Lynchburg field hockey falls in ODAC title game, Randolph men's basketball drops season opener

Washington and Lee scored a goal in each of the first three quarters, denying visiting Lynchburg a fourth straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference trophy with a 3-1 win in the title game at W&L Turf Field in Lexington on Saturday.
Third-seeded Lynchburg didn’t break into the scoring column until just 17 seconds remained. Emily Yanes put the ball in the cage on a penalty corner inserted by Emma Strouse.
But by then, the damage was done.
Top-seeded Washington and Lee opened the scoring with Tess Muneses’ goal off an assist by Freddie Tobeason about 11 minutes into the game. Muneses added a second goal to her tally with just 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the third quarter on a penalty stroke. Peyton Tysinger recorded the Generals’ other goal in the second quarter.
Washington and Lee (17-0) keeps its perfect record intact and heads into the NCAA Tournament by capturing its third ODAC title, while Lynchburg ends its season at 14-7. All three of the Generals’ titles now have come against the Hornets, who fell short of winning a 22nd championship after failing to secure one of the top two seeds for the ODAC tourney for the first time since 2003.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Harrisburg 86, Randolph 59
In Middletown, Pennsylvania, five Penn State Harrisburg players scored in double figures, and the Lions shot better than 50% to cruise past Randolph in the first day of a season-opening tournament hosted by PSU at Capital Union Building.
Dylan Daniels led the Lions with 17 points, while Donyae Baylor-Carroll, Brandon Coleman, Nate Curry and Pedro Rodriguez all had at least 10 points. Baylor-Carroll’s 3-pointer with 14:33 left in the first half put PSU (1-0), which shot 51.6%, up for good.
The WildCats got 15 points from CJ Loving (Amherst) on 7-of-10 shooting and 14 points from Evan Makle.
Randolph (0-1) was outscored in fastbreak points (8-0), second-chance points (11-6) and points in the paint (11-6) and allowed PSU to turn 19 turnovers into 24 points. The ’Cats shot 36.4%
The WildCats will play their second game in the tournament at PSU Harrisburg against Mount Aloysius at 1 p.m. Sunday.