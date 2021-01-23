Lynchburg men's basketball beats Eastern Mennonite in ODAC opener; UL women, Randolph men fall

In Harrisonburg, the Lynchburg men's basketball team let a lead slip away in the second half, but a pair of clutch shots in the final 40 seconds of regulation and a big run in overtime gave the Hornets a 95-87 victory over Eastern Mennonite in the teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener at Yoder Arena.

The Royals (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) trailed by eight at the break but then stormed back in the second half, eventually taking a five-point lead with 47 seconds left.

Israel Lockamy hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds to go, and after an EMU turnover, Tharon Suggs made a layup to tie it at 81-all with 17 seconds left. Dow Dunton recorded a block in the final seconds to prevent a game-winning basket by EMU and send it to overtime.

UL outscored EMU 14-6 in overtime, thanks in large part to an 11-0 run that stretched into the game’s final minute, to pick up the Hornets’ second straight win.

Suggs led all scorers with 30 points, and T.C. Thacker (Amherst County High) had his second double-double in as many games with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Dunton added 16 boards for UL (2-0, 1-0).

Four Royals players finished with 16 points or more, led by Mark Burkholder with 18. Tim Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds.