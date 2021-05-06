Lynchburg men's lacrosse beats Hampden-Sydney to reach ODAC title game for seventh straight season

After the last matchup with H-SC, a game in which Koudelka thought his team didn’t play its best, the coach said his Hornets on Thursday got production from every area of the field — goalie Patrick Moore (10 saves), defense, midfield and attack.

“We checked those boxes, and when they’re all clicking, we’re pretty good,” Koudelka said. “… We played a lot better tonight. We’re hoping Saturday night we get to play our best game of the year.”

UL will travel to Lexington to take on top-seeded Washington and Lee for the ODAC title at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The teams split a pair of meetings on back-to-back days in the regular-season. Washington and Lee won the first in Lexington, 12-10, while UL got revenge in Lynchburg the next day, 13-6. The win for UL started the nine-game streak it carries into the championship bout.

“You make the ODAC championship, you’re a great team,” Koudelka said when asked what he expects to see from W&L. “… We know it’s gonna be a battle.”

The Hornets and Generals faced off in the last ODAC title game, with Washington and Lee winning on a goal with five seconds left in the game.