goals scored.
Her 99 goals are good for 10th all-time nationally, while her 249 career points put her 15th historically on the NCAA leaderboard. The figures also are good for third and second in school history, respectively. Her 17 assists this season put her third on the program’s individual season leaderboard.
Lerro also finishes tied for 21st all-time nationally and second in program history with 51 career assists.