Lynchburg field hockey ends season in first round of NCAA Division III tournament

Lynchburg led Salisbury for more than 32 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament at Shellenberger Field. The contest was tied for over 27 minutes. Salisbury had an advantage on the scoreboard only once.

But for the Hornets, there was no coming back from the goal that put the Sea Gulls ahead. After finding the back of the cage for the equalizer in the fourth quarter, Molly Reardon added the golden goal just 66 seconds into overtime, suddenly sending Salisbury to a 3-2 victory.

“We fought tooth and nail,” UL coach Enza Steele said of her Hornets, who finished at 14-8 after bowing out of the tourney in the program’s 18th overall appearance. Lynchburg reached NCAAs despite falling in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, becoming just one of seven teams in the country to earn an at-large bid and just the second squad in school history to advance via the at-large route.

The loss brought to an end a postseason run in which the Hornets overcame their worst seeding for the ODAC tournament since 2003. The No. 3 spot forced UL to play three games, rather than two, in a week’s time.