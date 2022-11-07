Lynchburg men, women's soccer will continue their seasons in NCAA Division III tournaments

Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s soccer teams are both going dancing.

The teams learned who and where they will play for the first round of the NCAA Division III tournaments Monday afternoon, when the 64-team fields for each of the tournaments were revealed.

The UL women leisurely watched the NCAA women’s selection show knowing they already had secured a spot in that tournament. They wrapped up an automatic berth Sunday by edging Virginia Wesleyan in penalty kicks for their 17th Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in program history.

The men, meanwhile, earned an at-large berth into the NCAA playoffs to mark their 18th overall and second straight NCAA tourney appearance. More than a week after being upset by Hampden-Sydney in the ODAC tourney — the eighth-seeded Tigers’ win over the top-seeded Hornets marked Lynchburg’s shortest stay in the event since 2015 — UL learned its season will continue with a first-round game against Catholic in the NCAA tournament.

The Hornets (11-2-5) and Cardinals (11-3-4) will meet for the 13th time in their programs’ history Saturday (time to be announced). The game will take place at Christopher Newport (12-3-2), which will play Rosemont (10-2-5) in the pod’s other contest this weekend.

Lynchburg trails Catholic 4-6-2 in the all-time series, and fell 1-0 in their last matchup in 2019.

The UL women, who are making their second straight NCAA appearance and 21st overall, will travel to Montclair, New Jersey, for their first-round game against pod host Montclair State.

The Saturday matchup (time to be announced) between the Hornets (11-3-7) and Red Hawks (16-0-2), ranked 13th nationally, will be the teams’ first.

The draw was a tough one for both groups, because the pod’s other game features John Jay (12-2-2) and Christopher Newport (16-0-2), the defending national champion. Should Lynchburg and CNU advance, the Hornets and Captains would meet for the second time this season, after then-top-ranked CNU defeated Lynchburg 1-0 at Shellenberger Field in early October.

On both the men’s and women’s side, Lynchburg is joined by fellow ODAC team Washington and Lee. The Virginia Wesleyan women also earned an at-large bid.

Tournaments begin this week and will conclude early next month with the semifinals and championship at Kerr Field in Salem.

Another Lynchburg team, field hockey, saw its postseason hopes dashed late Sunday night, when it failed to hear its name called for the 26-team NCAA tournament field.

After losing to Washington and Lee in overtime in the ODAC championship, the Hornets were hoping for an at-large bid. The opportunity would have given the Hornets their 23rd NCAA appearance. Being shut out of the field, instead, means Lynchburg will not have its season continue into NCAAs for the first time since 2017.