Lynchburg men's lacrosse beats Hampden-Sydney to reach ODAC title game for seventh straight season

The pendulum swung quickly in a 30-second span toward the end of the second quarter Thursday night.
Second-seeded Lynchburg controlled possession for most of the period during the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinal game. So the opportunity for third-seeded Hampden-Sydney, with less than five minutes to go before halftime, to keep the ball in its offensive half of the field was especially valuable.
But as quickly as they earned the momentum, the Tigers gave it back.
H-SC, visiting Shellenberger Field for the second time in six days, gathered a Lynchburg turnover before committing one of its own. Marshall Rodegast bothered H-SC just past midfield. Alex Pupshis scooped up a ground ball and found Kyle Lewis waiting to the left of the goal on the other side of the field. Then, Lewis unleashed a perfect pass to Brett Rogers cutting through the middle of the field, and Rogers finished off the goal.
Hampden-Sydney coach Jason Rostan called timeout, but it was of no use in keeping the Hornets’ attack at bay. Rogers’ goal was the second in a 6-0 Lynchburg run that was the difference maker in UL’s 18-8 victory.
“We had a couple uncharacteristic plays in the middle of the field, dropped a few,” Rostan said, “and they’re so tough, Lynchburg is, that if you make mistakes, they’re gonna capitalize.”
Rostan’s Tigers (12-3) were victims of Lynchburg’s potent offensive attack and defensive unit — which lead the conference in goals per game and goals allowed average, respectively — for the second time in less than a week. Last Saturday, the Hornets took an 11-9 decision in the teams’ regular-season finale.
In that one, Lynchburg (15-2) needed seven goals in the fourth quarter to come back and win.
Thursday’s contest, by which Lynchburg earned its seventh consecutive trip to the ODAC title game, belonged to UL from the start.
The Hornets went up 2-0, then surrendered two straight goals in a 3½-minute span in the first quarter. But Colin Dean scored one of his two goals next, putting Lynchburg up 3-2. The Hornets led the rest of the way.
UL added three goals to open the second quarter before Hampden-Sydney pulled within 6-4 on a goal that ricocheted off a defender’s stick. Seventeen scoreless minutes followed for the Tigers.
Included in Lynchburg’s run was Quintin Ricci’s goal immediately out of Hampden-Sydney’s timeout.
Ricci did everything himself for the score, winning the faceoff, then sprinting down the middle of the field for his shot.
Ricci won 20 of 29 faceoffs Thursday, which led to plenty of offensive opportunities for UL, and kept the pressure on H-SC’s defense.
“Losing the faceoffs really hurt us tonight,” Rostan said.
The Hornets tallied 54 shots to 30 for Hampden-Sydney. Five UL players had multiple goals, including Trammel Robinson with a team-high four.
“Great defensive effort,” Robinson said, “and it translates to a good offense.”
The Hornets accomplished their goals of getting more movement offensively, coach Steve Koudelka said, and winning every quarter following their last meeting with H-SC.
“We made them play defense,” said Koudelka, whose team led 3-2 after the first quarter, then opened up the game by outscoring the Tigers 7-2 in the second.
UL led 13-6 after the third and scored four of the game’s final five goals.
“We wanna keep the foot on the pedal. We don’t want to give any team the option to come back,” Robinson said. “When we’re up, we want to put up even more [goals].”
Lynchburg tallied seven assists on its 18 goals, including three from Lewis and two from Rogers.
Rogers, Riley Mitchell, Colin Dean, Ryan Kenney and Brooks Poli each finished with two goals. Dylan Wolfe had three goals and capped the scoring for UL, adding an exclamation point with one second remaining in a man-up opportunity.
After the last matchup with H-SC, a game in which Koudelka thought his team didn’t play its best, the coach said his Hornets on Thursday got production from every area of the field — goalie Patrick Moore (10 saves), defense, midfield and attack.
“We checked those boxes, and when they’re all clicking, we’re pretty good,” Koudelka said. “… We played a lot better tonight. We’re hoping Saturday night we get to play our best game of the year.”
UL will travel to Lexington to take on top-seeded Washington and Lee for the ODAC title at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The teams split a pair of meetings on back-to-back days in the regular-season. Washington and Lee won the first in Lexington, 12-10, while UL got revenge in Lynchburg the next day, 13-6. The win for UL started the nine-game streak it carries into the championship bout.
“You make the ODAC championship, you’re a great team,” Koudelka said when asked what he expects to see from W&L. “… We know it’s gonna be a battle.”
The Hornets and Generals faced off in the last ODAC title game, with Washington and Lee winning on a goal with five seconds left in the game.
W&L is making its ninth title game appearance (it’s won five), while Lynchburg now has made the conference championship in 15 of the 19 years of its existence. The Hornets hope to capture their eighth trophy.