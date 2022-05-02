Lynchburg golfers qualify for NCAA Division III golf tournaments

Two University of Lynchburg golfers are headed to the men’s and women’s NCAA Division III tournaments.

Freshman Eddie Coffren V and sophomore Emily Brubaker each became one of six players across the country selected Monday to compete as individuals in the respective four-day championships. Both tournaments are set to begin May 10.

Coffren, who earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s player and rookie of the year awards, is headed to play at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, and is the first Lynchburg men’s golfer to compete in NCAAs since 1989. Brubaker, the ODAC women’s golfer of the year, will compete at Bay Oakes County Club in Houston, Texas, as the first woman in program history to qualify for the national tournament.

Coffren will play for an individual title in a field that includes golfers from 43 teams and five others who, like Coffren and Brubaker, made the field as individuals with their teams not qualifying. Coffren enters having amassed four ODAC player of the week awards and most recently finished fourth in the ODAC championship. He leads all players in the league — which sends Hampden-Sydney to the NCAA tourney as its automatic qualifier thanks to its ODAC title — with a 72.5 scoring average.

Brubaker will play against five women competing as individuals as well as players on 29 teams. Among the six individuals, she is seeded third.

After picking up five ODAC player of the week awards during the regular season, Brubaker claimed medalist honors at the league tournament. She leads the conference with a 74.7 scoring average.

Brubaker will compete against players from Washington and Lee, the ODAC’s automatic qualifier, and reigning NCAA champion Methodist, which features Appomattox grad Jillian Drinkard.

Drinkard, now a senior, and the Monarchs won last year’s tournament by nine strokes, and Drinkard finished in a tie for third among individuals.

Methodist leads all schools with 14 titles after winning 13 straight from 2000 through 2012. Rhodes (three championships) is the only other team with more than one title.

Drinkard is coming off medalist honors in the USA South conference championship and has three tournament wins this season. Her scoring average is 71.9.