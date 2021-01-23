Lynchburg men's basketball beats Eastern Mennonite in ODAC opener; UL women, Randolph men fall

In Harrisonburg, the Lynchburg men's basketball team let a lead slip away in the second half, but a pair of clutch shots in the final 40 seconds of regulation and a big run in overtime gave the Hornets a 95-87 victory over Eastern Mennonite in the teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener at Yoder Arena.
The Royals (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) trailed by eight at the break but then stormed back in the second half, eventually taking a five-point lead with 47 seconds left.
Israel Lockamy hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds to go, and after an EMU turnover, Tharon Suggs made a layup to tie it at 81-all with 17 seconds left. Dow Dunton recorded a block in the final seconds to prevent a game-winning basket by EMU and send it to overtime.
UL outscored EMU 14-6 in overtime, thanks in large part to an 11-0 run that stretched into the game’s final minute, to pick up the Hornets’ second straight win.
Suggs led all scorers with 30 points, and T.C. Thacker (Amherst County High) had his second double-double in as many games with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Dunton added 16 boards for UL (2-0, 1-0).
Four Royals players finished with 16 points or more, led by Mark Burkholder with 18. Tim Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia Wesleyan 83, Randolph 68
In Virginia Beach, Randolph fell behind quickly thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers by Virginia Wesleyan, and the WildCats couldn’t climb out of a deep halftime hole in dropping their first game of the season at TowneBank Arena.
VWU (1-3, 1-0 ODAC) hit 11 3-pointers in the first half and finished 17 of 36 (47.2%) from beyond the arc. After C.J. Loving’s short jumper with 17:07 left in the first half that tied the game at 5-all, the Marlins used their shooting prowess to outscore RC (0-1, 0-1) 46-22.
Randolph cut into the deficit in the second half, but VWU’s lead never fell below 15 points.
Justin Dula led Randolph with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Loving (Amherst County High) and Evan Makle added 10 points each. Jordan White led four players in double figures for VWU with 18 points.
WOMEN
Bridgewater 70, Lynchburg 68
Lynchburg stormed back from a double-digit deficit against Bridgewater in the teams’ season and ODAC openers, but the Hornets couldn’t complete the comeback at Turner Gymnasium.
Down by 15 late in the third quarter, UL (0-1, 0-1) cut the lead to one point twice in the next frame, with Erin Green hitting one of two free throws with 10 seconds left that made the Hornets’ deficit 69-68.
After Ahlia Moore did the same on the other end to pad the Eagles’ cushion at 70-68, Lizzie Davis missed two free throws that could have tied the game for Lynchburg in the final seconds.
Turnovers were an issue for UL; it gave the ball away 27 times, which led to 21 points for Bridgewater (1-0, 1-0). The Eagles weren’t great in the category, either, committing 21 turnovers, but Lynchburg only capitalized for eight points.
Abby Oguich led UL with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Maggie Quarles added 16 points. Moore tallied a game-high 30 points for Bridgewater.