Lynchburg looks to continue playing its best lacrosse as it chases elusive NCAA crown

The sign of a good team, coach Steve Koudelka said, isn’t found in a particular number of wins or consistent margin of victory. Instead, a team’s strength should be viewed in terms of its improvement in individual games and throughout the season.

Following its ninth conference championship, and as it embarks on its 10th straight NCAA Division III tournament, University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse confidently counts itself among the good teams.

The Hornets are one of just 32 squads left standing — a product of a tough nonconference schedule and consistent progress during league play. Nine straight wins, including a pair of lopsided victories in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament for a second consecutive title, have served as proof.

Lynchburg is peaking at the right time, senior attack Kyle Lewis said. But Lewis and his teammates hope they’ve not yet reached the summit.

“That’s the first goal,” junior defenseman Henri Marindin said of the ODAC crown. “The second’s an NCAA championship.”

They’ll need five more triumphs to capture that ultimate prize, starting with a win Saturday in the 3 p.m. contest with Western New England in the NCAA tournament’s second round.

“We’re fighting for another day together every game,” said Lewis, one of 11 Lynchburg players who will make a fourth NCAA appearance this weekend (three grad students will be making their fifth). “Trying to make it last.”

The 11th-ranked Hornets and Golden Bears carry the most NCAA experience of any of the four teams in their pod, hosted by No. 4 Union. WENU (14-5) will be making its 11th appearance, while Lynchburg (15-4) has earned a spot in the field 15 times and has a 13-14 record there.

“I hope that those experiences then — and they traditionally have for us — manifest themselves in our guys being very comfortable, very confident,” Koudelka said. “We’ve seen everything, and they can literally stop thinking and just play, and that’s the goal.”

Western New England has advanced to the Elite Eight four times, last doing so in 2013, which also marked its last NCAA tourney win. The Hornets have made the quarterfinals five times, including last year, when they fell to Christopher Newport in overtime, 12-11.

Only once, in 2015, has Lynchburg made it past that point. That year, the Hornets played for the national championship. The title, though, went to Tufts.

This year’s field looks similar to the one Koudelka saw in 2015. There’s no outright favorite — “nobody out there that scares you” — Koudelka said, so this could be his team’s chance to capture that elusive trophy.

More of his reasoning, however, is rooted in the way his group is playing right now.

Since an 11-10 loss to Washington and Lee on April 2, the Hornets’ defense has locked in. The unit has allowed an opponent to score in the double digits only once.

After that 13-10 victory over Hampden-Sydney in the regular-season finale, the Hornets’ defense held its next two opponents to four goals each in the second half during the ODAC tourney. Against Roanoke in the semifinals, UL didn’t give up a goal in the third quarter.

“I was really proud of how the guys got better as the games went on,” Koudelka said as he reflected on the start to the postseason.

At the X, Michael Krause won the important faceoffs to set his teammates on their way toward accomplishing one of their goals: playing quickly. Cole Nestor and Chris Darminio, the wings for those bouts at midfield, comprise a solid group playing its best at this point in the season.

And offensively, Lewis has commanded a unit bolstered recently by the return of veteran players from injury. The Hornets average 17.6 goals per game; ten players own double-digit goals totals, and four have tallied at least 30 goals.

Among them is leading goal-scorer Ryan Kenney, who has 77 points on 66 goals and 11 assists, and Lewis with 90 points.

For Lewis, the quarterback of the UL offense, most of his points come in the form of assists. After setting the single-season record last year for assists with 53, he broke his own mark by tallying 59 this season.

In 58 games across three campaigns in his career, he has 127 assists, three off the program career record.

“I enjoy passing, but I think assists come easy when you’ve got guys like Ryan Kenney to throw the ball to that can stretch it from deep and then Riley Mitchell, Jake Rust is good on the inside,” said Lewis, who is 11th in the nation in assists per game (3.11). “When you’ve got a bunch of weapons on offense, it’s pretty easy to get assists.”

Lewis explained he and his team are playing their best lacrosse right now, in the most important month of the season. The keys now are to play fast and fundamentally sound, Koudelka said, and to trust their instincts along the way.

Having recently seen the positive results (the extended win streak and league crown) when those they were able to check off all three of those boxes, the Hornets are motivated to put together similar performances this weekend and, perhaps, in the coming weeks.

“We’re ready to go,” Lewis said.

